The Royal Bermuda Regiment’s latest recruits started their careers as soldiers at the weekend with a special parade and prizes for the top achievers. Private Umar Durrant of 8 Platoon who won the award for best recruit, said: “I didn’t expect that at all – but I was a Junior Leader, so I think a lot of muscle memory kicked in.” The leaders... Read more of this article

The 2016/2017 Flying Colours Mountain Bike Race Season Series presented by Beck’s Beer and Furniture Walk continued today [Jan 29] with riders taking to the course designed around Ferry Reach Park. Results are based on the rider’s ability to complete as many laps as possible in their allotted time-frame. Once the count-down clock has reached... Read more of this article

News that Bermudian sailors Ahzai Smith and Christopher Raymond won their divisions during competition in New Zealand, Flora Duffy was featured on the cover of Triathlon Plus Magazine, Clarien Bank raised $14,810 for Meals On Wheels, and the “10 Most Fascinating People in Bermuda” series began were all some of the positive news stories from... Read more of this article

On Wednesday, January 25, a wide range of organizations working to improve health and wellness in the community met at the Well Bermuda Partnership annual meeting. This year the focus was on preventable diseases, like diabetes and obesity, and their impact on the health of Bermuda’s population. Well Bermuda brings the Department of Health together... Read more of this article

The Royal Bermuda Regiment’s second-ever all-volunteer Recruit Camp culminated this afternoon [Jan 28], with the recruits taking part in the Passing Out Parade at Warwick Camp in front of gathered family and friends. Governor John Rankin, Acting Premier Bob Richards, and Minister of National Security, Sen. Jeffrey Baron, all attended the event together... Read more of this article

The Royal Bermuda Regiment’s latest recruits marched out of the gates of Warwick Camp today [Jan. 28] after taking part in the end of recruit camp passing out parade in front of gathered family and friends. Minister of National Security, Sen. Jeffrey Baron extended his congratulations to the recruits who completed this year’s two week regiment... Read more of this article

A special sitting of the Supreme Court was held today [Jan 27] to mark the Ceremonial Opening of Bermuda’s 2017 Legal Year at Court No. 1 in the Sessions House on Parliament Street. A spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Judicial Annual Report 2016 has been released including remarks made this afternoon by Chief Justice Ian RC Kawaley at the... Read more of this article


Following an earlier statement by Minister of Finance Bob Richards, that the Opposition leader and the Public Accounts Committee were offered the opportunity to receive copies of the Project Agreement for the airport redevelopment project on a confidential basis, Opposition Leader and Shadow Minister of Finance David Burt said “The Minister’s... Read more of this article

With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening news programme online for viewers both on the island and abroad.The live video will begin at 7.00pm, and play to 7.30pm, and then the replay will be available: Related Stories30 Minute Video:... Read more of this article

After members of the public contacted Bernews describing a number of police vehicles travelling in the South Road, Paget area last night [Jan 26], Police have confirmed that an officer on mobile patrol was involved in a brief pursuit of a motorcycle rider in the area before the male motorcyclist was arrested. A police spokesperson said, “It appears... Read more of this article

Auditor General Heather Thomas has taken the time to clarify her office’s mandate as defined in the Bermuda Constitution and the Audit Act 1990. A spokesperson said, “The Auditor General, Ms. Heather Thomas responds to questions about the mandate of the Office of the Auditor General, the audits she conducts and her activities. “The... Read more of this article

The Government has offered to provide the members of the House of Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee with copies of the Project Agreement for the airport redevelopment project according to Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance, E.T. Bob Richards. The Minister said, “On January 24th the Opposition leader and the Public Accounts Committee... Read more of this article

The “10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series continues today with the third video release featuring Tyler Smith. Host Lisa Pickering introduces Tyler Smith by saying, “Inspired by his family, big name triathletes such as Tyler Butterfield, and of course ITU World Champion Flora Duffy, this rising star is on track to becoming another... Read more of this article

No matter how hard she tried, Malika Cartwright’s career never ventured far from the hospitality industry. Her first job at 17 was as a cashier at Waterloo House; later she worked in the sales office at St George’s Club. “Believe it or not, I had every intention of never going into hospitality full time,” said Mrs Cartwright, the Executive Director... Read more of this article

