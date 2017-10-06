Minister: Vegetation Overgrowth On Roadsides

Minister of Public Works Lt/Col David Burch addressed the overgrowth of vegetation on our roadsides, saying that some of the contributing factors have been private landowners not maintaining their property, weed spraying not having been carried out for the past two years, and a lack of resources of both labour and equipment.

The Minister’s full statement follows below:

Mr. Speaker, I rise this morning to provide this Honourable House with a report on the overgrowth of vegetation on our roadside verges and highways. The roadside grass verges are maintained by the Department of Parks whilst roadside vegetation is maintained by the Highways Section in the Department of Works & Engineering. It is the overgrowth of the roadside vegetation that has caused the greatest concern recently and the source of at least 70 emails a week to my inbox. Mr. Speaker, it should be noted straight away that not all roadside overgrowth is the responsibility of Government to manage. Private landowners have an obligation to maintain their frontages to ensure that any vegetation that abuts, or encroaches upon a highway is not a hazard to any user of that highway. Any vegetation that is within six [6] feet of the edge of a highway needs to be regularly maintained to prevent it becoming a hazard to pedestrians and the motoring public. One of the root causes of this current situation that has challenged the Ministry to control the growth of vegetation has been the banning of the use of herbicide. Following a directive from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in May 2015 which prohibited the importation of herbicide containing glyphosate meant that when the Highways section ran out of supplies there was no readily available alternative substance that could be used. This has meant that since 2015 – or in other words 2 years that no weed spraying has been carried out on the roadways and verges. As weed spraying is the first action to help prevent seeds germinating and growing – it should come as no surprise to anyone why the country looks the way it does. Mr. Speaker, I am pleased to report that while maintaining the ban on concentrated glyphosate based herbicides, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources will grant a license to the Ministry of Public Works to import restricted concentrated forms of glyphosate herbicide with the condition that an Integrated Vegetation Management [IVM] plan is completed prior to the issuing of that license. An integrated pest or in this case vegetation management programme [IVM] is a system that strategically utilizes mechanical, chemical, cultural and biological methods. The result is the most efficient control plan customized to local conditions; that minimizes negative impact to human health and the environment. There are also potentially significant cost savings to be had by implementing an IVM programme. The MPW has already implemented several elements of an IVM programme that will be further developed. Mr. Speaker, considerable research and monitoring has occurred both locally and internationally to support the use of Glyphosate Herbicide with certain conditions and monitoring and those conditions will be met. Mr. Speaker, the team responsible for road sweeping and vegetation cutting in the Highways Section has been limited by a lack of resources. This includes both labour and equipment resources. Historically, there has been three teams that carry out road sweeping and vegetation cutting that cover the eastern, central and western parishes respectively. Each team should comprise one foreman, one driver, [who both drive] and six heavy labourers. With retirements and natural attrition the teams are now eight labourers short which has meant that at times teams have had to double up to make a viable work crew. This has slowed progress on keeping the roads clear. Even with a full complement of personnel it is unlikely that a particular section of road will be attended to more than twice a year. Four vacant budgeted positions are available for the current budget and recruiting to fill these posts is currently underway. To be clear – this is a sharp departure from the practice of the last 4 ½ years when many posts went unfilled Mr. Speaker, loss of productivity from labour shortages has also been exacerbated by a shortage of trucks. The Ministry has suffered from not being able to replace trucks when they have reached the end of their road worthiness. This has led to more frequent breakdowns and down times for the vehicles. This has affected both the mechanical sweeper brushes and trucks used by the crews to collect and transport vegetation to Marsh Folly. This also has had an effect on the productivity. Typically the crews have operated with half the number of trucks required and at times only one truck between all three crews. Often there has been no mechanical road sweeper in operation. The mechanical sweeper brush is important to quickly remove dust and sand from the road surface to make it safer and also to help prevent vegetation from establishing itself on the road edge. There is the added knock on effect on flooding when it rains as the lack of removal of soil, debris and weeds causes drains to become clogged and lead to flooding. With the road sweeping and vegetation cutting crew being challenged to get around the areas that they are obligated to do the situation has been made worse by the lack of diligence by certain landowners to do their part. Mr. Speaker, the Ministry will make a more concerted effort in chasing those landowners who are delinquent in maintaining the frontages of their properties and will apply the appropriate penalties in accordance with the Public Lands Act. Landowners are reminded that vegetation should be cut back at least six feet beyond the edge of the carriageway. The Ministry has also recently acquired a hedge cutting machine which when it is working on the public roads will help to facilitate operations. Mr. Speaker, I will regularly keep this Honourable House updated on the progress that we are making to reduce overgrowth on our highways and verges. Thank you, Mr. Speaker.

