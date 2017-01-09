Court Appearance Anticipated After Collision

A court appearance is anticipated for a 31-year-old Paget woman after a car was found overturned, unoccupied and partially submerged in waters along St. David’s Road, the police confirmed today.A police spokesperson said, “A court appearance is anticipated for a 31-year-old Paget woman after the car she was believed to be driving was found... Read more of this article

CNN: Bermuda One Of ‘Best Places To Visit’

CNN recently highlighted the “17 best places to visit in 2017,” with Bermuda making the list, with CNN saying that “all eyes will be on Bermuda as it hosts the 35th America’s Cup race.”The story said, “All eyes will be on Bermuda as it hosts the 35th America’s Cup race in 2017. “The America’s Cup,... Read more of this article

Argus Donates $15,000 To Family Centre

The Argus Group has made a $15,000 donation to Family Centre in support of the charity’s Youth Development Zone counselling programme [YDZ]. The YDZ is a community initiative launched in 2011 that offers services to the youth population living in North East Hamilton. The Family Centre provides YDZ with child and family counselling. By the end of... Read more of this article

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Market Update

“Demonstrations and political unrest throughout the 2016 calendar year have caused some potential purchasers [both Bermudian and Non Bermudians] to reconsider their desire to make such a huge financial investment in Bermuda,” Coldwell Banker Bermuda Realty said.In their latest real estate sales market update, the company said, “In... Read more of this article

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Band Launch

Bermuda Heroes Weekend [BHW] organisers hosted their second annual launch, with a weekend of events including a costume preview for 2017 held at the Fairmont Southampton Resort on Sunday [Jan 8]. Attendees got to see the presentation of costumes for each of the seven bands participating in Parade of Bands 2017. After a display of children’s costumes,... Read more of this article

Bermuda Swimmers Win Medals In Canada

After participating in an intensive training camp during the Christmas break, Bermuda swimmers recently traveled to Ontario, Canada seeking qualifying times for Carifta 2017, with the swimmers claiming a number of medals. Bermuda National Swimming Coach Ben Smith said, “In order to be eligible for selection to Carifta they needed to get 2 AAA... Read more of this article

Column: Social And Economic Empowerment

[Opinion column written by Jason Hayward] We often we fall victim to consuming ourselves with discussions on issues that truly do not matter; issues that do nothing to change the social and economic realities of our lives or to reduce the racial and class divide in this Country. Even though I do not like it, I admit I find myself doing much of the... Read more of this article


Column: ‘Our Island’s Future Is In All Our Hands’

[Opinion column written by Glenn Fubler] Dear Jason, Let me offer this invitation, given the statement you made last week, regarding ‘civil war’, and the subsequent criticism of same. If I’ve understood you correctly, might I suggest that you use the term ‘robust civil engagement’ rather than ‘civil war’, given the connotations. One does... Read more of this article

Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, Links & More

This past weekend saw an overturned car found partially submerged in waters off St. David’s Road, four local track & field athletes reach the Carifta standard, multiple websites rendered inaccessible with the Government saying that “domain registrations expire automatically if payment has not been submitted” and more. Links to our... Read more of this article

Free Golf Clinics For Hospitality Workers

Saying he feels it would be beneficial for people working in the tourism industry to be “golf literate,” golf professional Kim Swan will be reintroducing a free weekly clinic at Port Royal Golf Course for hospitality workers during the winter months.Mr Swan said, “We at Port Royal Golf Development Program are committed to growing... Read more of this article

Sunday January 8th: “Good News” Spotlight

News that Bermuda welcomed the first baby of 2017, a UK travel association highlighted the island, and Nahki Wells, Rai Simons and Jonte Smith all scored goals were all some of the positive news stories from the past week. Other good news stories included Axis donating $5,000 to Masterworks, the Chewstick Foundation celebrating 14 years with its “Chew... Read more of this article

Multiple .BM Local Websites/Emails Inaccessible

[Updated] There are a number of local websites — which are hosted on .bm domains — inaccessible this weekend, and multiple email addresses using the .bm have been experiencing issues. The Government has not yet responded to our request for clarification, however unofficial reports suggest that these websites may be inaccessible as a number... Read more of this article

Video: Nathan Trott Highlighted By West Ham

Bermudian goalkeeper Nathan Trott has been highlighted in West Ham United’s #WHUAREYA video series, with the 18-year-old discussing “his best attributes, his favourite music, and why he is unstoppable on FIFA at the Academy of Football.” The story says, “It’s been quite a year for Academy goalkeeper Nathan Trott. “In... Read more of this article

Dill To Train At Rugby Academy In South Africa

Talented young rugby player Mikle Dill has been accepted by the Stellenbosch Academy for Sport in South Africa, which the Bermuda Rugby Football Union called an “incredible opportunity” Mikle, an 18-year-old CedarBridge Academy graduate, has locally represented CedarBridge Rugby, Teachers Rugby as well as National U19, Men’s 7’s and... Read more of this article

