Police Confirm Death Of 48-Year-Old Man

Police Confirm Death Of 48-Year-Old Man

The police have confirmed the death of a 48-year-old man, and said that foul play is not suspected. A police spokesperson said, “Around 2:30pm on Sunday, February 5th police and first responders were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive male at a Longford Road, Warwick residence. “EMTs performed CPR on the 48-year-old man at the scene... Read more of this article

Premier Dunkley Attends OT Meetings In London

Premier Dunkley Attends OT Meetings In London

The Cabinet Office provided an update on the travel to London by the Premier Michael Dunkley for the UK Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council [UK OT JMC] on European Negotiations. Bermuda was recently elected as Chair of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association [UKOTA], and part of Bermuda’s role is to represent OT’s by leading... Read more of this article

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant

[Written by Mikaela Ian Pearman] For my final stop of Restaurant Weeks, I decided to visit Harry’s Restaurant & Bar. I hadn’t dined there in some time, so I thought trying out their special menu would be a good idea, especially as my last stop. My dining companion – my cousin and I decided on an early Monday night dinner. When... Read more of this article

Sunday February 5th: “Good News” Spotlight

Sunday February 5th: “Good News” Spotlight

News that Nahki Wells scored his 100th goal in English football, fashion expert Shiona Turini showcased Bermuda with Bergdorf Goodman, 10 BTC apprentices received internationally accredited City & Guilds certificates, Larry Burchall thanked Rick Meens for saving his life, and the Green Family donated $500,000 for the Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre’s... Read more of this article

Minister Sylvan Richards Ejected From House

Minister Sylvan Richards Ejected From House

Speaker of the House Randy Horton asked Minister Sylvan Richards to leave the House of Assembly last night, telling him he “won’t be back in this House until you apologize.” This followed after Lawrence Scott, who was pepper sprayed at the protest outside the House on December 2 2016, said that Minister Richards said that he “deserved... Read more of this article

East End Mourn Passing Of Ashton ‘Tim’ Fox

East End Mourn Passing Of Ashton ‘Tim’ Fox

[Written by Kim Swan] The sudden death of our beloved Tim came as a shock and hit many in the St. George’s and St. Davids community for six. For those who routinely congregate at St. George Esso Station in the morning before work, Tim’s departure already leaves a hollow spot. You would think he owned the establishment [for at least a hour... Read more of this article

Photos: Shelly Bay Beach House Renovations

Photos: Shelly Bay Beach House Renovations

Renovations are ongoing at the Shelly Bay Beach House in Hamilton Parish with a new restaurant, an ice cream counter, a beach rental shop and expansion to the existing eastern parking area being among the items listed by the Planning Department. A Ministry of Public Works spokesperson said, “The lease was awarded to Shelly Bay Beach House Ltd.... Read more of this article


Martha Dismont: ‘Why We Must Work Together’

Martha Dismont: ‘Why We Must Work Together’

“My hope is that we do not become ‘numb’ to the circumstances surrounding this recent shooting and that we vow to stay in this fight to build relationship to solve our community problems,” Martha Dismont, Executive Director of the Family Centre, said. Mrs Dismont said, “As we mourn the passing of Jahni Outerbridge, special condolences... Read more of this article

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 3

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 3

[Updated] With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening news programme online for viewers both on the island and abroad.The live video will begin at 7.00pm, and play to 7.30pm, and then the replay will be available:Update: The Premier, whose appearance... Read more of this article

U.S. Military To Give Four Vehicles To Regiment

U.S. Military To Give Four Vehicles To Regiment

The United States military will hand over three refurbished vans and a truck to the Royal Bermuda Regiment [RBR] next week. The vehicles, three Toyota vans and an Isuzu truck, were formerly based at a U.S. Navy base in Japan and gifted to the RBR by the U.S. Northern Command [NORTHCOM]. They traveled thousands of miles to Georgia for a makeover before... Read more of this article

19 Invited To Bid On Airport Solar Development

19 Invited To Bid On Airport Solar Development

The RFQ process for the solar project at the airport finger yielded 29 submissions, 19 met the criteria and were invited to bid, with the project attracting potential bidders from Bermuda, Canada, Spain, USA, Germany, UK and Australia. This was stated by the Minister of Economic Development Dr Grant Gibbons in the House of Assembly today [Feb 3], who... Read more of this article

