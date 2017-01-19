Music Video: Violinist Showcases Bermuda

Bermuda has been showcased by violinist Sally Potterton as she uses the island as a backdrop to her talents in playing ‘Clean Bandit’ at Admiralty Park.

In posting the video, Ms. Potterton said, “As a musician I get to travel and work in some amazing parts of the world. One of the most incredible places I’ve ever been lucky enough to perform is beautiful Bermuda.

“When I found out I was lucky enough to go back after finishing a week’s cruise contract there, I just had to film a music video. There are some brilliantly talented people who were involved in the making of this, so big thank you to these people.”

The video was directed and edited by Alia Hamza, with aerial shots filmed by John Singleton, violin improvisations created by Ms. Potterton, and audio additions recorded and produced by Bobby Stix.

According to her website, Ms. Potterton is a versatile violinist and electric violinist who enjoys playing an eclectic mix of genres and styles from classical to commercial pop, house, RnB, jazz, latin and folk music.

She has been classically-trained on the violin since the age of 3 and was educated at Oxford University before gaining a Distinction in her Masters in Violin Performance at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance. She now plays electric violin throughout the UK, and around the world, as a soloist as well as in live acts.

