2 Hour Video: People’s Campaign Public Meeting

Continuing their series of public meetings, the People's Campaign hosted another public meeting this evening [Jan 21] at St. Paul's Centennial Hall in Hamilton. The speakers were the three leaders of the People's Campaign; BPSU President Jason Hayward, BIU President Chris Furbert and Reverend Nicholas Tweed, and following remarks from the

Photos: Town Cut 100th Anniversary Celebration

The Bermuda Pilot Gig Club hosted an event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of the St. George's Town Cut today [Jan 21], with boats making their way through the east end, as the cannon at Gates Fort fired in celebration as the boats paraded through. The participants in today's event included the Spirit of Bermuda, Pilot Boats,

Photos: Gathering To Support Women’s March

[Updated with video] People are gathering this morning [Jan 21] in Queen Elizabeth Park in Hamilton, showing solidarity with women in the U.S. and around the globe, where thousands are participating in the Women's March on Washington and more than 600 sister marches are taking place across the world. The events are taking place the day after President

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Jan 20

With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening news programme online for viewers both on the island and abroad.The live video will begin at 7.00pm, and play to 7.30pm, and then the replay will be available:

Minister Baron In Jamaica For Official Events

The Minister of National Security Jeff Baron, is currently in Jamaica representing Bermuda at a series of events in the region. Tomorrow, Saturday, January 21, Minister Baron will be attending the funeral of Hazel Dalley in Montego Bay. And on behalf of the Royal Bermuda Regiment [RBR] Minister Baron will deliver a tribute at the funeral honouring Ms.

Airport Blue Ribbon Panel Terms Of Reference

The Ministry of Finance today [Jan 20] released the Terms of Reference for the Blue Ribbon Panel, which is currently reviewing the Airport Redevelopment Project. "The terms of reference sets out the objective, background, scope, deliverables and timing of this review," the Ministry said. "This Blue Ribbon Panel will provide an additional

9 Beaches Occupants Being Evicted Today

[Updated] The Police, Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service, and BELCO are on scene this afternoon at the 9 Beaches property in the west end, and it appears that evictions are taking place. Further details are limited at this time, however we update as able. Update 1.37pm: A BLDC spokesperson said, "Bermuda Land Development Company Limited [BLDC]


BFRS Respond To Mattress Fire At 9 Beaches

At approximately 11:13am today [Jan 20], the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a "dwelling on fire at #2 Daniel's Head Lane, the Nine Beaches property with smoke and flames visible." The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded with two vehicles staffed with 9 personnel."Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer

BFA Announce Bermuda’s Football Team

The Bermuda Football Association announced the Bermuda team for Sunday's international friendly game against Canada at the National Sports Center."The twenty men squad consists of a blend of experienced players from Bermuda's recent World Cup and CFU Cup campaigns and members of the U20 Team that will represent Bermuda in the Concacaf

Photos/Video: Rescued Ninah Crew Arrive Home

Crew members from the damaged and abandoned 75ft vessel 'Ninah' arrived on the island this morning [Jan 20] after being rescued at sea and picked up by the merchant vessel 'Hercules Leader'. The Bermuda Maritime Operations Center previously said that 'Ninah' was damaged yesterday after being struck by a wave approximately 250 miles

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference

Bermuda is set to host a new insurance market conference this spring, catering to sophisticated buyers for major hospital systems, long-term care facilities, physicians groups and health benefits and services providers from North American healthcare markets. Sponsored by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), the Bermuda Healthcare Forum, scheduled

Event On Saturday To Support Women’s March

The Women's March will take place in Washington D.C. tomorrow [Jan 21], which is expected to draw thousands of people to the event, with more than 600 sister marches are taking place across the globe, including Bermuda. The Bermuda Business and Professional Women's Association [BPW] expressed their support for the event, with a local contingent

Video: Introducing The AC Grinding Challenge

This week's 'Minute with Mikaela' introduces the Americas Cup Community Grinding Challenge, which will see people test their strength and agility, with those with the best times to be invited to compete in the finals. During the Minute, Mikaela Pearman said, "With the America's Cup just a few months away, there's

