Dill To Train At Rugby Academy In South Africa

Talented young rugby player Mikle Dill has been accepted by the Stellenbosch Academy for Sport in South Africa, which the Bermuda Rugby Football Union called an “incredible opportunity”

Mikle, an 18-year-old CedarBridge Academy graduate, has locally represented CedarBridge Rugby, Teachers Rugby as well as National U19, Men’s 7’s and 15’s teams respectively.

Mikle in action for Teachers Rugby in December 2016

The Stellenbosch Academy for Sport [South Africa] is a state of the art facility which has been the destination for many sportsmen and women f from all over the world.

The Rugby Academy is widely regarding as the ‘Home of South African Rugby’, and is used to introduce players to high performance sport and gives them the opportunity to work towards becoming professional rugby players.

The Academy has already had the likes of professional players Jackson Wray [Saracens] and Eben Etzebeth [Stormers] graduate through their programme.

Mikle in action for Bermuda U19’s against Trinidad & Tobago in July 2016

Gareth Nokes, BRFU Chairman said, “This is an incredible opportunity for Mikle to be fully immersed within elite level coaching and daily training with other aspiring professional rugby players for five months”.

“Fundraising events such as the Atlantic Cup in June 2016, which welcomed professional rugby team Harlequins to the island, has helped to generate the financial support to facilitate this opportunity for Mikle.

Mikle with Beyond Rugby Bermuda Founder John Layfield

Mr Nokes added, “Whilst we would love Mikle to become a professional rugby player, our hope is that he embraces this opportunity to experience a new culture, continue to develop as a young man, and proudly represent Bermuda in international sporting environment.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports