Live Video: New Years Eve Party In St. George’s

The Corporation of St. George’s is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration this evening [Dec 31], with MC for the night Nadanja, and entertainment due to be provided by Devli’s Isle Audio Band, led by Jesse Seymour, and Black Lion, along with food vendors, fun castles, fireworks, and more.The Bermuda Onion has been raised and is due to drop at... Read more of this article

DeSilva & Pedro Awarded Police Medals

Commissioner of Police Michael DeSilva has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal and Chief Inspector Nicholas Pedro has received the Overseas Territories Police Medal, Government House confirmed this evening.“Government House has announced that Her Majesty The Queen has approved the award of: The Queen’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service... Read more of this article

People’s Campaign Calls ‘Urgent Meeting’

The People’s Campaign said they are “calling an urgent meeting for all concerned residents of Bermuda,” with the meeting to be held at St. Paul AME Centennial Hall at 12 noon on Tuesday January 3, 2017.The group said, “The People’s Campaign is calling an Urgent Meeting for all concerned residents of Bermuda.“If... Read more of this article

December 2016: Top 10 Bernews “Photo Of Day”

Bernews features a “Photo of the Day” in our email newsletter, social media and app each morning, giving readers a taste of the island to start their day. Always popular, December’s top photos attracted tens of thousands of likes and shares on social media, and judging by the number of readers’ “likes”, the month’s most popular photos... Read more of this article

Nahki Wells Scores Against Blackburn Rovers

Bermuda’s Nahki Wells closed out this year in fine fashion, scoring against Blackburn Rovers today [Dec 31] as Huddersfield Town played to a 1-1 draw, The club’s match report said, “An added time free kick from Nahki Wells gave Town a share of the spoils against Blackburn Rovers in the final game of 2016. “A point was the least that... Read more of this article

Chef Donates $2516 From Annual Charity Event

The third annual Chiko’s Smokey Rub Christmas Charity event took place last Friday, with the event successfully feeding over 700 people while also raising $2,516 to assist a woman battling cancer. “It was a chilly but overall great evening,” Chef Chiko said. “There was great entertainment including a choir, Rated E dance group,... Read more of this article

2016 Queen’s New Year’s Honours List Revealed

Her Majesty the Queen has recognized a number of Bermudians in her annual New Year’s Honours List, with Norma Wade-Miller, Bishop Ewen Ratteray, Debbie Ray-Rivers, Jon Brunson, Sandra Butterfield, Patrina O’Connor , Larry Ebbin, Judie Clee, Roger Sherratt, Randolph Mordecai Ratteray, and Rodney Smith Jr. all being honoured for their contributions.“Order... Read more of this article


Acting Minister: ‘One Set Of Rules For Everyone’

The decision on Rev. Tweed’s work permit “is the right one for Bermuda” as it is “anchored to a principle that all Bermudians can support and uphold, and that is one set of rules for everyone,” Acting Minister of Immigration Cole Simons said. Minister Simons said, “Immigration Minister Pat Gordon-Pamplin’s decision... Read more of this article

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Dec 30

With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening news programme online for viewers both on the island and abroad.The live video will begin at 7.00pm, and play to 7.30pm, and then the replay will be available: Related Stories30 Minute Video:... Read more of this article

Video: BIU President On Rev Tweed’s Permit

[Updated] The Special General Council meeting is underway at the BIU this afternoon [Dec 30], as members gather to discuss the decision to refuse Rev. Nicholas Tweed’s work permit. Yesterday Home Affairs Minister Patricia Gordon-Pamplin confirmed that Rev Tweed will not be receiving a new work permit, saying, “In this particular instance, the applicant... Read more of this article

St Paul Church “Disheartened” By Permit Refusal

The Officers and members of St Paul AME Church said they are “profoundly disheartened by the Bermuda Government’s decision to deny our Pastor, the Reverend Nicholas Genevieve Tweed’s work permit renewal” and they “feel utterly betrayed by the Government.”“In 2012, Pastor Nicholas Genevieve Tweed was appointed to St... Read more of this article

Bank Of Butterfield: ‘This Statement Is False’

In response to incorrect information circulating on social media, the Bank of Butterfield moved to assure customers that “this statement is false and that it is safe to conduct banking transactions using Butterfield ATMs.”A Bank spokesperson said, “There is a message being circulated in our community over social media channels indicating... Read more of this article