Man In Critical Condition In ICU After Collision

[Updated] Emergency services responded to a motorcycle crash on Harrington Sound Road tonight [Jan 19], with the rider being transported to hospital, where he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. A police spokesperson said, "Around 7:40pm on Thursday, January 19th police and first responders were dispatched to a reported

Crew Recovered After Wave Damages Vessel

[Updated] Early this morning the 75ft vessel 'Ninah' was damaged after being struck by a wave approximately 250 miles southwest of Bermuda, and the six crew onboard — which include Bermudians — declared a Mayday and indicated their intention to abandon the vessel. The merchant vessel 'Hercules Leader' arrived on scene and all crew

Clarien & BHC Offering Mortgage Programme

Clarien Bank and the Bermuda Housing Corporation [BHC] announced they are to "partner in an innovative new programme to enable more Bermudians to own their own homes." "Under the HomeStart programme, Clarien is making $25 million worth of new mortgages available with up to 100% financing available to existing BHC tenants or clients

One Hour Video: BBBS Thank Your Mentor Day

January is Mentoring Month, and today [Jan 19] Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bermuda commemorated the occasion by hosting a "Thank Your Mentor" event on the steps of City Hall, where the Big Sister and Big Brother of the Year were announced.During this event the audience heard powerful messages from 'Bigs' and 'Littles' in

Murray: Practice Racing “Benefits All The Teams”

The four America's Cup teams based in Bermuda are beginning a "formal-informal" practice race period today, with the America's Cup Race Management [ACRM] team on island to conduct the racing. Iain Murray, the Regatta Director, has come out before to set up the race courses, continue to learn more about the venue and the weather, and conduct

BCUA Recruiting New Cricket Umpires For 2017

The Bermuda Cricket Umpires Association [BCUA] is currently recruiting persons both male and female, interested in becoming certified cricket umpires for the 2017 season. "This is an ideal opportunity to commence your umpiring career. No experience necessary! So why not get involved as an umpire and enjoy the best seat in the house," the

Bermuda Netball Association Receives Grant

The Bermuda Netball Association has received a £30,000 grant through the Bermuda Olympic Association via an application that was made on behalf of netball under the Commonwealth Games Federation Developmental Programme 2015-2018, in attempt to qualify for next year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018. The funds are specific for Bermuda's

Endurance’s Cyber Extortion Response Service

Bermuda-based Endurance Specialty Holdings has introduced a new service enabling its insureds to better respond to ransomware and similar extortion events. Endurance's Breach Assist Counsel, Mullen Coughlin LLC coordinates with leading providers of forensic and response services to assist Endurance's clients in the event of a data breach

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 20 2017

January 20 saw 8,786 shares trade on the Bermuda Stock Exchange, valued at $176,201.60 BD. 3,831 shares were traded by Bank of N.T. Butterfield Ltd, closing even at $32.00 per share, while another 2,022 shares were traded by Watlington Waterworks Ltd, closing even at $20.30 per share. 1,833 shares were traded by KeyTech. Ltd, closing down 0.1% at $2.51

The Black Collective Market Returns For Winter

The Black Collective will host a series of vendor markets during the winter months at the Verandah at 135 Front Street. Beginning in 2016, the group hosted the inaugural African Rhythms Extravaganza and Fashion Show at the Pembroke Community Centre. This was followed by the Saturday Vendor Markets, which took place Saturdays from July to the end of

‘Arts For All’ Offering Free Art Classes To Public

Masterworks is getting set to offer 'Arts for All,' free art classes available to the public from March 27 through March 31. A spokesperson said, "From March 27 to March 31, we will be offering a series of classes twice a day free of charge. One in the morning 10am-12pm and one in the afternoon 2pm-4pm. "Everything from watercolours

Music Video: Violinist Showcases Bermuda

Bermuda has been showcased by violinist Sally Potterton as she uses the island as a backdrop to her talents in playing 'Clean Bandit' at Admiralty Park. In posting the video, Ms. Potterton said, "As a musician I get to travel and work in some amazing parts of the world. One of the most incredible places I've ever been lucky enough

‘King Of The Hype’ Event Set For February 4

'Kings of the Hype Part 2′ is set to take place on Saturday, February 4, giving performing artists the opportunity to "prove who is the king of the hype." A spokesperson said, "For as long as we can remember, Bermuda's dancehall reggae scene has always had a "King Sound" which is a sound that can entertain the crowd,

