Watch Duffy’s Grand Final Race On ZFB TV7

The public will be able to watch Bermudian triathlete Flora Duffy race in the the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final when it is shown live on ZFB TV Channel 7 on Saturday [Sept 16] morning.

The BBC told Bernews that they just gained access to the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final feed from Rotterdam, and are very pleased to be able to show it live tomorrow morning.

“It’s the first time in Bermuda’s history that a Bermudian athlete will be shown competing at a World Championships live, and we naturally hope she is going to win,” BBC CEO Patrick Singleton said.

The television schedule follows below:

07:40am – 10:20am: Elite Men

10:30am – 13:45pm: Elite Women”

Read More About

Category: All, Sports