Hamilton Ranked ‘World’s Most Expensive City’

Bermuda’s capital city of Hamilton has been ranked as the world’s most expensive city, according to rankings posted by The Crazy Tourist, which estimated the cost of living in the city to be $4,769 per month.The story said, “Using data curated from Numbeo, we’re taking you on a trip around the world to 20 of the most expensive tourist... Read more of this article

Video: Bermuda Featured On The Today Show

Bermuda was recently featured on the Today Show as one of the top travel trends for 2017, with Travel + Leisure’s Jacqueline Gifford highlighting not only the island’s proximity to the American eastern seaboard, but also the upcoming America’s Cup. Ms Gifford said, “Bermuda: it’s so easy to get to, especially from the east... Read more of this article

Youtube: Most Viewed Bernews Videos Of 2016

Bernews published hundreds of videos over the past year, covering news, local events, holidays, and much more, and among those videos, the top twenty most viewed on YouTube included footage from Hurricane Nicole’s path over the island, the America’s Cup, football fans celebrating Portugal’s win, the July fire on Front Street, a police officer... Read more of this article

BELCO Change: ‘Lower Overall Electricity Rate’

BELCO’s rates are set to change as of January 1, with the company saying the changes will result in a “lower overall electricity rate for customers.” A spokesperson said, “BELCO would like to advise its customers that pursuant to correspondence from the Regulatory Authority dated December 22nd , 2016 and the May 13th 2016 directive... Read more of this article

PLP Urge Govt To ‘Urgently Reconsider’ Permit

“The PLP is profoundly disappointed with the Minister and her refusal to grant Rev. Nicholas Tweed a renewal of his work permit,” Shadow Minister for Home Affairs Walton Brown said, with Mr Brown urging the Government to “urgently reconsider this provocative decision at such a delicate time for Bermuda.”Rev Tweed’s Work Permit... Read more of this article

VIDEOS

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Dec 30

Video: BIU President On Rev Tweed’s Permit

SPORTS

Nahki Wells Scores Against Blackburn Rovers

Digicel Squash Championships Results: Day #2

Day Two of the Digicel Bermuda National Junior Squash Championships took place at the Bermuda Squash Racquets Association Club with 8 Divisions. Abigail Brewer defeated Charlotte Toogood 13-11, 11-8, 10-12, 10-12, 11-9 in an Girls Under 17 Division match, Toogood then turned the tables on Tiye Williams 11-4, 3-11, 3-11, 13-11, 11-6 in the Girls Under... Read more of this article

Visiting High School & Collegiate Swimmers

The National Sports Centre [NSC] is preparing for a winter training camp of 100 visiting swimmers, representing the largest contingent at the pool to utilise the Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] sports tourism partnership. About 70 swimmers from Indiana University and 30 from Germantown Academy will train simultaneously at the aquatics and fitness centre... Read more of this article

BUSINESS

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 30 2016

December 30 saw 3,000 shares trade on the Bermuda Stock Exchange, valued at $13,200.00 BD. 3,000 shares were traded by Argus Group Holdings Ltd, closing down 4.3% at $4.40 per share. The BSX finished at 1,923.79, down 0.21% on the day. There were 0 advances, 2 declines, and 60 remained unchanged. The full report for the day is available here [PDF],... Read more of this article

Bank Of Butterfield: ‘This Statement Is False’

Hamilton Ranked ‘World’s Most Expensive City’

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Super Saturday’ Event To Feature Gombey Art

Masterworks Museum will be hosting their monthly Super Saturday on January 28th, 2017 from 10.00am – 2.00pm, where they will be offering free art activities all themed to “Dance to the beat – Bermuda Gombeys” “This event is for all ages. Face painting and a fun photo booth with costumes will also be available,” a spokesperson... Read more of this article

Chef Donates $2516 From Annual Charity Event

Dutton Avenue Closure Due To NYE Fireworks

The Ministry of Public Works is informing motorists that due to the New Year’s Eve fireworks festivities, Dutton Avenue in Pembroke Parish will be closed from the junction of Marsh Folly [Palmetto Road] to the junction of North Street [Parsons Road]. “The road closure will start at 4pm on Saturday December 31 and will be in effect until... Read more of this article

