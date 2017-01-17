Photos: Bermuda Youth Chess Tournament

The first Youth Library Chess Championship was held on Saturday, January 14 at the Youth Library on Church Street.

The children, who were “very enthusiastic and keen to play,” came from around the island to take part, with Dimitri Goncharov emerging as the overall winner of the competition.

The games were played with chess clocks, with three members of Bermuda Chess Olympics team supervising the games.











































The format of the event was Swiss 4 rounds tournament. Games were limited to 20 minutes. The young chess players were playing very seriously, and many games lasted to the last second on chess clocks.

The competition was tough but everyone had a great time, including the parents that were watching the games.

The tournament’s results follow below:

