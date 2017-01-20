January 27 saw 6,888 shares trade on the Bermuda Stock Exchange, valued at $ 194,759.05 BD.
5,444 shares were traded by Bank of N.T. Butterfield Ltd, closing up 1.1% at $33.50 per share, while another 1,008 shares were traded by Argus Group Holdings Ltd, closing even at $4.55 per share.
431 shares were traded by Watlington Waterworks Ltd, closing... Read more of this article
No matter how hard she tried, Malika Cartwright’s career never ventured far from the hospitality industry.
Her first job at 17 was as a cashier at Waterloo House; later she worked in the sales office at St George’s Club.
“Believe it or not, I had every intention of never going into hospitality full time,” said Mrs Cartwright, the Executive Director... Read more of this article
January 26 saw 33,827 shares trade on the Bermuda Stock Exchange, valued at $282,682.50 BD.
10,036 shares were traded by Ascendant Group Limited, closing down 0.7% at $7.20 per share, while another 9,600 shares were traded by Argus Group Holdings Ltd, closing even at $4.55 per share.
7,191 shares were traded by BF&M Ltd, closing up 0.2% at $20.55... Read more of this article