ENVIRONMENT

TBOP: Govt Did Not Comply With Parks Act

As part of a private civil case, the Chief Justice Ian Kawaley has ruled in the Supreme Court that Government did not comply with Section 4 of the Bermuda National Parks Act 1986 regarding the maintenance yard planned for the centre of the Botanical Gardens, the action group Take Back Our Park [TBOP] said. A TBOP spokesperson said: “Section 4... Read more of this article

Ten Videos: Trailers Of Ocean Vet TV Series

The Ocean Vet TV series – which highlights Bermuda’s marine life and features the late Dr Neil Burnie  - has been released on Vimeo On Demand, giving viewers the ability to rent or purchase the series, in full or via individual episodes, with the series able to be streamed online or downloaded for later viewing on any device. The release... Read more of this article

BBC Highlight Bermuda’s Roof Water System

“The solution to the world’s water scarcity problem could lie in the tiny, remote island of Bermuda,” the BBC said, adding that we rely on rain water and “that limited availability has created a nation of pioneering inventors who produced the Bermudian Roof.” The story said “The North Atlantic island of Bermuda has no fresh-water... Read more of this article

CRIME

Police: Counterfeit U.S. $100 Notes Circulating

The Bermuda Police Service is advising businesses and their staff as well as residents to “be vigilant regarding counterfeit U.S. $100 notes currently in circulation.” “The forged U.S. $100 bills have the same serial number: H1413713,” a police spokesperson said. “Employees are once again advised that if counterfeit cash... Read more of this article

Robbery In Hamilton: Suspect Steals iPhone

A suspect riding a motorcycle accosted an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman in Hamilton yesterday [Dec 27], escaping with a blue iPhone. A police spokesperson said, “Around 1:40am on Tuesday, December 27th police officers received a report of a robbery at the junction of Church Street and Burnaby Street in the City of Hamilton. “It... Read more of this article

Police Confirm Fentanyl Drug In Bermuda

The Bermuda Police Service said they have confirmed the presence of the controlled drug Fentanyl in Bermuda, adding that it is a “dangerous, powerful Schedule II narcotic responsible for an epidemic of overdose deaths within the United States.” “Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is associated with the misuse of heroin,” a police... Read more of this article

TECHNOLOGY

Most Liked Bernews Instagram Photos Of 2016

2016 was Flora Duffy’s year – not only on the international triathlon circuit, where she claimed multiple world titles — but also on our Instagram page, where images showcasing Ms Duffy’s accomplishments made up 30% of our top ten most liked photos for the entire year.Other photos in 2016′s top ten on Instagram included a tribute to Johnny... Read more of this article

20 Most Viewed Bernews Tweets Of The Year

Bernews shared a wide array of news, photos, videos and stories on Twitter this year, with the 20 most viewed tweets, as measured by impressions, for the year including tweets featuring students Dejanee Hill-Edwards, Imani Smith and Sinae Smith; Coach Andrew Bascome, a rainbow, lightning, an astronaut showcasing Bermuda from space, music producer 8track, protest footage,... Read more of this article

Bank Of Butterfield: ‘This Statement Is False’

ACCIDENTS & FIRES

18-Year-Old Man Injured In Two Vehicle Collision

[Updated] An 18-year-old man was injured in a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on North Shore Road in Smith’s this afternoon. A police spokesperson said, “Around 3:45pm today, Friday December 30th, police and first responders were dispatched to a reported serious two vehicle collision ‎on North Shore Road in Smith’s parish... Read more of this article

‘Driving Standards In Bermuda Are Deplorable’

Whenever EMT Darius Richardson gets a call out and hears over the radio the words ‘road traffic collision, black male’, he thinks to himself: “I hope that is not my son.” Mr Richardson has been an EMT for ten years and describes driving in Bermuda as “deplorable”, he’s given up riding bikes and sometimes suffers from sleepless nights after... Read more of this article

Visitor Still In ICU After Rental Cycle Collision

A visitor – believed to be a 48-year-old American man – injured in a rental cycle collision on Saturday [Dec 24] remains in the ICU in stable condition. A police spokesperson said, “Around 11.00pm on Saturday, December 24th police and first responders attended a reported single vehicle rental cycle crash on South Road in Warwick near... Read more of this article