A new pedagogical model of learning is being proposed by two local educators in order to better equip pre- and primary school-aged children to “take their rightful place on the global stage”. The premise was presented by Dr. Sharon Speir and Dr. Llewellyn Simmons, as part of the BC Journal: Voices in Education Forum series at the Bermuda College... Read more of this article

The Bermuda Hospitals Board [BHB] said they wish to remind the public that “all patients have to expressly consent to their care before medical treatment or services can be afforded.” “The General Consent form was introduced in August but started with a few departments. On Monday, January 30, this requirement will be applicable in... Read more of this article

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Public Accounts held a Public Hearing this afternoon [Jan 26] at the St. Paul Church Hall, with the topics of discussion including the Bermuda Tourism Authority Financial Statements, the financing of the land reclamation project at the South Basin for the America’s Cup, and more. 2-hour live video replay... Read more of this article

In light of information regarding advertising waivers for churches granted by the Department of Immigration, Shadow Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown said that Minister Gordon-Pamplin is in an “untenable position” and is “ill-suited to be making any determination” in regards to Reverend Tweed’s work permit. Shadow Minister... Read more of this article

The Royal Bermuda Regiment’s latest recruits marched out of the gates of Warwick Camp today [Jan. 28] after taking part in the end of recruit camp passing out parade in front of gathered family and friends. Minister of National Security, Sen. Jeffrey Baron extended his congratulations to the recruits who completed this year’s two week regiment... Read more of this article

With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening news programme online for viewers both on the island and abroad.The live video will begin at 7.00pm, and play to 7.30pm, and then the replay will be available: Related Stories30 Minute Video:... Read more of this article

The “10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series continues today with the third video release featuring Tyler Smith. Host Lisa Pickering introduces Tyler Smith by saying, “Inspired by his family, big name triathletes such as Tyler Butterfield, and of course ITU World Champion Flora Duffy, this rising star is on track to becoming another... Read more of this article

The latest round of Island Basketball League action inside the CedarBridge Academy Gymnasium saw a total of 228 points scored in a double header. In the opener the Twisters edged the Court Kings 60 – 56. Gikai Clarke led the Twisters with a game high 19 points, while the Court Kings got 14 points from Shawn Furlong. In the nightcap the Tsunamis... Read more of this article

Bermuda riders will once again take part in the Federation Equestre International [FEI] Jumping Challenge on Saturday February 4th, March 4th and April 1st of this year. The event will be held on all three dates at the National Equestrian Centre on Vesey St in Devonshire. This event allows riders to compete with others around the world without having... Read more of this article

The 2016/2017 Flying Colours Mountain Bike Race Season Series presented by Beck’s Beer and Furniture Walk continued today [Jan 29] with riders taking to the course designed around Ferry Reach Park. Results are based on the rider’s ability to complete as many laps as possible in their allotted time-frame. Once the count-down clock has reached... Read more of this article

January 27 saw 6,888 shares trade on the Bermuda Stock Exchange, valued at $ 194,759.05 BD. 5,444 shares were traded by Bank of N.T. Butterfield Ltd, closing up 1.1% at $33.50 per share, while another 1,008 shares were traded by Argus Group Holdings Ltd, closing even at $4.55 per share. 431 shares were traded by Watlington Waterworks Ltd, closing... Read more of this article

No matter how hard she tried, Malika Cartwright’s career never ventured far from the hospitality industry. Her first job at 17 was as a cashier at Waterloo House; later she worked in the sales office at St George’s Club. “Believe it or not, I had every intention of never going into hospitality full time,” said Mrs Cartwright, the Executive Director... Read more of this article

January 26 saw 33,827 shares trade on the Bermuda Stock Exchange, valued at $282,682.50 BD. 10,036 shares were traded by Ascendant Group Limited, closing down 0.7% at $7.20 per share, while another 9,600 shares were traded by Argus Group Holdings Ltd, closing even at $4.55 per share. 7,191 shares were traded by BF&M Ltd, closing up 0.2% at $20.55... Read more of this article

The Bermuda Poultry Fanciers Society’s annual Poultry Show will take place from February 3 to February 5 at the Jack King Building in the Botanical Gardens. The show will take place from 9.00am to 5.00pm on February 3 and February 4, and from 9.00am to 3.00pm on February 5. The event poster says, “Join us for our annual Poultry Show, which includes... Read more of this article

