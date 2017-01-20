Event On Saturday To Support Women’s March

The Women’s March will take place in Washington D.C. tomorrow [Jan 21], which is expected to draw thousands of people to the event, with more than 600 sister marches are taking place across the globe, including Bermuda.

The Bermuda Business and Professional Women’s Association [BPW] expressed their support for the event, with a local contingent of women to take part.

The Bermuda gathering will take place from 9.00am to 11.00am at Queen Elizabeth Park. Event organizers describe this as a “family-friendly peaceful congregation in a public park that is non-partisan, and non-violent.”

The event organizers said, “There will be no formal speeches, and no marching. Simply like-minded individuals connecting and showing their support for champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, and with the Women’s March in Washington DC.”

A spokesperson for BPW said, “Our organization is rooted in empowering women from all backgrounds to reach their highest potential. Women cannot achieve their potential if their rights are not recognized and their voices not heard.

“Saturday’s event serves as a reminder and opportunity for reflection on how we treat and promote women here in Bermuda and worldwide. We will certainly be encouraging all of our members to come out and support this event.”

