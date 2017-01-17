Photos: Bermuda Youth Chess Tournament

January 17, 2017 | 4 Comments

The first Youth Library Chess Championship was held on Saturday, January 14 at the Youth Library on Church Street.

The children, who were “very enthusiastic and keen to play,” came from around the island to take part, with Dimitri Goncharov emerging as the overall winner of the competition.

The games were played with chess clocks, with three members of Bermuda Chess Olympics team supervising the games.


.

The format of the event was Swiss 4 rounds tournament. Games were limited to 20 minutes. The young chess players were playing very seriously, and many games lasted to the last second on chess clocks.

The competition was tough but everyone had a great time, including the parents that were watching the games.

The tournament’s results follow below:

16105629

Click to enlarge photos:

Click here banner for chess 2

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos

Comments (4)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. PBanks says:
    January 18, 2017

    I'm just impressed by how young some of these players look. Pretty impressive to have learned the game at such a young age. Keep it up, and congrats to all.

    Like(2)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  2. Bermuda Chess Association says:
    January 19, 2017

    Chess gives children the skills that they need to excel scholastically and socially n the world today.
    If you would like for your child to learn chess or they need to play chess with, then join them up for the chess club!

    Saturday 3:00-5:00 p.m.
    Bermuda Youth Library

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  3. Nick Faulks says:
    January 19, 2017

    Well done to Larry and all the guys in the Bermuda Chess Association who made this happen. The local chess scene will only continue to thrive if these juniors come through.

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  4. Larry Ebbin says:
    January 19, 2017

    Since the children had such a good time playing with each other, I am going to be having a tournament the second Saturday each month. And hope that more then five children from each school will enter.
    Bermuda's first Grandmaster could be here, since the 4 and 5 year old players are already good.

    Many thanks,Larry Ebbin

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»