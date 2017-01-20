Video: Interview With Premier Michael Dunkley

Premier Michael Dunkley sat down with Bernews today [Jan 25] for a live interview on our Facebook page, discussing a wide range of topics including the protest on December 2nd outside the House of Assembly, and the Airport Redevelopment Project. Speaking with guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon, Premier Dunkley also touched on the 35th America’s Cup,... Read more of this article

Video: Restaurant Weeks At Rosa’s Restaurant

The third live video in Bernews’ behind-the-scenes series on Restaurant Weeks provides a look at Rosa’s Restaurant Manager Kara Simmons and Head Chef Jamuel Pesigan as they put the finishing touches on Bermuda-inspired dishes like Bermudian Broccoli and Onion Soup, Be There Tomorrow Stew with a side of macaroni and cheese or peas and rice, and... Read more of this article

Video: Minister Fahy On Vacation Rental Market

“There is an untapped potential here in Bermuda, a vacation rental market that can be a source of revenue and security to many Bermudian households”, according to Minister of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities Michael Fahy. Minister Fahy said today [Jan 25], “This would be a fantastic opportunity for Bermuda and also increase the... Read more of this article

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Jan 25

With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening news programme online for viewers both on the island and abroad.The live video will begin at 7.00pm, and play to 7.30pm, and then the replay will be available: Related Stories30 Minute Video:... Read more of this article

New Framework Agreement For America’s Cup

A vision for the future of the America’s Cup has been agreed upon by current competitors that they said “would see long-sought stability and continuity in the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport.” “This is a hugely significant moment for the America’s Cup,” said Sir Russell Coutts, a five-time winner of the Cup... Read more of this article

SSL Launches Port Worker Training Campaign

Polaris Holding Company Limited [Polaris], parent company of Stevedoring Services Limited [SSL], launched its 2017 Port Worker Training and Certification Campaign. The ongoing programme is geared to certify dock staff in stevedoring and the most current hazardous material handling protocols and health and safety best practices. The training represents... Read more of this article

Video: “10 Most” Series Spotlights Kristin White

The “10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series continues today with the second video release featuring Kristin White. Host Lisa Pickering introduces Ms. White by saying, “Kristin White is a writer, musician, artist, community activist, wife, mother, bookstore owner, and former executive director of Raleigh International, and she’s... Read more of this article


BHB Introduces Patient-Centred Medical Home

The Bermuda Hospitals Board said they have “invested in a pilot project to help combat the impact of chronic disease including cost.” The Patient-Centred Medical Home [PCMH] programme is an outpatient referral service for individuals with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, who are not currently seeing a GP and who are under- or uninsured. “The... Read more of this article

One Hour Video: PLP Town Hall On Governance

The PLP held a Town Hall Meeting on “Good Governance” this evening [Jan 24] at the Leopards Club, with the speakers including Leader of the Opposition & Shadow Finance Minister David Burt, Shadow Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown and Shadow Attorney-General Michael Scott. In announcing the meeting, the PLP said, “Throughout our history... Read more of this article

Review: Restaurant Weeks At Ascots Restaurant

[Written by Mikaela Ian Pearman] My fourth stop for Restaurant Weeks was the lovely Ascots Restaurant on Friday night. I invited my friend Kelly to dine with me as she appreciates a delicious meal just as much as I do. On arrival, we were escorted to a table overlooking the courtyard. Kelly ordered a glass of Pinot Grigio and I asked for a citrus based... Read more of this article

Flora Duffy On Cover Of Triathlon Plus Magazine

Bermuda’s Flora Duffy has been featured on the cover of Triathlon Plus magazine, with their March/April 2017 issue featuring an interview with the World Champion where she “reveals her tactics and training.” The Bermudian triathlete has been outstanding on the international circuit, winning numerous international titles, including... Read more of this article

‘Ready For Jobs In Growing Technology Sector’

[Updated] “We support the new network Digicel will install and recognise the need to upgrade our telecommunications infrastructure,” the PLP said today, adding that it is “disappointing” that the “OBA granted approval for Digicel to waive advertising for the 80 guest workers,” as “with the large number of Bermudians... Read more of this article

Smith & Raymond Win Divisions In New Zealand

Young Bermudian sailors Ahzai Smith and Christopher Raymond made an impressive showing at the 2017 Forward Sailing O’pen Cup in New Zealand, with both of them winning their divisions.Minister of Social Development and Sports Sylvan Richards extended his congratulations to the pair. Ahzai won the Gold Fleet with 15 Net Points, while Christopher won... Read more of this article

