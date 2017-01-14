Photo Set #2: Marathon Weekend 10K Run, Walk

Diriba Degefa Yigezu crossed the line first in a time of 30:04.67 at the running of the Bermuda 10K Run and Walk this morning [Jan 14] as the Bermuda Marathon Weekend continued.

Scott Overall placed second in 30:18.45 and Alexander Teuten took third with a time of 30:23.95.

Gemma Steel was the first female across the line placing seventh overall with a time of 33:56.94. Jenny Spink was second female with a time of 34:33.23 while Rebecca Moore was third female in a time of 35:41.42.

We will have additional coverage of the Marathon Weekend, and in the meantime you can see all of our coverage of the 2017 Bermuda Marathon Weekend here.





































































































































































































































































































































.

Click to enlarge photos:



Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos, Sports, Sports