Electricity Turned On At Morgan’s Point Site

Electricity Turned On At Morgan’s Point Site

The developers of the Caroline Bay resort, located at Morgan’s Point have announced another milestone in the site’s development, with power turned on as of yesterday [Feb 2]. A spokesperson said, “The infrastructure – which stretches one mile from the Railway Trail in Southampton to the tip of the peninsula – has been a huge... Read more of this article

Video: ’10 Most’ Series Spotlights Antoine Jones

Video: ’10 Most’ Series Spotlights Antoine Jones

The “10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series continues today with the sixth video release featuring Antoine Jones. Host Lisa Pickering introduces Mr. Jones by saying, “From teenage woes to television throws, our next guest immersed himself in his studies in the world of video games to drown out the bullying he was suffering at school.... Read more of this article

Photos & Video: Police At House of Assembly

Photos & Video: Police At House of Assembly

[Updated with video] Police are present at the House of Assembly this morning [Feb 3] as the House resumes, with no access to the grounds permitted to the public as “police wish to safeguard any interference with the Legislature, including blocking members from access.” Earlier this week, Police Commissioner Michael DeSilva outlined the policing... Read more of this article

Tourism Forward: Ocean-To-Table Experience

Tourism Forward: Ocean-To-Table Experience

[Part of the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s ‘Tourism Forward’ series] Although today marks the final day of Bermuda Restaurant Weeks and its delicious Bermuda-inspired menus, no one has to abandon the island’s food culture for the rest of the year. One of the most memorable moments of Restaurant Weeks 2017 was the launch at Lost in the Triangle... Read more of this article

20 Superyachts Enter 2017 AC Regatta Thus Far

20 Superyachts Enter 2017 AC Regatta Thus Far

The America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta will be one of the highlights of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda in 2017, and so far 20 superyachts have registered to compete. Some of the world’s most beautiful yachts will be given the perfect stage on which to perform on Bermuda’s crystal clear waters from 13th to 15th June, and there is still time... Read more of this article

Wells Scores 100th Goal In English Football

Wells Scores 100th Goal In English Football

[Updated with videos] Bermuda’s Nahki Wells scored his 100th goal in English football today, with his goal in the 36th minute of the match helping Huddersfield Town to record a 3  - 1 victory over Brighton & Hove. The club’s match report said, “A gate of over 20,000 was on hand to see Huddersfield Town produce a scintillating display... Read more of this article

Latest Photo Galleries


VIDEOS

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant

[Written by Mikaela Ian Pearman] For my final stop of Restaurant Weeks, I decided to visit Harry’s Restaurant & Bar. I hadn’t dined there in some time, so I thought trying out their special menu would be a good idea, especially as my last stop. My dining companion – my cousin and I decided on an early Monday night dinner. When... Read more of this article

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 3

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 3

[Updated] With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening news programme online for viewers both on the island and abroad.The live video will begin at 7.00pm, and play to 7.30pm, and then the replay will be available:Update: The Premier, whose appearance... Read more of this article

Video: ’10 Most’ Series Spotlights Antoine Jones

Video: ’10 Most’ Series Spotlights Antoine Jones

The “10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series continues today with the sixth video release featuring Antoine Jones. Host Lisa Pickering introduces Mr. Jones by saying, “From teenage woes to television throws, our next guest immersed himself in his studies in the world of video games to drown out the bullying he was suffering at school.... Read more of this article

SPORTS

Team Japan Skipper: Practice Racing Is Valuable

Team Japan Skipper: Practice Racing Is Valuable

Blue skies and good winds set up another very useful day of practice racing on Bermuda’s Great Sound for the four teams already calling Bermuda home – Oracle Team USA, SoftBank Team Japan, Land Rover BAR and Artemis Racing. Dean Barker, SoftBank Team Japan’s CEO and Skipper talked about why practice racing is valuable, even five months out from... Read more of this article

