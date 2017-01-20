30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 3

With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening news programme online for viewers both on the island and abroad.The live video will begin at 7.00pm, and play to 7.30pm, and then the replay will be available:

U.S. Military To Give Four Vehicles To Regiment

The United States military will hand over three refurbished vans and a truck to the Royal Bermuda Regiment [RBR] next week. The vehicles, three Toyota vans and an Isuzu truck, were formerly based at a U.S. Navy base in Japan and gifted to the RBR by the U.S. Northern Command [NORTHCOM]. They traveled thousands of miles to Georgia for a makeover before

19 Invited To Bid On Airport Solar Development

The RFQ process for the solar project at the airport finger yielded 29 submissions, 19 met the criteria and were invited to bid, with the project attracting potential bidders from Bermuda, Canada, Spain, USA, Germany, UK and Australia. This was stated by the Minister of Economic Development Dr Grant Gibbons in the House of Assembly today [Feb 3], who

Video: '10 Most' Series Spotlights Antoine Jones

The "10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series continues today with the sixth video release featuring Antoine Jones. Host Lisa Pickering introduces Mr. Jones by saying, "From teenage woes to television throws, our next guest immersed himself in his studies in the world of video games to drown out the bullying he was suffering at school.

Photos & Video: Police At House of Assembly

[Updated with video] Police are present at the House of Assembly this morning [Feb 3] as the House resumes, with no access to the grounds permitted to the public as "police wish to safeguard any interference with the Legislature, including blocking members from access." Earlier this week, Police Commissioner Michael DeSilva outlined the policing

Tourism Forward: Ocean-To-Table Experience

[Part of the Bermuda Tourism Authority's 'Tourism Forward' series] Although today marks the final day of Bermuda Restaurant Weeks and its delicious Bermuda-inspired menus, no one has to abandon the island's food culture for the rest of the year. One of the most memorable moments of Restaurant Weeks 2017 was the launch at Lost in the Triangle

20 Superyachts Enter 2017 AC Regatta Thus Far

The America's Cup Superyacht Regatta will be one of the highlights of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda in 2017, and so far 20 superyachts have registered to compete. Some of the world's most beautiful yachts will be given the perfect stage on which to perform on Bermuda's crystal clear waters from 13th to 15th June, and there is still time


Wells Scores 100th Goal In English Football

[Updated with videos] Bermuda's Nahki Wells scored his 100th goal in English football today, with his goal in the 36th minute of the match helping Huddersfield Town to record a 3  - 1 victory over Brighton & Hove. The club's match report said, "A gate of over 20,000 was on hand to see Huddersfield Town produce a scintillating display

Minister On Issues Using Driving Licence Abroad

Some Bermudians have experienced difficulty renting vehicles abroad using a Bermuda Driving Licence, and the Minister said this is because that Bermuda is not a signatory to an international Convention which allows for drivers licence reciprocity across 178 countries, and unless Bermuda is prepared to have the Treaty extended to Bermuda, Bermudians

UK Release Document Outlining Plans For Brexit

As the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, the "unique relationships" that the Overseas Territories have with the EU "will also change," the UK Government said in a White Paper published today [Feb 2]. The day after the UK Parliament voted — 498 votes to 114 — to give Prime Minister Theresa May the power to

Governor: Important That House Is Able To Meet

Governor John Rankin said he welcomes the statement by the Police Commissioner sharing the Policing Plan for the upcoming House of Assembly sessions, saying it is "important both that any protests are peaceful and conducted lawfully, and that the House of Assembly is able to meet and carry out its business."Yesterday, Commissioner Michael

80 Minute Video: Craig Mayor On Airport At PAC

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Public Accounts held another Public Hearing today [Feb 2] at St. Paul's Church Centennial Hall in Hamilton, where Craig Mayor gave a presentation regarding the financial impact of the airport redevelopment project. Mr Mayor, a retired chartered accountant, has been outspoken about the airport project, saying

Ilkeston FC Signs Bermudian Dante Leverock

Bermudian international Dante Leverock has been signed by Ilkeston FC, and is set to join the squad for Saturdays clash against Blyth Spartans. The club's announcement said, "Ilkeston FC have taken the opportunity to sign Dante Leverock who last season played for the Harrisburg City Islanders of the American USL. "The 24-year-old

Low Carbon To Help Fund Solar Panels At NMB

Low Carbon, the UK-based renewable energy investment company and official renewable energy partner to Land Rover BAR, will help fund the installation of solar panels at the National Museum of Bermuda [NMB] in the Royal Naval Dockyard. "The installation is expected to generate more than 93,600kWh of clean energy per year, contributing to a significant

