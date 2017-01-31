Airport Debate Deferred Until February 10th

The House of Assembly will resume as scheduled on Friday [Feb 3], however debate on the Airport Bills will be deferred to Friday, 10th February to allow MPs “sufficient time to read through and consider the Draft Project Agreement in advance of the debate,” the Speaker said this evening.

In addition, the Budget Statement will also be deferred from 17th to 24th February, 2017 and the Opposition’s Reply from 24th February to 3rd March.

In a statement this evening, Speaker of the House Randolph Horton said, “Yesterday, I hosted discussions with the Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance The Hon. E. T. Richards, JP, MP and the Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Minister of Finance, The Hon. E. David G. Burt, JP, MP, to chart a way forward for debate on the Airport Development Concession Act 2016 and the Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2016. Both pieces of legislation relate to the redevelopment of L. F. Wade International Airport.

“The Government, Canadian Commercial Corporation [CCC] and Aecon have agreed to release and to provide hard copies of the Draft Project Agreement to all parliamentarians in advance of the Legislation’s debate in the House of Assembly.

“The business of the House of Assembly will resume, as scheduled, on Friday, 3rd February, 2017. However, debate on the Airport Development Concession Act 2016 and the Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2016 will be deferred to Friday, 10th February, 2017, to allow Members of the House sufficient time to read through and consider the Draft Project Agreement in advance of the debate.

“In order to accommodate this change in the Parliamentary schedule, it will be necessary to defer the Budget Statement from 17th to 24th February, 2017 and the Opposition’s Reply from 24th February to 3rd March, 2017.

“Further, as the Budget must be approved by 31st March, 2017, the subsequent Committee of Supply debate may have an extra session in order to meet that deadline.

“We look forward to healthy, robust and respectful debate when the House resumes its business on Friday.”