Photos & Results: Ladies & Men’s Rugby League

Photos & Results: Ladies & Men’s Rugby League

In recent ladies rugby action the Mariners dominated early, but eventually they were outdone by the Renegades. Melissa Field scored 2 tries for the Renegades, with Rachael Jenkins adding the other. The Mariners got single tries from Anthi Xipolia and Amanda Swan. The Police displayed good discipline and adhered to a very structured game plan going... Read more of this article

Youth AC: Meet TeamBDA’s Mackenzie Cooper

Youth AC: Meet TeamBDA’s Mackenzie Cooper

Mackenzie Cooper was recently named the Skipper of TeamBDA for the 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup, an opportunity that he calls “a dream come true”. The 22-year-old went to Warwick Academy before attending Tabor Academy in the US. He is presently taking a year off from St. Mary’s College of Maryland to prepare with TeamBDA. The Southampton... Read more of this article

BUSINESS

Minister On Personal Information Protection Act

Minister On Personal Information Protection Act

An “important element for the proper and effective eventual implementation” of the PIPA legislation is the creation of the Office of the Privacy Commissioner, Minister of Economic Development Dr Grant Gibbons said in the House of Assembly on Friday [Feb 3], adding that the sections relating to the appointment of the Privacy Commissioner... Read more of this article

Metamorphosis Partners With Magnum Gym

Metamorphosis Partners With Magnum Gym

On the anniversary of its first year in business, Metamorphosis has partnered with Magnum Powerforce Gym to offer the Consistency Wellness Program, with complimentary 15-minute consultations available. A spokesperson said, “Melissa Looby, owner of strategy consultation firm Metamorphosis Group, left her job at the local youth library a year ago... Read more of this article

Validus Reports 2016 Net Income Of $359.4M

Validus Reports 2016 Net Income Of $359.4M

Bermuda-based Validus Holdings reported net income available to Validus common shareholders of $7.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2016, compared to $69.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2015. Net income available to Validus common shareholders... Read more of this article

ENTERTAINMENT

Giving Back To Students With Colourful Palette

Giving Back To Students With Colourful Palette

In spring 2016, Arete Academy commenced the development of a “purpose-driven proposal to increase literacy engagement and achievement beyond the classroom,” including a mural commissioned from artist Alshante Foggo, the creative director of Designs by Alshante. The project was undertaken with the support of Tina Duke and Todd Fox, the principal... Read more of this article

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Harry’s Restaurant

[Written by Mikaela Ian Pearman] For my final stop of Restaurant Weeks, I decided to visit Harry’s Restaurant & Bar. I hadn’t dined there in some time, so I thought trying out their special menu would be a good idea, especially as my last stop. My dining companion – my cousin and I decided on an early Monday night dinner. When... Read more of this article

Island Featured In “Bermuda Phoenix” Book

Island Featured In “Bermuda Phoenix” Book

A new book by author Jo Roderick titled Bermuda Phoenix: A Beach Read highlights the tale of a “romance blooming on the pearly-pink shores of Bermuda.” The book’s description says, “What is an author to do when he gives it his all, and it just isn’t enough? Head for an exotic archipelago, and pray to disappear into the Bermuda... Read more of this article

ENVIRONMENT

Survey On Bermudians’ Experiences Of Crows

Survey On Bermudians’ Experiences Of Crows

Psychologist Paul Hackett, a researcher who has spent time in Bermuda and has become interested in the island’s bird life, is working alongside Jessica Schwarzenbach to conduct a study on crows in Bermuda. Mr. Hackett has developed a survey on his website where any Bermudian who has a tale to share about crows on the island can post their story. Mr.... Read more of this article

19 Invited To Bid On Airport Solar Development

19 Invited To Bid On Airport Solar Development

The RFQ process for the solar project at the airport finger yielded 29 submissions, 19 met the criteria and were invited to bid, with the project attracting potential bidders from Bermuda, Canada, Spain, USA, Germany, UK and Australia. This was stated by the Minister of Economic Development Dr Grant Gibbons in the House of Assembly today [Feb 3], who... Read more of this article

