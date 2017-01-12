Bermuda-based Endurance Specialty Holdings has introduced a new service enabling its insureds to better respond to ransomware and similar extortion events.
Endurance’s Breach Assist Counsel, Mullen Coughlin LLC coordinates with leading providers of forensic and response services to assist Endurance’s clients in the event of a data breach... Read more of this article
January 20 saw 8,786 shares trade on the Bermuda Stock Exchange, valued at $176,201.60 BD.
3,831 shares were traded by Bank of N.T. Butterfield Ltd, closing even at $32.00 per share, while another 2,022 shares were traded by Watlington Waterworks Ltd, closing even at $20.30 per share.
1,833 shares were traded by KeyTech. Ltd, closing down 0.1% at $2.51... Read more of this article
The Black Collective will host a series of vendor markets during the winter months at the Verandah at 135 Front Street.
Beginning in 2016, the group hosted the inaugural African Rhythms Extravaganza and Fashion Show at the Pembroke Community Centre. This was followed by the Saturday Vendor Markets, which took place Saturdays from July to the end of... Read more of this article