Patrice Dill Leaving BHB After 40 Years Service

Patrice Dill Leaving BHB After 40 Years Service

The Bermuda Hospitals Board today [Feb 1] announced that Ms Patrice Dill is leaving BHB after 40 years’ service. Ms Dill is leaving as the position she previously held of Chief Operating Officer [Mid-Atlantic Wellness Institute - MWI] has now been phased out. This is the final part of the senior management team restructure that was announced... Read more of this article

Video: Interview With BTA CEO Kevin Dallas

Video: Interview With BTA CEO Kevin Dallas

Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] CEO Kevin Dallas sat down with Bernews today for a live interview on our Facebook page, discussing a wide range of topics including the America’s Cup, the airport redevelopment and digital marketing. Speaking with guest interview Jeremy Deacon, Mr. Dallas also touched on airline service to Bermuda, the tourism... Read more of this article

Commission Of Inquiry Receives Time Extension

Commission Of Inquiry Receives Time Extension

Premier Michael Dunkley advised today [Feb 1] that he has extended the deadline for the submission of the final report from the Commission of Inquiry by one month. “The Commission’s report is now due to be submitted to the Premier by February 28, 2017. It should be noted that this extension is not expected to result in additional costs,”... Read more of this article

Bermuda Elected Chair Of Territories Association

Bermuda Elected Chair Of Territories Association

The Cabinet Office advised that Bermuda was recently unanimously elected by Governments of the Overseas Territories to the role of Chairmanship of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association [UKOTA]. Under the UKOTA constitution, Presidency of the Political Council will be held by Premier Michael Dunkley and the role of Chairperson will be held... Read more of this article

Finance Minister On Airport Debate Rescheduling

Finance Minister On Airport Debate Rescheduling

“The decision to reschedule the debate to February 10 followed a series of meetings this week and last with The Speaker and the Opposition Leader to calm community tensions before the resumption of Parliament,” Finance Minister Bob Richards said, adding that “the rescheduling will allow Opposition MPs more time to review documents... Read more of this article

Video: ’10 Most’ Spotlights Tawana Tannock

Video: ’10 Most’ Spotlights Tawana Tannock

The “10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series continues today with the fifth video release featuring Tawana Tannock. Host Lisa Pickering introduces Ms. Tannock by saying, “Tawana Tannock and helping people have always gone hand in hand. “After holding careers as a high school teacher, probation officer, Crown counsel, and private... Read more of this article

BTA End Marketing Agreement Focusing On Italy

BTA End Marketing Agreement Focusing On Italy

[Written by Don Burgess] The Bermuda Tourism Authority has ended its marketing agreement that focuses on the Italian tourist. Glenn Jones, director of public and stakeholder relations at the BTA, told the Bernews: “With the launch of the new gotobermuda.com website and the constant review and analysis of our social media channels, it was decided... Read more of this article


Column: ‘Our Advantages Worth Underscoring’

Column: ‘Our Advantages Worth Underscoring’

[Opinion column written by Ross Webber] If we expected January 2017 to coax us gently into the new year, think again. The past few weeks have delivered mercurial conditions—including enough Bermuda rainfall to nearly tally a 60-year weather record. As a St Georgian whose winter commute virtually guarantees a sodden rainsuit, I am proof positive of... Read more of this article

Free Museum Entry For Residents In February

Free Museum Entry For Residents In February

The National Museum of Bermuda [NMB] is opening its doors for free to all Bermuda residents during the month of February. This is a gift from the NMB Board of Trustees to encourage residents to explore 500 years of local history and culture in Bermuda’s largest fort. For four decades the National Museum, a non-government and not-for-profit, has been... Read more of this article

Burt: ‘PLP Reiterates Its Call For Full Disclosure’

Burt: ‘PLP Reiterates Its Call For Full Disclosure’

“MPs still have not received critical financial details,” Opposition Leader and Shadow Minister of Finance David Burt said, as the Airport Project Agreement provided to MPs is “missing Schedule 27, which contains the Financial Model of this ‘Public Private Partnership.”Mr Burt said, “MPs still have not received... Read more of this article

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Jan 31

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Jan 31

With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening news programme online for viewers both on the island and abroad.The live video will begin at 7.00pm, and play to 7.30pm, and then the replay will be available: Related Stories30 Minute Video:... Read more of this article

Condolences Expressed To Outerbridge Family

Condolences Expressed To Outerbridge Family

“Sadly we have lost another young black man to gun violence,” MP Diallo Rabain said, adding that “Jahni Outerbridge has been taken from his family and my sincere condolences go out to them and all his loved ones.” “There are no words that can convey or comfort enough when a friend or family member has been taken from you... Read more of this article

Airport Debate Deferred Until February 10th

Airport Debate Deferred Until February 10th

The House of Assembly will resume as scheduled on Friday [Feb 3], however debate on the Airport Bills will be deferred to Friday, 10th February to allow MPs “sufficient time to read through and consider the Draft Project Agreement in advance of the debate,” the Speaker said this evening. In addition, the Budget Statement will also be deferred... Read more of this article

EasyPark Mobile App Can Be Used At City Hall

EasyPark Mobile App Can Be Used At City Hall

The City of Hamilton announced that the Easy Park Mobile application, for use with smart phones, is available for use in City Hall car park, effective tomorrow [Feb 1]. “This will provide a very convenient method for customers to use the car park without having to visit the pay stations. The City of Hamilton thanks the general public for their... Read more of this article

Youth Sailors Return Home After Winning In NZ

Youth Sailors Return Home After Winning In NZ

The Minister of Social Development and Sports Sylvan Richards, Junior Minister Nandi Outerbridge, MP Jeff Sousa and Senator Renee Ming welcomed home young Bermudian sailors Ahzai Smith and Christopher Raymond who both won their respective fleets in the Forward Sailing O’pen Cup in New Zealand last week. Related StoriesBermuda Sailors... Read more of this article

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Burglary

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Burglary

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an “aggravated burglary” at a Paget residence on Monday. A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service is currently investigating the circumstances of a reported aggravated burglary at a Highwood Lane, Paget residence on Monday, January 30th. “A suspect has been arrested... Read more of this article

Live Video Replay: BIU President On Airport Deal

Live Video Replay: BIU President On Airport Deal

Bermuda Industrial Union President Chris Furbert held a press conference this afternoon [Jan 31] to address the airport redevelopment project, saying that the OBA was elected “however they do not have a mandate from the people of Bermuda to privatize this public asset for the next 30 years.”Speaking at the press conference, Mr Furbert said:... Read more of this article