Six Musicians Selected For America's Cup Band

Six local musicians have been chosen to be a part of The Band which will play at various events during the America's Cup, with Dave Pitman, Jesse Seymour, Torrey Tacklyn, Troy Washington Sr., Raven Baksh and Leroy Francis all set to perform."After live auditions, the public were encouraged to vote online for their favourite contestants to

Video: America's Cup Business Opportunities

Local business owners and entrepreneurs who are interested in business opportunities during America's Cup in May and June are invited to attend a series of Information Sessions in the coming weeks, beginning February 23rd. "The America's Cup Bermuda [ACBDA] Local Business Connect group represents Bermuda's business agencies. The partnership

Video: Shiona Turini Visits With Luxury Retailer

Bermudian fashion expert Shiona Turini recently guided a team from luxury goods retailer Bergdorf Goodman around Bermuda, showcasing the island's natural beauty, attractions and cuisine.- A video of the excursion captures Ms. Turini as she leads the team to various locations, including the Nonsuch Island area, Crystal Caves, the Unfinished Church

With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening news programme online for viewers both on the island and abroad.The live video will begin at 7.00pm, and play to 7.30pm, and then the replay will be available:

The "10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series continues today with the sixth video release featuring Antoine Jones. Host Lisa Pickering introduces Mr. Jones by saying, "From teenage woes to television throws, our next guest immersed himself in his studies in the world of video games to drown out the bullying he was suffering at school.

Video: Red Bull Youth America's Cup Highlighted

This week's 'Minute with Mikaela' highlights the Red Bull Youth America's Cup that will take place during the 35th America's Cup. During the Minute, Mikaela Pearman said, "We keep hearing about the six teams in the 35th America's Cup, but did you know there's a youth regatta as well that Bermuda will be competing in? That's

Entries Open For National Squash Championship

The Bermuda Squash Racquets Association announced that entries for the 2017 Digicel Bermuda National Squash Championships are now open. This year's Championships will provide two major opportunities for players. Participants can qualify for the Bermuda Team which will compete in the Caribbean Squash Championships and the 2018 Commonwealth Games to

Cricket: Rawlins Leads England U/19 Team Again

Bermudian Delray Rawlins again impressed for England's Under-19s in the third match of their one-day series against India in Mumbai, however despite his best efforts, the team were defeated, with India winning by 7 wickets. India have taken a 2 – 1 lead in the Series after the 3rd One Day International match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. England

Video: Red Bull Youth America's Cup Highlighted

This week's 'Minute with Mikaela' highlights the Red Bull Youth America's Cup that will take place during the 35th America's Cup. During the Minute, Mikaela Pearman said, "We keep hearing about the six teams in the 35th America's Cup, but did you know there's a youth regatta as well that Bermuda will be competing in? That's

MJM Employment Team Presents To ABIC, ABIR

MJM's Employment and Immigration Team led by Director Fozeia Rana-Fahy presented to over 70 members of the Association of Bermuda International Companies [ABIC] and the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers [ABIR] on a range of topical Employment and Immigration Law topics on January 30th. The presentation addressed the practical impact of

Electricity Turned On At Morgan's Point Site

The developers of the Caroline Bay resort, located at Morgan's Point have announced another milestone in the site's development, with power turned on as of yesterday [Feb 2]. A spokesperson said, "The infrastructure – which stretches one mile from the Railway Trail in Southampton to the tip of the peninsula – has been a huge

Julianna Muir Promoted To Hamilton USA SVP

Hamilton USA, the US insurance platform of Hamilton Insurance Group, announced that Julianna Muir has been promoted to the newly-created position of Senior Vice President, Head of Strategy and Innovation. Reporting to CEO Seraina Macia, Ms. Muir will be a key participant and leader in designing and executing the strategy for Hamilton USA. This will

TROIKA's "The Color Purple" Opens Tonight

People on the island will have the opportunity to "experience Broadway in Bermuda" starting tonight [Feb 3] as TROIKA Bermuda presents the reprise of their sold out performances of the hit musical 'The Color Purple.' The production will run through February 5 at The Ruth Seaton James Center for the Performing Arts, with doors

BSOA To Host Photography & Duo Exhibitions

The Bermuda Society of Arts is hosting an opening reception today [Feb 3] from 5pm‐7pm, and the exhibitions will continue until Tuesday Feb. 28. "Showing in our Onions Gallery, Studio A & B is BSoA Members' Photography Show displaying works by member photographers. This exhibition will be judged and the prize will be sponsored by Colourlab,"

