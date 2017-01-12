Diriba Degefa Yigezu crossed the line first in a time of 30:04.67 at the running of the Bermuda 10K Run and Walk this morning [Jan 14] as the Bermuda Marathon Weekend continued. Scott Overall placed second in 30:18.45 and Alexander Teuten took third with a time of 30:23.95. Gemma Steel was the first female across the line placing seventh overall with... Read more of this article