Driver Abandons Car Overboard In St. David’s

[Updated] Emergency services responded to St. David’s main road at approximately 4.45am this morning [Jan 7] where they found a car in the waters off the main road just east of the roundabout.The car appeared to be traveling into St. David’s when the incident occurred resulting in the vehicle landing on its side in the water. Bernews understands... Read more of this article

Bermuda Police To Assist In Cayman Islands

The Bermuda Police Service will be assisting an investigation in the Cayman Islands after a man was shot and killed by the police. The Cayman News Service reported, “The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has confirmed that a man was shot and killed by police officers in the Windsor Park area of George Town. “Police said the incident occurred... Read more of this article

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Jan 6

With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening news programme online for viewers both on the island and abroad.The live video will begin at 7.00pm, and play to 7.30pm, and then the replay will be available: Related Stories30 Minute Video:... Read more of this article

VIDEOS

Video: Nathan Trott Highlighted By West Ham

Bermudian goalkeeper Nathan Trott has been highlighted in West Ham United’s #WHUAREYA video series, with the 18-year-old discussing “his best attributes, his favourite music, and why he is unstoppable on FIFA at the Academy of Football.” The story says, “It’s been quite a year for Academy goalkeeper Nathan Trott. “In... Read more of this article

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Jan 6

With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening news programme online for viewers both on the island and abroad.The live video will begin at 7.00pm, and play to 7.30pm, and then the replay will be available: Related Stories30 Minute Video:... Read more of this article

Video: Minister On Rev Tweed’s Work Permit

Saying she “cannot leave the accusations unanswered,” Minister of Home Affairs Patricia Gordon-Pamplin held a press conference this afternoon [Jan 6] to address the situation surrounding Rev Nicholas Tweed’s work permit. The Minister provided a chronological summary of the events, and added that “it is the responsibility of the... Read more of this article

SPORTS

Golf: Dillas & Campbell To Compete In Panama

The Bermuda Golf Association announced that Jarryd Dillas and Walker Campbell have accepted invitations to represent Bermuda at the 2017 Latin America Amateur Championship [LAAC], which begins on Thursday at the Club de Golf de Panama [Par 70; 7,142 yards] in Panama City, Panama. The championship was founded three years ago by the Masters Tournament,... Read more of this article

Bermuda Swimmers Win Medals In Canada

After participating in an intensive training camp during the Christmas break, Bermuda swimmers recently traveled to Ontario, Canada seeking qualifying times for Carifta 2017, with the swimmers claiming a number of medals. Bermuda National Swimming Coach Ben Smith said, “In order to be eligible for selection to Carifta they needed to get 2 AAA... Read more of this article

BNA Merle Parfitt Impact Tournament Results

The Bermuda Netball Association held the Merle Parfitt Impact Tournament at the Bernard’s Park. Merle Parfitt Impact Award Under 12 Division The Overall winners were the undefeated Phoenix Flames, while the North Village Lady Rams were the runners up. Merle Parfitt Impact Award Under 12 results 13 Phoenix Flames 00 Phoenix Sparks 4 North Village Lady... Read more of this article

BUSINESS

Matthew Isaly Appointed SVP At Hamilton Re

Hamilton Re, the Bermuda-based platform of Hamilton Insurance Group, announced today [Jan 9] that Matthew Isaly has joined Hamilton Re in the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Head of Information Systems. Reporting to Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hardy Pickering, Mr. Isaly works with Hamilton Re’s management team to set the direction... Read more of this article

Knowledge Quest Receives $5,000 Donation

Marsh and Guy Carpenter have made a $5,000 donation to Knowledge Quest, which will help Knowledge Quest in its mission to provide scholarships for academically capable Bermudians in need of financial assistance. Knowledge Quest’s scholarships provide students with funding for college or university abroad. Marsh’s Laura Norman; Cynthia Cox, Director,... Read more of this article

Argus Donates $15,000 To Family Centre

The Argus Group has made a $15,000 donation to Family Centre in support of the charity’s Youth Development Zone counselling programme [YDZ]. The YDZ is a community initiative launched in 2011 that offers services to the youth population living in North East Hamilton. The Family Centre provides YDZ with child and family counselling. By the end of... Read more of this article

ENTERTAINMENT

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Band Launch

Bermuda Heroes Weekend [BHW] organisers hosted their second annual launch, with a weekend of events including a costume preview for 2017 held at the Fairmont Southampton Resort on Sunday [Jan 8]. Attendees got to see the presentation of costumes for each of the seven bands participating in Parade of Bands 2017. After a display of children’s costumes,... Read more of this article

