Photos: Bermuda Youth Chess Tournament
The first Youth Library Chess Championship was held on Saturday, January 14 at the Youth Library on Church Street.
The children, who were “very enthusiastic and keen to play,” came from around the island to take part, with Dimitri Goncharov emerging as the overall winner of the competition.
The games were played with chess clocks, with three members of Bermuda Chess Olympics team supervising the games.
The format of the event was Swiss 4 rounds tournament. Games were limited to 20 minutes. The young chess players were playing very seriously, and many games lasted to the last second on chess clocks.
The competition was tough but everyone had a great time, including the parents that were watching the games.
The tournament’s results follow below:
I'm just impressed by how young some of these players look. Pretty impressive to have learned the game at such a young age. Keep it up, and congrats to all.
Chess gives children the skills that they need to excel scholastically and socially n the world today.
If you would like for your child to learn chess or they need to play chess with, then join them up for the chess club!
Saturday 3:00-5:00 p.m.
Bermuda Youth Library
Well done to Larry and all the guys in the Bermuda Chess Association who made this happen. The local chess scene will only continue to thrive if these juniors come through.
Since the children had such a good time playing with each other, I am going to be having a tournament the second Saturday each month. And hope that more then five children from each school will enter.
Bermuda's first Grandmaster could be here, since the 4 and 5 year old players are already good.
Many thanks,Larry Ebbin