Six Musicians Selected For America's Cup Band

Six local musicians have been chosen to be a part of The Band which will play at various events during the America's Cup, with Dave Pitman, Jesse Seymour, Torrey Tacklyn, Troy Washington Sr., Raven Baksh and Leroy Francis all set to perform."After live auditions, the public were encouraged to vote online for their favourite contestants to

19 Invited To Bid On Airport Solar Development

The RFQ process for the solar project at the airport finger yielded 29 submissions, 19 met the criteria and were invited to bid, with the project attracting potential bidders from Bermuda, Canada, Spain, USA, Germany, UK and Australia. This was stated by the Minister of Economic Development Dr Grant Gibbons in the House of Assembly today [Feb 3], who

Low Carbon To Help Fund Solar Panels At NMB

Low Carbon, the UK-based renewable energy investment company and official renewable energy partner to Land Rover BAR, will help fund the installation of solar panels at the National Museum of Bermuda [NMB] in the Royal Naval Dockyard. "The installation is expected to generate more than 93,600kWh of clean energy per year, contributing to a significant

Nonsuch Expeditions Partners With Cornell Lab

Over the past four Cahow nesting seasons, LookBermuda's award-winning Nonsuch Expeditions CahowCam has broadcast from the underground nesting chambers of the second rarest seabird on the planet: the critically endangered, endemic, Bermuda Petrel or "Cahow

Condolences Expressed To Outerbridge Family

“Sadly we have lost another young black man to gun violence,” MP Diallo Rabain said, adding that “Jahni Outerbridge has been taken from his family and my sincere condolences go out to them and all his loved ones.” “There are no words that can convey or comfort enough when a friend or family member has been taken from you... Read more of this article

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Burglary

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an “aggravated burglary” at a Paget residence on Monday. A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service is currently investigating the circumstances of a reported aggravated burglary at a Highwood Lane, Paget residence on Monday, January 30th. “A suspect has been arrested... Read more of this article

Court: Three People Charged With Drug Offenses

Appearing in Magistrates Court, three people were charged with drug offenses, with none of them required to enter a plea as the matters must be heard in the Supreme Court. 33-year-old Ryan Willingham Walker of Paget, 40-year-old Roberto Marques of Pembroke and 34-year-old Lindsay Griffiths of Paget are charged with conspiring to supply cannabis between... Read more of this article

‘Hidden Gems Of Bermuda’ Mobile App Launches

Hidden Gems: Island Eco Tours has teamed up with newly-founded mobile game development company Bermuda Island Games [BIG] to create the ‘Hidden Gems of Bermuda’ mobile app. Business owner Ashley Harris is excited to be able to offer this new app to her Island Eco Tour visitors as well as anyone looking to enhance their Bermuda experience. “I feel that by... Read more of this article

Video: Ten BTC Apprentices Awarded Certificates

Kumar Grant, Stuart Wilson II, Staphen Dill, Rahiem Steede​, Warren Bean, Akeem Ible, Giniko Butterfield, Teko Bean, Davon Gibbs and Jahkote Webb were all recognized last night as the Bermuda Telephone Company [BTC] awarded the apprentices with internationally accredited City & Guilds certificates.At an event attended by Premier Michael Dunkley and Minister of... Read more of this article

City To Host ‘My City Heart ‘Instagram Contest

The month of February is Heart Awareness Month and the City of Hamilton is partnering with the Bermuda Heart Foundation to bring awareness to heart health and the importance of a healthy lifestyle. During the month of February, the City of Hamilton will be hosting the ‘My City Heart’ Instagram contest. Anyone can visit The City Hall and take a picture with... Read more of this article

Firefighters Extinguish Brush Fire In Warwick

At approximately 2:45 pm today [Feb 1], the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a brush fire at two locations in Warwick in the areas of Spice Hill Road and Warwick Lane. The first report was at the entrance of the Windreach property and the second was at #20 Warwick Lane.Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer Delton White said,... Read more of this article

Traffic Delays In Paget Due To Two Car Collision

[Updated] Due to a collision, traffic delays are in effect at the junctions of Harbour Road and Cobbs Hill Road as well as Harbour Road and Manse Road, and motorists are advised to take alternate routes. A police spokesperson said, “A two car collision on Harbour Road in Paget near the junction with Salt Kettle Road around 6:40am this morning... Read more of this article

Fire Service Respond To Pitts Bay Road Incident

At approximately 11.54pm tonight [Jan 29], the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of smoke at Wellesley House on Pitts Bay Road. The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded with two vehicles staffed with 8 personnel according to the spokesperson. Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer Delton White said that “On our arrival... Read more of this article