Chelsie Brookes To Host ‘Fun Friday’ Workshops

Chelsie Brookes will be hosting a series of adult art workshops starting January 13 from 6.00pm to 7.30m at Masterworks Museum. The ‘Fun Friday’ events will offer “a fun creative workshop that aims to teach art at a basic level with each workshop offering a new activity based off of Masterworks 30th Anniversary Exhibition.” During... Read more of this article

Eason Artwork Celebrates The America’s Cup

This year Bermuda will host the 35th America’s Cup, the ultimate sailing competition, and to celebrate the event, TAG Fine Arts, in association with the Hamilton Princess Hotel, has commissioned a series of new artworks by Ewan David Eason, which will be exhibited from April 2017. Six cities – each representing one of the competing teams... Read more of this article

ENVIRONMENT

Cayman Islands Signs Hamilton Declaration

The Cayman Islands is the newest signatory of the Hamilton Declaration on Collaboration for the Conservation of the Sargasso Sea. D. Kurt Tibbetts, Minister for Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure signed the Hamilton Declaration on behalf of the Government of the Cayman Islands on 3 January. Cole Simons, Minister of the Environment,... Read more of this article

TBOP: Govt Did Not Comply With Parks Act

As part of a private civil case, the Chief Justice Ian Kawaley has ruled in the Supreme Court that Government did not comply with Section 4 of the Bermuda National Parks Act 1986 regarding the maintenance yard planned for the centre of the Botanical Gardens, the action group Take Back Our Park [TBOP] said. A TBOP spokesperson said: “Section 4... Read more of this article

Ten Videos: Trailers Of Ocean Vet TV Series

The Ocean Vet TV series – which highlights Bermuda’s marine life and features the late Dr Neil Burnie  - has been released on Vimeo On Demand, giving viewers the ability to rent or purchase the series, in full or via individual episodes, with the series able to be streamed online or downloaded for later viewing on any device. The release... Read more of this article

CRIME

Bermuda Police To Assist In Cayman Islands

The Bermuda Police Service will be assisting an investigation in the Cayman Islands after a man was shot and killed by the police. The Cayman News Service reported, “The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has confirmed that a man was shot and killed by police officers in the Windsor Park area of George Town. “Police said the incident occurred... Read more of this article

Court: Two Charged With Importing Fentanyl

Appearing in Magistrates Court today [Jan 5], two people from Canada were remanded into custody after facing indictable charges relating to allegedly importing the drug Fentanyl. 25-year-old Ms Jacqueline Robinson and 35-year-old Craig Lawrence, both of Ontario Canada, were not required to plead. They were charged with, between a date unknown and December... Read more of this article

BPS: “No Significant Incidents” Over New Year’s

The New Year’s holiday weekend was “relatively uneventful, with no significant incidents of anti-social behaviour,” the police said today.A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service would like to thank the public for their cooperation over the New Year’s holiday weekend which was relatively uneventful, with no significant... Read more of this article

TECHNOLOGY

Multiple .BM Local Websites/Emails Inaccessible

[Updated] There are a number of local websites — which are hosted on .bm domains — inaccessible this weekend, and multiple email addresses using the .bm have been experiencing issues. The Government has not yet responded to our request for clarification, however unofficial reports suggest that these websites may be inaccessible as a number of expired domains... Read more of this article

Bermuda’s Top 50 Twitter List For January 2017

[Written by Don Burgess] It appears that Twitter is finally going to let people edit their tweets. One of the major annoyances of the social media platform is not being able to correct mistakes or typos in tweets once they are sent leaving users no choice but to either let it stand or delete the tweet and redo it. Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, said his company is “thinking... Read more of this article

Get A Free Business Listing In Bernews App

If you’re a business owner and one of your New Year’s resolutions is to better promote your product or service, don’t forget that we offer free business listings in the Bernews app, allowing our thousands of subscribers to have access to your business’ details no matter where they are.The Bernews App allows the public to keep the island’s... Read more of this article

ACCIDENTS & FIRES

Court Appearance Anticipated After Collision

A court appearance is anticipated for a 31-year-old Paget woman after a car was found overturned, unoccupied and partially submerged in waters along St. David’s Road, the police confirmed today.A police spokesperson said, “A court appearance is anticipated for a 31-year-old Paget woman after the car she was believed to be driving was found... Read more of this article

18-Yr-Old In Stable Condition Following Collision

An 18-year-old Hamilton parish man remains in stable condition in the ICU following a collision on December 30th. A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier today [Monday, January 9th] the 18-year-old Hamilton parish man injured when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at the junction of North Shore Road and Store Hill in Smith’s... Read more of this article

Driver Abandons Car Overboard In St. David’s

[Updated] Emergency services responded to St. David’s main road at approximately 4.45am this morning [Jan 7] where they found a car in the waters off the main road just east of the roundabout.The car appeared to be traveling into St. David’s when the incident occurred resulting in the vehicle landing on its side in the water. Bernews understands... Read more of this article