T.N. Tatem School To Reopen On February 20th

The Department of Education confirmed that yesterday [January 24] Acting Commissioner of Education,Dr. Freddie Evans issued a memo to the T. N. Tatem faculty, students and PTA and the Clearwater Middle School PTA confirming the Department’s plan to reopen T.N. Tatem on 20 February 2017.Dr. Freddie Evans stated in his memo: “Occasionally, through... Read more of this article

Video: America’s Cup Grinding Challenge Launch

The America’s Cup today [Jan 24] launched the Community Grinding Challenge to give the public an opportunity to get up close and personal with what it takes to be an America’s Cup sailor by testing out their fitness levels. The challenge kicked off at the Bermuda College Science week today with sailors from each on-Island team competing for the... Read more of this article

Customs Observing International Customs Day

The Department of Customs Department is highlighting “International Customs Day” on Thursday [Jan. 26] and leading up to the day, the Department is hosting a few events this week. This year’s “International Customs Day” theme is Data Analysis for Effective Border Management. “International Customs Day” is observed annually by Customs organizations... Read more of this article

Meeting: BTA Financials & South Basin Financing

[Updated] The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Public Accounts will conduct a Public Hearing on Thursday [Jan 26] at St. Paul’s Hall, with the topics of discussion to include the Bermuda Tourism Authority Financial Statements and the financing of the land reclamation project at the South Basin for the America’s Cup.“The Parliamentary... Read more of this article

Government Preschools Set To Hold Open House

The Department of Education is inviting parents and guardians of children — who will turn 4 years of age between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 — to visit Government preschools and see children and teachers engaged in learning together. Assistant Director, Early Childhood Education, Dr. Sharon B. Speir said, “Parents are invited... Read more of this article

Annual Bermuda Motorsports Expo On Jan 29

Annual Bermuda Motorsports Expo On Jan 29

The Bermuda Association of Motorsports is getting set to present the free first annual Bermuda Motorsports Expo at RUBiS Southside Raceway in St. David’s on January 29 from 12.00pm to 5.00pm. The event will feature power boat, go-kart, motocross and road racing bike displays; fun-kart and minibike race demonstrations; information on getting involved... Read more of this article

New Framework Agreement For America’s Cup

New Framework Agreement For America’s Cup

A vision for the future of the America’s Cup has been agreed upon by current competitors that they said “would see long-sought stability and continuity in the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport.” “This is a hugely significant moment for the America’s Cup,” said Sir Russell Coutts, a five-time winner of the Cup... Read more of this article

Photos/Results: 2017 RES Spring Show Series

Photos/Results: 2017 RES Spring Show Series

The RES Spring Show Series took place at the National Equestrian Centre on Vesey Street this past weekend. The RES Spring Show Series hunter/jumper/equitation shows are open to both adult and junior riders competing for series championships in various divisions by cumulating points over the two shows. The RES Series provides a unique equestrian event... Read more of this article

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 25 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 25 2017

January 25 saw 4,100 shares trade on the Bermuda Stock Exchange, valued at $27,755.00 BD. 3,500 shares were traded by Bermuda Aviation Services Ltd, closing down 6.3% at $3.00 per share, while another 500 shares were traded by Bank of N.T. Butterfield Ltd, closing up 0.5% at $33.15 per share. 100 shares were traded by Ascendant Group Limited, closing... Read more of this article

Consumer Price Index: Inflation Decreased 0.4%

Consumer Price Index: Inflation Decreased 0.4%

Consumers paid 1.7% more in November 2016 than they did a year ago for the basket of goods and services included in the Consumer Price Index [CPI]. The level of inflation decreased 0.4 percentage points from the 2.1% measured in October 2016. The Consumer Price Index report said, “Between October 2016 and November 2016, the average cost of goods and... Read more of this article

SSL Launches Port Worker Training Campaign

SSL Launches Port Worker Training Campaign

Polaris Holding Company Limited [Polaris], parent company of Stevedoring Services Limited [SSL], launched its 2017 Port Worker Training and Certification Campaign. The ongoing programme is geared to certify dock staff in stevedoring and the most current hazardous material handling protocols and health and safety best practices. The training represents... Read more of this article

Dog Training Lectures & Workshops Next Week

Dog Training Lectures & Workshops Next Week

The Dog Training Club and Avonlea Agility are bringing in two trainers from the United Kingdom to hold evening talks and daytime workshops from January 31 to February 5. The trainers are described as “lots of fun, very experienced with lots of different types of dogs and are dynamic speakers and teachers, for a week of fun dog activities and talks.” Evening... Read more of this article

