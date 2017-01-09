The Cayman Islands is the newest signatory of the Hamilton Declaration on Collaboration for the Conservation of the Sargasso Sea.
D. Kurt Tibbetts, Minister for Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure signed the Hamilton Declaration on behalf of the Government of the Cayman Islands on 3 January.
Cole Simons, Minister of the Environment,... Read more of this article
As part of a private civil case, the Chief Justice Ian Kawaley has ruled in the Supreme Court that Government did not comply with Section 4 of the Bermuda National Parks Act 1986 regarding the maintenance yard planned for the centre of the Botanical Gardens, the action group Take Back Our Park [TBOP] said.
A TBOP spokesperson said: “Section 4... Read more of this article
The Ocean Vet TV series – which highlights Bermuda’s marine life and features the late Dr Neil Burnie - has been released on Vimeo On Demand, giving viewers the ability to rent or purchase the series, in full or via individual episodes, with the series able to be streamed online or downloaded for later viewing on any device.
The release... Read more of this article