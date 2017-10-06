Two People Injured In Shooting In Southampton

[Updating: A shooting took place in the Southampton Rangers area at around 8.30pm this evening, with a male on a motorcycle discharging a firearm, resulting in two people, a male and female, being shot. Police said both victims "are being treated for injuries that do not appear to be life threatening."]

The police are responding to some form of an incident in the South Road, Southampton area, with multiple police vehicles and officers attending the scene.

Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 9.19pm: We unofficially understand that there was a firearm incident in the Southampton Rangers area, and initial reports suggest someone may have been injured.

Update 9.33pm: Bystanders suggest two people may have been injured.

Update 9.35pm: Police Media Manager Dwayne Caines confirmed that a shooting took place, and said that a male and female have been injured.

Mr Caines said, “Police responded to a report of a firearms incident that took place outside of the Southampton Rangers Sports Club at 8:32pm on Friday.

“Details are still emerging, but it appears that a male on a motorcycle rode into the parking area of the club and discharged a firearm.

“As a result two individuals, a male and female were shot. Both victims were transported to the hospital where they are being treated for injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

“Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have any information on this incident to contact police on 295-0011 or they can call the confidential Crimestoppers hotline on 800-8477.”