NASA & NOAA: 2016 Warmest Year On Record

NASA & NOAA: 2016 Warmest Year On Record

Earth’s 2016 surface temperatures were the warmest since modern recordkeeping began in 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and NOAA, marking the third year in a row to set a new record for global average surface temperatures. “Globally-averaged temperatures in 2016 were 1.78 degrees Fahrenheit [0.99 degrees Celsius] warmer than... Read more of this article

Dolphin Quest Earns Humane Certification

Dolphin Quest Earns Humane Certification

American Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, has granted Dolphin Quest its Humane Certified seal after it passed a rigorous third-party audit. Dolphin Quest, with locations in Oahu, Hawaii, and Bermuda, joins a group of fewer than a dozen institutions worldwide to earn the program’s seal. A spokesperson said, “The American... Read more of this article

Garden Club Helps Clean Up Before Marathon

Garden Club Helps Clean Up Before Marathon

Members of the Garden Club of Bermuda cleaned up part of the race route before the start of the Bermuda Marathon Weekend, and in addition, the Garden Club made a donation of $5,000 to Keep Bermuda Beautiful. For several years, Garden Club members have donned their gardening gloves and come out to do a KBB litter cleanup in advance of the Bermuda Marathon... Read more of this article

Men Jailed For Shooting Businessman In UK

Two men have been sentenced to prison for shooting and robbing businessman Timothy Mardon, who splits his time between Bermuda and the UK, in his Essex home. A BBC story said “A burglar who shot a businessman in a raid described as “every householder’s utter nightmare” has been jailed. “Timothy Mardon, 51, was left for dead... Read more of this article

Court: Man Charged With Supplying Fentanyl

Appearing in Magistrates Court today [Jan 23] a 33-year-old man was charged with conspiring with others to supply Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. Pembroke resident Maurice Martin, who was said to be a Jamaican national, was not required to enter a plea as the charge that faced was deemed to be indictable and must be tried in the Supreme Court. The charge... Read more of this article

Court: Man Denies Stealing Sneakers & Food

Appearing in Magistrates Court, a 29-year-old man denied stealing sneakers, socks and food from east end stores. David Robinson pleaded not guilty to trespassing in a St George’s shoe shop and stealing a pair of sneakers and some white socks with a value of $79. Mr Robinson also pleaded not guilty to stealing macaroni and cheese and other food items... Read more of this article

‘Ready For Jobs In Growing Technology Sector’

[Updated] “We support the new network Digicel will install and recognise the need to upgrade our telecommunications infrastructure,” the PLP said today, adding that it is “disappointing” that the “OBA granted approval for Digicel to waive advertising for the 80 guest workers,” as “with the large number of Bermudians still unemployed... Read more of this article

Top 20 Bermuda Youtube Channels In January

[Written by Don Burgess] Reggae star continues his dominance on top of the Bermuda YouTube rankings. The Come Around singer has had his videos seen more than 23 million times. BIOS remains number two but singing group Thirdstory continues to gain and should surpass BIOS some time in 2017. Thirdstory contains Bermudian Ben Lusher as well as Elliott Skinner and Richard... Read more of this article

Charter Plane Brings In Fibre Network Specialists

Following the arrival of a charter plane last night [Jan 21] carrying approximately 75 people, the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that Digicel applied for “just over 80 short-term permits, with a maximum number not to exceed 85, for a maximum period of 6 months with no renewal or long-term application being permitted.” The Ministry noted, “Digicel... Read more of this article

Men Remain Stable In ICU After Collisions

Two men injured in separate collisions in Smith’s on December 30 and January 19 remain in stable condition in the ICU at KEMH. A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier today [Monday, January 23rd] the 37 year old Paget man seriously injured in a reported single vehicle motorcycle crash on Harrington Sound Road in Smith’s parish,... Read more of this article

BFRS Respond To Mattress Fire At 9 Beaches

At approximately 11:13am today [Jan 20], the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a “dwelling on fire at #2 Daniel’s Head Lane, the Nine Beaches property with smoke and flames visible.” The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded with two vehicles staffed with 9 personnel.“Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer... Read more of this article

Two Men Remain In ICU After Separate Collisions

The 37-year-old man injured in a motorcycle crash on Harrington Sound Road on January 19th is stable condition in the ICU, while the 18-year-old man injured in a collision in Smiths on December 30th also remains in stable condition in the ICU. A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier today [Friday, January 20th] the 37-year-old Paget... Read more of this article