Fresh from singing at the opening of the Bermuda Festival, The Ensemble Singers will be performing in concert at St. Anne’s Church at 4.00pm on Sunday, January 29. The concert is a fund-raising event of St. Anne’s in celebration of its 400th anniversary. A spokesperson said, “The programme will feature popular spirituals arranged... Read more of this article

TROIKA Bermuda is getting set to facilitate a Technical Theatre Training Initiative with their reprise performances of ‘The Color Purple,’ running from January 28 to February 5. A spokesperson said, “During this program participants will be exposed to various aspects of technical theatre such as lighting design, set design and props... Read more of this article

The Division of Arts and Science Corange Science public forum was held yesterday evening [Jan 25], featuring Bermudian scientist Tarik Smith speaking on the topic of “Water Engineering: Facing the Challenges of Water Management.” The segment explored population growth, environmental pollution and climate change as just some of the factors threatening... Read more of this article

Earth’s 2016 surface temperatures were the warmest since modern recordkeeping began in 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and NOAA, marking the third year in a row to set a new record for global average surface temperatures. “Globally-averaged temperatures in 2016 were 1.78 degrees Fahrenheit [0.99 degrees Celsius] warmer than... Read more of this article

American Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, has granted Dolphin Quest its Humane Certified seal after it passed a rigorous third-party audit. Dolphin Quest, with locations in Oahu, Hawaii, and Bermuda, joins a group of fewer than a dozen institutions worldwide to earn the program’s seal. A spokesperson said, “The American... Read more of this article

After members of the public contacted Bernews describing a number of police vehicles travelling in the South Road, Paget area last night [Jan 26], Police have confirmed that an officer on mobile patrol was involved in a brief pursuit of a motorcycle rider in the area before the male motorcyclist was arrested. A police spokesperson said, “It appears... Read more of this article

[Updated] At approx 1:30 pm, police responded to the Cable Hill, Devonshire area to what we unofficially understand was a firearms incident. Multiple police units are on scene and Bernews understands that one person may have been injured and transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.Update... Read more of this article

Two men have been sentenced to prison for shooting and robbing businessman Timothy Mardon, who splits his time between Bermuda and the UK, in his Essex home. A BBC story said “A burglar who shot a businessman in a raid described as “every householder’s utter nightmare” has been jailed. “Timothy Mardon, 51, was left for dead... Read more of this article

[Updated] “We support the new network Digicel will install and recognise the need to upgrade our telecommunications infrastructure,” the PLP said today, adding that it is “disappointing” that the “OBA granted approval for Digicel to waive advertising for the 80 guest workers,” as “with the large number of Bermudians still unemployed... Read more of this article

[Written by Don Burgess] Reggae star continues his dominance on top of the Bermuda YouTube rankings. The Come Around singer has had his videos seen more than 23 million times. BIOS remains number two but singing group Thirdstory continues to gain and should surpass BIOS some time in 2017. Thirdstory contains Bermudian Ben Lusher as well as Elliott Skinner and Richard... Read more of this article

Following the arrival of a charter plane last night [Jan 21] carrying approximately 75 people, the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that Digicel applied for “just over 80 short-term permits, with a maximum number not to exceed 85, for a maximum period of 6 months with no renewal or long-term application being permitted.” The Ministry noted, “Digicel... Read more of this article

The man injured in a crash on Harrington Sound Road on Thursday, January 19th has been discharged after receiving treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, while the man injured in a collision on North Shore Road on Friday, December 30th has been transferred from the hospital’s ICU to a general ward in stable condition, according to police. A... Read more of this article

Police are renewing their call for witnesses as their investigation into the crash that took the life of 62-year-old Terry Simmons continues. A police spokesperson said, “The investigation continues regarding the circumstances of the single vehicle fatal motorcycle crash that claimed the life of 62 year old Mr. Terry Simmons. “Officers are... Read more of this article

Two men injured in separate collisions in Smith’s on December 30 and January 19 remain in stable condition in the ICU at KEMH. A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier today [Monday, January 23rd] the 37 year old Paget man seriously injured in a reported single vehicle motorcycle crash on Harrington Sound Road in Smith’s parish,... Read more of this article