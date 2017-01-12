12 Teams To Compete In Youth America’s Cup

The Red Bull Youth America’s Cup will see top young sailors from around the world compete in Bermuda this summer; with teams from Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, USA and Bermuda set to take part. Today [Jan 16] the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Sport Directors Roman Hagara... Read more of this article

Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, Links & More

This past weekend saw the Bermuda Marathon Weekend take place with the Front Street Mile, 10k, Half-Marathon and Marathon; the Bermuda Regiment Recruit Camp get underway; the Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Liu Xiaoming visit Bermuda; the Friends of Hospice hold their first ‘Memorial Moon Walk’ and various other community and sporting events.... Read more of this article

Royal Bermuda Regiment Recruit Camp Begins

[Updated with video] The Royal Bermuda Regiment’s second-ever all-volunteer Recruit Camp began this morning [Jan 15], with 60 new recruits entering the gates of Warwick Camp to begin two weeks of training. One of their first lessons was a demonstration on South Shore of pyrotechnic training aids and the firepower the RBR armoury can muster. An RBR... Read more of this article

Review: Waterlot Inn At Fairmont Southampton

[Written by Mikaela Ian Pearman] Restaurant Weeks officially started in Bermuda on Thursday and I, the food lover, was incredibly excited. With 51 restaurants participating, where would I start and how would I make the decision on where to start? After perusing countless menus, my fiancé and I thought it would be wise to start at The Waterlot Inn... Read more of this article

’95% Of Clients With Active Domain Back Online’

The Registrar General’s office has been responding to clients whose domain services were interrupted, have 95% of clients with an active domain name back online and “once all domains are properly registered, it is expected that the automatic email notifications will provide all domain registrants with adequate notice to submit their payments... Read more of this article

Photos: 2017 Bermuda Half Marathon Finish Line

The Bermuda Half-Marathon took place this morning [Jan 15], with Diriba Degefa Yigezu from Ethiopia ranking as the event’s first finisher, with a time of 1:05:54. The first female half-marathon finisher was Gemma Steel from Great Britain, with a time of 1:14:26. Jay Donawa was the first Bermuda resident across the line as he finished seventh with... Read more of this article

Chinese Ambassador To UK Visiting Bermuda

This weekend the Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Liu Xiaoming arrived on the island where he will attend a host of events on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The visit of the Ambassador is a direct result of the diplomatic and trade visit undertaken at the end of November by Minister Counsellor Jin Xu, First Secretary, Mr. Huang Hongyong and Third... Read more of this article


2 Hour Live Video Replay: Marathon Start, Finish

The Bermuda Marathon Weekend Marathon and Half-Marathon took place this morning [Jan 15], with both local and international runners taking part. Diriba Degefa Yigezu and Gemma Steel raced to victory in the Half Marathon, while Bryan Morseman and Meseret Ali Bass won the Marathon. We will have additional coverage of this morning’s races later on,... Read more of this article

Sunday January 15th: “Good News” Spotlight

News that CNN highlighted Bermuda among its “17 best places to visit in 2017,” the New York Red Bulls selected Bermudian footballer Zeiko Lewis in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Bermudian Damon Degraff is starring in a Cadillac commercial, and Pembroke East Legacy group honoured the founder of H&H Gombeys Lawrence “Stickers” Hendrickson, were... Read more of this article

Photo Set #2: Marathon Weekend 10K Run, Walk

Diriba Degefa Yigezu crossed the line first in a time of 30:04.67 at the running of the Bermuda 10K Run and Walk this morning [Jan 14] as the Bermuda Marathon Weekend continued. Scott Overall placed second in 30:18.45 and Alexander Teuten took third with a time of 30:23.95. Gemma Steel was the first female across the line placing seventh overall with... Read more of this article

Video: Group Honours ‘Stickers’ Hendrickson

The Pembroke East Legacy group honoured Lawrence “Stickers” Hendrickson, the founder of H&H Gombeys, for his positive contributions, and his fifty years of working to promote Bermuda’s Gombey heritage.A spokesperson said, “Mr. Hendrickson is a legend in his own right and after careful consideration, Pembroke East Legacy would like... Read more of this article

‘We Are All Proud Of Zeiko’s Accomplishment’

Shadow Minister of Community, Youth & Sports Development Michael Weeks congratulated Zeiko Lewis, who was selected by the New York Red Bulls in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft yesterday, saying “we are all proud of his accomplishment.”Mr Weeks said, “On behalf of the Progressive Labour Party, I would like to congratulate Mr. Zeiko Lewis... Read more of this article

Photos/Video: Race Weekend 10K Run & Walk

The Bermuda Marathon Weekend continued this morning [Jan 14] with the running of the Bermuda 10K Run and Walk taking place under clear weather conditions. Diriba Degefa Yigezu crossed the line first in a time of 30:04.67 while Scott Overall placed second in 30:18.45 and Alexander Teuten took third with a time of 30:23.95. 22-minute live video replay... Read more of this article

