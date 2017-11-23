Black Friday Deals, Opening Hours, Flyers

Tomorrow’s Black Friday events are taking place at businesses across the island, with discounts to be found on a wide variety of goods, and stores opening as early as 4.00am.

The list of sale information below covers businesses including Treecon, Marine Locker, Social Cycles, Sound Decision, ESC Ltd/ESCAPE, Bate’s, Brighton Nurseries, Touche’, Medical House, A&P Marine, IslandKaddy, BUEI Oceans Gift Shop, Paradise Scents, Della Valle Sandals, City Cafe & Catering, Davison Stores, Gibbons Company, One Communications, Pink Sand Baby Boutique, Island Sole, Boutique CC, English Sports Shop, Jeans Express, Lusso, Marks & Spencer, A.S. Cooper & Son, Vineyard Vines, Astwood Dickinson, Salt+Cedar Online Store, P-Tech, Phoenix Centre, Annex Toys, iClick, P-Tech Photo Solutions, and Brown & Co.

P-Tech

P-Tech is offering a Black Friday discount from 15% to 50% off on Friday, when they will open at 4.00am at their Reid Street, Hamilton location. More information is here [PDF]

Phoenix Centre

Phoenix Centre is offering a Black Friday discount of 20% off store-wide valid while promotional stock lasts on Friday, when they will open at 4.00am. More information is here [PDF]

Annex Toys

Annex Toys is offering a Black Friday discount during a designated time from 25% to 40% off department-wide on Friday [Nov 24], opening at 4.00am at 3 Reid Street, Hamilton. More information is here [PDF]

Brown & Co

Brown & Co is offering discounts from 20% to 40% off on Friday, when they will open at 4.00am. More information is here [PDF]

Gibbons Company

Gibbons Company is offering a Black Friday Big Sale with early bird specials from 25% to 40% off. They are opening early on Friday at 5.00am and closing late at 8.00pm. More information is here [PDF]

One Communications

One Communications is offering special Black Friday sales. More information is here [PDF]

A.S. Cooper & Son

A.S. Cooper & Son is offering discounts from 20% to 75% off on designated items on Friday, when they will be open from 6.00am until 9.00pm. More information is here [PDF]

Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines is offering a Black Friday sale on designated items from 20% to 30% off. More information is here [PDF]

Astwood Dickinson

Astwood Dickinson is offering a Black Friday discount up to 50% off select merchandise from 7.00am to 6.00pm. More information is here [PDF]

National Sports Centre

Passes for the track and the Aquatics and Fitness Centre at the National Sports Centre are being offered at 15% off. More information here.

Treecon

TreeCon is offering deals for one day only from 7.00am to 2.00pm on Friday, with 20%, 50% and 70% off on windows, doors, knobs and handles, lock sets and hardware. More information is here [PDF]

Marine Locker

Marine Locker is offering 25% off store-wide and 10% off various products on Friday [Nov 24] and Saturday [Nov 25] from 8.30am to 5.00pm. More information is here [PDF]

Social Cycles

Social Cycles is offering a sale of up to 40% off pedal bikes for children and adults at their Union Street location in Hamilton, which is open from 10.00am to 6.00pm from Monday to Friday and 9.00am to 5.00pm on Saturday.

Sound Decision

Sound Decision is offering discounts on multiple items at their Church Street, Hamilton location on Friday from 8.00am to 6.00pm. More information is here [PDF]

ESC Ltd/ESCAPE

ESC Ltd/ESCAPE is offering a 20% all day discounts on bulbs, electrical supplies and special orders not included on Black Friday from 8.00am to 7.00pm at 4 Mill Creek Road in Pembroke.

Bate’s

Bate’s is offering a Black Friday Promotion on select GE Appliances, including their new finishes – black stainless and black slate – from 7.00am to 5.00pm at 7 Marsh Lane, Devonshire.

Brighton Nurseries

Brighton Nurseries in Devonshire is offering a 25% sale on Christmas items, Melissa and Doug children’s items, and Tub Trugs rubber gardening buckets in various sizes. The sale will go on Thursday, Friday and Saturday only.

Touche’

Touche’ is offering a Black Friday sale with from 20% to 40% off at 8 Reid Street, Hamilton. More information is here [PDF]

Medical House

Medical House is offering discounts from 20% to 50% off in their Uniform and Footwear Store, with a free gift with purchases over $100 on Friday [Nov 24] and Saturday [Nov 25] at 22 Mill Reach Lane in Pembroke. More information is here [PDF]

A&P Marine

A&P Marine is offering discounts from 5% to 50% with conditions on a first come, first serve basis while stock last in their boats and engines on Friday [Nov 24] from 7.00am to 7.00pm at 6 Addendum Lane, Pembroke. More information is here [PDF]

IslandKaddy

IslandKaddy is offering a Black Friday Deals Week all the way through to Sunday [Nov 26] with discounts of 20% off, which includes rental of the Golf Simulators and Virtual Reality at their location on Reid Street in Hamilton.

BUEI’s Oceans Gift Shop

BUEI’s Oceans Gift Shop is offering Black Friday sales of 20% off all books and DVDs and 15% off all toys from 10.00am to 5.00pm.

Paradise Scents

Paradise Scents is offering a discount of all bath and body works on Friday [Nov 24] from 8.00am to 6.00pm at 43 St. John’s Road, Pembroke. More information is here [PDF]

Della Valle Sandals

Della Valle Sandals is offering a 15% off all sandals and gift certificates this Friday [Nov 24]; also receive a special gift with any purchase over $100 at 10.00am to 6.00pm.

City Cafe & Catering

City Cafe & Catering will be opening early at 6.00am until 7.00pm, offering a 10% discount on all purchases $10 and over at 4 Washington Street [across from the bus terminal]. More information is here [PDF]

Davison Stores

Davison Stores is offering Black Friday discounts from 10% to 50% off regular merchandise at a designated time at Dockyard Davison’s, Davison’s Front Street, Davison’s St. George, and Crown & Anchor Dockyard. More information is here [PDF]

Pink Sand Baby Boutique

Pink Sand Baby Boutique online is offering 15% off everything at www.pinksandbabyboutique.com on Friday from 5.00am to 11.59pm. More information is here [PDF]

Island Sole

Island Sole is offering 50% off footwear all day on Friday and Saturday at 60 Victoria Street in Hamilton.

Boutique CC

Boutique CC is offering Black Friday discounts from 15% to 30% off on Friday, and 10% off store-wide all day on Saturday at 1 Front Street at the corner of Bermudiana Road, Hamilton. More information is here [PDF]

The English Sports Shop

The English Sports Shop is offering discounts. More information is here [PDF]

Jeans Express

Jeans Express is offering discounts from 10% to 20% off. More information is here [PDF]

Lusso

Lusso is offering a discounts from 15% to 30% off. More information is here [PDF]

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is offering discounts from 15% to 30% off, plus coffee and cookies for an early morning pick-me-up on Friday, when they will be open from 7.00am until 9.00pm. More information is here [PDF]

Salt+Cedar Online Store

Salt+Cedar Online Store is offering a Black Friday sale of 15% off store-wide at saltandcedar.bm, with free delivery on orders over $39, starting Friday morning [Nov 24] at 12.01am and running until 11:59pm. More information is here [PDF]

iClick

iClick is offering a Black Friday discount of 30% off selected items on Friday [Nov 24] from 8.00am to 9.00pm at 20 Reid Street, Hamilton. More information is here [PDF]

P-Tech Photo Solutions

P-Tech Photo Solutions is offering discounts from 10% to 40%. More information is here [PDF]

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News