NASA & NOAA: 2016 Warmest Year On Record

Earth's 2016 surface temperatures were the warmest since modern recordkeeping began in 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and NOAA, marking the third year in a row to set a new record for global average surface temperatures. "Globally-averaged temperatures in 2016 were 1.78 degrees Fahrenheit [0.99 degrees Celsius] warmer than

Dolphin Quest Earns Humane Certification

American Humane, the world's largest certifier of animal welfare, has granted Dolphin Quest its Humane Certified seal after it passed a rigorous third-party audit. Dolphin Quest, with locations in Oahu, Hawaii, and Bermuda, joins a group of fewer than a dozen institutions worldwide to earn the program's seal. A spokesperson said, "The American

Garden Club Helps Clean Up Before Marathon

Members of the Garden Club of Bermuda cleaned up part of the race route before the start of the Bermuda Marathon Weekend, and in addition, the Garden Club made a donation of $5,000 to Keep Bermuda Beautiful. For several years, Garden Club members have donned their gardening gloves and come out to do a KBB litter cleanup in advance of the Bermuda Marathon

Court: Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening Words

Appearing in Magistrates Court, a 50-year-old man pleaded guilty to uttering threatening words and using threatening behavior towards an employee at the Salvation Army Harbour Light facility. Stanley Davis pleaded guilty to two charges of uttering threatening words and one charge of using threatening behavior towards another man who was an employee

Court: Two Men Charged With Assaulting Man

Appearing in Magistrates Court, two men were charged with assaulting another man with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. 31-year-old Jahki Dillas and 33-year-old Dejean Smith were charged with unlawfully assaulting another man with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. Dillas alone was charged with unlawfully assaulting the man. Both charges stem

Burglary: Power Tools Stolen From Parks Dept

The police are advising the public to be wary of anyone attempting to sell outdoor power tools following a burglary at the Department of Parks facility in the Botanical Gardens over the weekend in which a number of power tools were stolen. A police spokesperson said, "Around 9.00am on Monday, January 16th police received a report of a burglary

Endurance’s Cyber Extortion Response Service

Bermuda-based Endurance Specialty Holdings has introduced a new service enabling its insureds to better respond to ransomware and similar extortion events. Endurance's Breach Assist Counsel, Mullen Coughlin LLC coordinates with leading providers of forensic and response services to assist Endurance's clients in the event of a data breach or other data security

Advanced Services Finds Home At Connectech

Connectech has welcomed Advanced Services to the Connectech community. Operated by husband and wife team George and Ritu Botelho, Advanced Services has been providing web development and hosting, graphic design and online marketing services since 2008. Until last fall, the couple based their business out of a home office, But the arrival of a second child and the need

XL Catlin Appoints Dr. Karna: Chief Data Officer

XL Catlin announced today [Jan 17] the appointment of Dr. Henna A. Karna as Chief Data Officer. Dr. Karna, who will start with the Company later this month and report to XL's Chief Platform Officer, Myron Hendry, has more than 20 years of experience in leading data-driven, digital innovation and positive disruption within the insurance industry. Dr. Karna's unique

BFRS Respond To Mattress Fire At 9 Beaches

At approximately 11:13am today [Jan 20], the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a "dwelling on fire at #2 Daniel's Head Lane, the Nine Beaches property with smoke and flames visible." The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded with two vehicles staffed with 9 personnel."Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer

Two Men Remain In ICU After Separate Collisions

The 37-year-old man injured in a motorcycle crash on Harrington Sound Road on January 19th is stable condition in the ICU, while the 18-year-old man injured in a collision in Smiths on December 30th also remains in stable condition in the ICU. A police spokesperson said, "At last check earlier today [Friday, January 20th] the 37-year-old Paget

Man In Critical Condition In ICU After Collision

[Updated] Emergency services responded to a motorcycle crash on Harrington Sound Road tonight [Jan 19], with the rider being transported to hospital, where he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. A police spokesperson said, "Around 7:40pm on Thursday, January 19th police and first responders were dispatched to a reported