Video: Bermudian Stars In Cadillac Commercial

[Written by Don Burgess] Bermudian Damon Degraff is starring in a Cadillac commercial. The owner of dGi Management was a part of Cadillac’s The Book pilot programme this past summer. Mr. Degraff, who lives in New York City and runs a music management and production company which handles DJs, producers and photographers. dGi also consults and does... Read more of this article

Eleven Videos: KPMG Front Street Mile Races

The 2017 KPMG Bermuda Front Street Mile Races took place on Friday evening [Jan 13] with an enthusiastic crowd coming out to show support to the runners. The Primary School Girls race was won by Ramiah Brangman, with Jasmin Hasselkuss in second and Adriana Argent placing third. The Primary School Boys race saw Paris Mitchell Robinson race to victory,... Read more of this article

Photos: 2017 KPMG Front Street Mile Races

Crowds of people lined the streets to cheer on the runners as the 2017 KPMG Bermuda Front Street Mile Races took place on Friday evening [Jan 13] in Hamilton. The Primary School Girls race was won by Ramiah Brangman, with Jasmin Hasselkuss in second and Adriana Argent placing third. The Primary School Boys race saw Paris Mitchell Robinson race to... Read more of this article

New York Red Bulls Select Zeiko Lewis In Draft

[Updated] The New York Red Bulls selected Bermudian Zeiko Lewis in the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft today. “Lewis, a native of Pembroke, Bermuda, has represented the Bermuda national team, including in World Cup Qualifiers. The midfielder played four years of college soccer for the Eagles, totaling 73 appearances and 70 starts,”... Read more of this article

Minors Wins, Meets NCAA/NEICAAA Qualifying

Minors Wins, Meets NCAA/NEICAAA Qualifying

Bermuda’s Dage Minors met the NCAA provisional and NEICAAA qualifying marks while winning the 800 meters at the St. Thomas Aquinas College Spartan Invitational in New York.The school’s meet report said, “Senior Dage Minors [Hamilton Parish, Bermuda] met the NCAA provisional and NEICAAA qualifying marks while winning the 800 meters... Read more of this article

Flying Colours Mountain Bike Series Results

Flying Colours Mountain Bike Series Results

The fifth race of the Flying Colours Mountain Bike Race Series presented by Beck’s Beer and Furniture Walk was held on Sunday at the  Lodge Point Park in the west end in perfect conditions. “With very short straights, the always turning and twisting course produced some very close racing, as per usual. In preparation for the America’s Cup,... Read more of this article

AON: Reinsurance Capital Continued To Climb

AON: Reinsurance Capital Continued To Climb

“Reinsurance capital continued to climb, increasing 5.3 percent to USD595 billion through nine months at September 30, 2016,” according to the recently released Reinsurance Market Outlook from AON, which added that the “pick-up of M&A activity in Q4 2016 and potential interest rate increases could signal potential capacity restrictions.” The... Read more of this article

Masterworks To Host Wine Tasting Events

Masterworks To Host Wine Tasting Events

Masterworks and Burrows & Lightbourn will be hosting a series of wine tastings throughout this year at the Masterworks Gallery. “Starting promptly at 6pm and going until 7pm, each event will be themed differently and each tasting will offer a variety of wines catering to that theme,” a spokesperson said. “Starting February 8th,... Read more of this article

Garden Club Helps Clean Up Before Marathon

Garden Club Helps Clean Up Before Marathon

Members of the Garden Club of Bermuda cleaned up part of the race route before the start of the Bermuda Marathon Weekend, and in addition, the Garden Club made a donation of $5,000 to Keep Bermuda Beautiful. For several years, Garden Club members have donned their gardening gloves and come out to do a KBB litter cleanup in advance of the Bermuda Marathon... Read more of this article

‘Greenrock Does Not Support Lifting The Ban’

‘Greenrock Does Not Support Lifting The Ban’

Greenrock is encouraging people to attend the meeting about glyphosate based herbicides, saying the purpose of this meeting is to discuss the Glyphosate Monitoring Study Draft Report, which has recommended lifting the ban on the use of glyphosate based herbicides, adding that “Greenrock does not support lifting the ban on these herbicides.” The... Read more of this article

Cayman Islands Signs Hamilton Declaration

Cayman Islands Signs Hamilton Declaration

The Cayman Islands is the newest signatory of the Hamilton Declaration on Collaboration for the Conservation of the Sargasso Sea. D. Kurt Tibbetts, Minister for Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure signed the Hamilton Declaration on behalf of the Government of the Cayman Islands on 3 January. Cole Simons, Minister of the Environment,... Read more of this article

January 2017 Klout Social Media Rankings

January 2017 Klout Social Media Rankings

[Written by Don Burgess] The Bermuda Tourism Authority climbed six points and moved into second on the Bermuda Top 50 Klout rankings. The BTA’s score of 80 places it just four points behind perennial leader John Layfield, the Fox business analyst and former WWE champion and current WWE commentator. The BTA’s Jamel Hardtman [#18], Alastair Jack [#25] and Victoria Isley... Read more of this article