Low Carbon To Help Fund Solar Panels At NMB

Low Carbon To Help Fund Solar Panels At NMB

Low Carbon, the UK-based renewable energy investment company and official renewable energy partner to Land Rover BAR, will help fund the installation of solar panels at the National Museum of Bermuda [NMB] in the Royal Naval Dockyard. “The installation is expected to generate more than 93,600kWh of clean energy per year, contributing to a significant... Read more of this article

CRIME

Condolences Expressed To Outerbridge Family

Condolences Expressed To Outerbridge Family

“Sadly we have lost another young black man to gun violence,” MP Diallo Rabain said, adding that “Jahni Outerbridge has been taken from his family and my sincere condolences go out to them and all his loved ones.” “There are no words that can convey or comfort enough when a friend or family member has been taken from you... Read more of this article

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Burglary

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Burglary

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an “aggravated burglary” at a Paget residence on Monday. A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service is currently investigating the circumstances of a reported aggravated burglary at a Highwood Lane, Paget residence on Monday, January 30th. “A suspect has been arrested... Read more of this article

Court: Three People Charged With Drug Offenses

Court: Three People Charged With Drug Offenses

Appearing in Magistrates Court, three people were charged with drug offenses, with none of them required to enter a plea as the matters must be heard in the Supreme Court. 33-year-old Ryan Willingham Walker of Paget, 40-year-old Roberto Marques of Pembroke and 34-year-old Lindsay Griffiths of Paget are charged with conspiring to supply cannabis between... Read more of this article

TECHNOLOGY

‘Hidden Gems Of Bermuda’ Mobile App Launches

‘Hidden Gems Of Bermuda’ Mobile App Launches

Hidden Gems: Island Eco Tours has teamed up with newly-founded mobile game development company Bermuda Island Games [BIG] to create the ‘Hidden Gems of Bermuda’ mobile app. Business owner Ashley Harris is excited to be able to offer this new app to her Island Eco Tour visitors as well as anyone looking to enhance their Bermuda experience. “I feel that by... Read more of this article

Video: Ten BTC Apprentices Awarded Certificates

Video: Ten BTC Apprentices Awarded Certificates

Kumar Grant, Stuart Wilson II, Staphen Dill, Rahiem Steede​, Warren Bean, Akeem Ible, Giniko Butterfield, Teko Bean, Davon Gibbs and Jahkote Webb were all recognized last night as the Bermuda Telephone Company [BTC] awarded the apprentices with internationally accredited City & Guilds certificates.At an event attended by Premier Michael Dunkley and Minister of... Read more of this article

City To Host ‘My City Heart ‘Instagram Contest

City To Host ‘My City Heart ‘Instagram Contest

The month of February is Heart Awareness Month and the City of Hamilton is partnering with the Bermuda Heart Foundation to bring awareness to heart health and the importance of a healthy lifestyle. During the month of February, the City of Hamilton will be hosting the ‘My City Heart’ Instagram contest. Anyone can visit The City Hall and take a picture with... Read more of this article

ACCIDENTS & FIRES

Firefighters Extinguish Brush Fire In Warwick

Firefighters Extinguish Brush Fire In Warwick

At approximately 2:45 pm today [Feb 1], the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a brush fire at two locations in Warwick in the areas of Spice Hill Road and Warwick Lane. The first report was at the entrance of the Windreach property and the second was at #20 Warwick Lane.Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer Delton White said,... Read more of this article

Traffic Delays In Paget Due To Two Car Collision

Traffic Delays In Paget Due To Two Car Collision

[Updated] Due to a collision, traffic delays are in effect at the junctions of Harbour Road and Cobbs Hill Road as well as Harbour Road and Manse Road, and motorists are advised to take alternate routes. A police spokesperson said, “A two car collision on Harbour Road in Paget near the junction with Salt Kettle Road around 6:40am this morning... Read more of this article

Fire Service Respond To Pitts Bay Road Incident

Fire Service Respond To Pitts Bay Road Incident

At approximately 11.54pm tonight [Jan 29], the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of smoke at Wellesley House on Pitts Bay Road. The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded with two vehicles staffed with 8 personnel according to the spokesperson. Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer Delton White said that “On our arrival... Read more of this article