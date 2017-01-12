The Red Bull Youth America’s Cup will see top young sailors from around the world compete in Bermuda this summer; with teams from Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, USA and Bermuda set to take part.
[Updated with video] The Royal Bermuda Regiment’s second-ever all-volunteer Recruit Camp began this morning [Jan 15], with 60 new recruits entering the gates of Warwick Camp to begin two weeks of training.
One of their first lessons was a demonstration on South Shore of pyrotechnic training aids and the firepower the RBR armoury can muster.
[Written by Mikaela Ian Pearman]
Restaurant Weeks officially started in Bermuda on Thursday and I, the food lover, was incredibly excited. With 51 restaurants participating, where would I start and how would I make the decision on where to start?
The Bermuda Half-Marathon took place this morning [Jan 15], with Diriba Degefa Yigezu from Ethiopia ranking as the event’s first finisher, with a time of 1:05:54.
This weekend the Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Liu Xiaoming arrived on the island where he will attend a host of events on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The Bermuda Marathon Weekend Marathon and Half-Marathon took place this morning [Jan 15], with both local and international runners taking part. Diriba Degefa Yigezu and Gemma Steel raced to victory in the Half Marathon, while Bryan Morseman and Meseret Ali Bass won the Marathon.
Diriba Degefa Yigezu crossed the line first in a time of 30:04.67 at the running of the Bermuda 10K Run and Walk this morning [Jan 14] as the Bermuda Marathon Weekend continued.
Scott Overall placed second in 30:18.45 and Alexander Teuten took third with a time of 30:23.95.
[Written by Don Burgess]
Bermudian Damon Degraff is starring in a Cadillac commercial. The owner of dGi Management was a part of Cadillac’s The Book pilot programme this past summer.
The 2017 KPMG Bermuda Front Street Mile Races took place on Friday evening [Jan 13] with an enthusiastic crowd coming out to show support to the runners.
[Updated] The New York Red Bulls selected Bermudian Zeiko Lewis in the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft today.
