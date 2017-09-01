‘The Dog House’ Bar Opens On Front Street

A trendy new beerhouse and entertainment venue has opened in the heart of Hamilton, with The Dog House opening on 93 Front Street.

Their temporary opening hours are Fridays 3pm-3am and Monday – Sunday 4pm – 3am with plans to open 7 days a week from 11:30am – 3am in the coming weeks. It will be open on Labour Day this Monday.

What’s behind the name of the ‘The Dog House’? “Let’s face it: the dog house is where we all end up in Bermuda anyway!” jokes the owner, Frank Arnold.

“People are always telling me there isn’t enough to do on the island so we have tried to create something different – a fun place to hang out, enjoy yourself, come and let loose. We want every person who walks through the door to live like every dog wants to: like someone left the gate open!”

“The team visited bar conventions in Las Vegas to be inspired by new technology, allowing for their unmatched 24 beer taps and the coldest beer in Bermuda. Giant 100oz cocktail glasses, self-serve beer tubes, hearty pub food, tailgate games and many more details will be sure to make you ‘Come, Sit, and Stay,” the company said.

“For The Dog House’s décor, authenticity was the name of the game. With handpicked reclaimed wood from Amish country in Pennsylvania, a spacious outdoor terrace and atmospheric lighting, it’s a unique space that’s designed for good times.

“In the coming weeks, The Dog House plans to host live music events, themed nights and private parties. There is a large stage, custom built DJ booth and floor to ceiling velvet curtains which offer guests the chance to create their own space for private events and sports viewings.

Opening The Dog House has been a true team effort. “From my daughter Izabella, who has managed so much of the project, to my family, friends, and staff members, our many contractors C&C Solutions, SJ Carpentry, and the team at Cosmic, I want to publicly thank everyone who has helped us open the doors,” says Arnold. “This has been many years in the making and we are excited to finally invite everyone to where we all end up!”

For more information about The Dog House, email doghousereservations@yahoo.com or call 232-DOGG[3644].

