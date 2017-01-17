Bermudian Model In Top Model Worldwide Finals

After making it through two stages of auditions with a number of applicants, Bermudian model 19-year-old Alize Bailey has been selected as a finalist for both the Top Model UK and Top Model Worldwide competitions.

She will be participating in the Editorial category for Top Model UK and will also be representing Bermuda for Top Model Worldwide, with both competitions set take place on March 18th in London.

Ms. Bailey said, “I started modeling in 2011 with the annual Bermuda Evolution Fashion Show. Since then, modeling has developed into a passion of mine and I am beyond thankful for everyone that has supported me thus far.”

Both competitions will be judged by a panel of industry experts, however, there is a Public Vote Award online where all proceeds go toward the Children with Cancer UK charity.

For more information, visit the Top Model UK website and the Top Model World website.

- Photos by Firetog and makeup by Maria DeBraga

