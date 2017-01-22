Photos/Results: Canada Defeat Bermuda 4 – 2

[Written by Don Burgess]

Bermuda lost to Canada 4-2 at the National Sports Centre today [Jan 22] in a football friendly.

The Gombey Warriors got off to a strong start when Jalen Harvey scored in the 11th minute. Canada equalized in the 22nd minute when Toronto FC’s Jonathan Osorio scored. The Canadians went up two minutes later with Osorio the playmaker as Tosaint Ricketts found the back of the net.

That would pay off for Bermuda, as in the 55th minute as Lejaun Simmons leveled the score on a shot that looked like it rolled under keeper Sean Melvin’s boot.

Melvin, who had come on a sub for Callum Irving, was injured on the play and left the Canadians with no keeper to put in, so defender Adam Straith was pressed into service to mind the net.

Kyle Bekker’s corner in the 76th minute then found Jay Chapman who put the Canadians back in front.

Ajai Daniels and Zenawi Bowen came on for the Gombey Warriors in the 81st minute, for Osagi Bascome and Willie Clemons respectively.

The scoring was capped by Anthony Jackson-Hamel in the 85th minute.

Bermuda did have a chance in the 90th minute but a great save by Straith kept the Gombey Warriors from pulling within one as the referee signaled five minutes of stoppage time.

The National Sports Center drew a crowd of 1,812, who came out to support Bermuda’s team which consisted of Jahquil Hill, Ajai Daniels, Roger Lee, Jalen Harvey, Danté Leverock, Zeiko White, William White, Killian Elkinson, Reggie Lambe, Osagi Bascome, Shayne Hollis, Azende Furbert, Willie Clemons, Oneko Lowe, Lejuan Simmons, Rai Sampson, Zenawi Bowen, Mikiel Thomas, Jahkari Furbert and Keishon Bean.

