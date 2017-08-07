CPAD Futsal Team Wins Gold Medal In Florida
CPAD Academy team Atlético CP won the gold medal in the Alevin Silver Division at the World Futsal Championships held last week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
The tournament features teams from across the globe, and in addition to winning 4 of their 5 matches, the contingent represented Bermuda at the opening ceremony proudly displaying the Bermuda flag while being introduced by the emcee as hailing from “beautiful Bermuda”.
Prior to the event the CPAD staff attended a workshop featuring the technical director of Flamingo club of Brazil and Futsal legend Zago, who is recognized worldwide as the inventor of the 4-0 system of play made popular by Barcelona.
The Atlético CP team included;
- Evan Brewster
- Jutorre Burgess
- Michael Costello
- Amir Dill
- Thomas Ellison
- Xavier Lee
- Jaidyn Robinson
- Riley Robinson
- Tristan Robinson
- Khari Sharrieff
- Zaedyn Smith
- Kaej Stovell
- Head Coach: Peter Rickards
- Assistant Coach: Dashun Cooper
Attendance at the annual tournament closes the CPAD Academy 2016-17 membership program. Arrangements are currently underway for the 2017-18 membership year which will launch with open sessions on September 8th & 15th 2017. For further information contact cpathleticdevelopment@gmail.com or 441 533 7383
With no futsal league on the island these young men did incredibly well against high quality opposition. Special thanks to our U14 Academy players who played them every Sunday to prepare them for the journey. Keep up the good work players, we are proud of you!
Futsal World Champions? Should they get a parade or something. As far as I can tell this is indoor football. When was the last time Bermuda had a world champion football team? The Minister of Youth and Sport should at least say some kind of congratulations.