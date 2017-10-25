Talent Contest With Theme Of ‘Stop The Violence’

On November 12th, the Ministry of National Security will host “LIVE.LOVE.LIFE,” a talent competition which seeks to engage young people and increase awareness about reducing gang violence, with the competition asking local students to express themselves by writing and performing a song, rap or spoken word with the theme of ‘Stop The Violence’.

Minister Caines, Pastor Leroy Bean, Gang Violence Reduction Coordinator and Jonathan M. Tankard, CEO of PinkSand Entertainment

Speaking at the press conference, Minister of National Security Wayne Caines said, “In keeping with the Ministry of National Security’s commitment to creating programmes aimed at reducing gang violence, I am pleased to highlight another initiative which seeks to engage the young people in our community.

“On November 12th the Ministry of National Security will host LIVE. LOVE. LIFE. a local talent competition which seeks to engage our young people and bring about awareness of the importance of reducing gang violence.

“LIVE. LOVE. LIFE. A Talent Competition will take place at the Ruth Seaton James Center for Performing Arts.

“We want to tap into our young people’s creative energy. And I believe that this is the perfect event to do just that.

“The LIVE. LOVE. LIFE. Competition will provide an opportunity for our local students to express themselves by writing and performing a song, rap or spoken word with the theme of ‘Stop The Violence!’.

“We want the songs, raps and spoken words creations that spread the important message of anti-violence and peace for our Island home.

“We will be partnering with our local schools in this event and we are looking forward to engaging not only our students, but our teachers and principals in this national creative endeavour.

“Performers will be judged by a panel of Community stakeholders for the chance to win the grand prize.

“I am pleased to note that we are partnering with Pink Sands Entertainment Bermuda for this event and we are excited about working with them to engage our youth.

“This competition will tap the energy and creative spirit of our young people and I am excited by the opportunity it presents.

We aim to change the pattern of behavior of individuals involved in group and gang violence and reintegrate them back into mainstream society.

We are determined to prevent young people from joining gangs and engaging in anti-social behavior

“This is our commitment to the people of Bermuda. And we hope to have the community’s support as we work towards ensuring a safer Bermuda for all.”

Read More About

Category: All, News