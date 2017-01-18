Video: PLP On Good Governance Initiatives

Implementing a process where Initiatives/Petitions that gather a certain threshold of signatures can be placed before Parliament for debate or to the country via referendum, and forming an independent Commission on Debates to ensure the major issues are discussed in a public forum are two of the initiatives the PLP is committed to when they form “the next Government,” Opposition Leader David Burt said today.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Burt said, “We will advance government procurement reform which will finally implement the Good Governance Act to provide for criminal penalties for persons who violate financial instructions.

“Finally, when the PLP wins the next election we will implement campaign finance reform to create greater openness and transparency surrounding financial contributions to political parties and the expenditures of political parties. The people of Bermuda should know who bankrolls our political parties and how those funds are spent.”

Also speaking today was Shadow Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown who said, “We will implement election spending limits. In order to create a level playing field for political parties it is important to ensure that financial limits are in place.

“Without limits, expenditures could spiral out of control and make election results more about how much money you spend than how the people’s condition will improve.

“Thirdly, we will set limits on individual and corporate donations and require public disclosure of large donors. This issue is intimately connected with spending limits. In the absence of such limits we will remain in the murky area of simply buying political influence as was raised in the JetGate spectacle.”

Throughout our history the PLP has always pushed for better governance and better government in Bermuda. Almost every progressive democratic reform that has taken place in Bermuda has been due to PLP pressure while in opposition, or by PLP action while in Government. During the party’s time in Government, we made the following changes: The PLP in 1999 strengthened the Independence of the Office of the Auditor General.

The PLP abolished annual voter registration and introduced single seat constituencies with one man, one vote of equal value.

The PLP created the Office of the Ombudsman.

The PLP created the Internal Audit Department.

The PLP enacted public access to information legislation;

The PLP enacted Good Governance legislation, which introduced the office of project management and procurement to increase transparency & fairness in the tendering process, while also better managing capital projects.

The PLP enacted whistle-blowers legislation to protect public and private sector employees from retribution should they expose illegal activity. Our record in improving the way our government works speaks for itself. Today, true to the PLP roots of pushing for progressive reforms that ensure that the Government serves the people better, we are committing to the following reforms when we form the next government. These measures will make government work better for Bermudians which will lead to better decisions being made with better outcomes for Bermuda. The PLP’s reform will increase citizens’ participation in our democracy; provide greater oversight which will reduce waste and inefficiency, create an anti-corruption watchdog, and will implement campaign finance reform to limit wealthy donor influence. An overview of the items that we commit to implementing as the next government is as follows: A more participatory Democracy: We will implement a process where Initiatives/Petitions that gather a certain threshold of signatures can be placed before parliament for debate or to the country via referendum.

We will form an independent Commission on Debates to ensure the major issues are discussed in a public forum and are not just limited to prepared speeches in parliament. Our public discourse does not do enough to enlighten voters about the issues and we must do better. This will also include debates before General Elections. Greater Oversight: 3 Permanent oversight committees to scrutinize government spending: We will implement the SAGE Commission’s recommendation to establish three permanent oversight committees which deal with Ministries. The OBA rejected this recommendation, stating that “we have enough oversight already”. It should be clear to all that in Bermuda there is nowhere near enough oversight. Parliamentary questions once a week and a single Public Accounts Committee without a full-time staff member are not enough oversight for our government. We will create a permanent staff member for the Public Accounts Committee to ensure that PAC has the resources to find wasteful spending and hold the government of the day accountable. Anti-Corruption Measures. The PLP will enact Anti-Corruption legislation which will: Create an independent corruption watchdog; broaden the definition of official corruption;

Increase the requirements for disclosure of financial interests for politicians and senior civil servants;

Give the Auditor General the power to ‘follow the money’ powers with government contracts

Void any contract entered into by the government which has been found to be procured via corrupt practices. We will advance government procurement reform which will finally implement the Good Governance Act to provide for criminal penalties for persons who violate financial instructions. Finally, when the PLP wins the next election we will implement campaign finance reform to create greater openness and transparency surrounding financial contributions to political parties and the expenditures of political parties. The people of Bermuda should know who bankrolls our political parties and how those funds are spent. Recent local and global events should serve as a warning that strong action is needed to increase transparency and protect the integrity of elections in Bermuda. The Shadow Minster of Home Affairs will speak in depth on the matters pertaining to electoral and campaign finance reform. We are at a crossroads as a country. Division and poor governance have led us to a place where many are losing hope. We have major problems to solve if we are to thrive. Vision 2025 is the PLP’s long term vision for Better Bermuda, but to get there we will also need to ensure that our Government works better. The OBA made many of these promises in their last election campaign. However, like many of their election promises, almost all remain unfulfilled. Over the last 4 years Bermudians have learned that the OBA are not serious about Good Governance but today they also know that the PLP has the right solutions to improve Governance in Bermuda. People may ask why the PLP would invite additional scrutiny of their government after the next election, as it is bound to cause embarrassment. The reason is simple: because better scrutiny and better oversight will lead to better results and outcomes for the people of Bermuda. I look forward to sharing our solutions and hearing feedback from voters when the Opposition will host a Town Hall meeting on Good Governance next Tuesday at 6:30 PM at the Leopard’s Club.

We strongly believe electoral and campaign finance reform are essential to improving democracy in Bermuda. There are four main areas of reform required and the next PLP government will act decisively to put these in place. First, we will establish an Electoral Commission. This is a key recommendation of the Parliamentary Elections Committee I chaired and the report was approved without dissent by Parliament. However, the OBA government has not acted on this, but a PLP government will. In fact, the OBA spoke passionately about the need for electoral reform in 2012 yet have done nothing in this area. This Commission will not simply oversee elections but also have quasi-judicial authority to handle matters brought before it. Secondly, we will implement election spending limits. In order to create a level playing field for political parties it is important to ensure that financial limits are in place. Without limits, expenditures could spiral out of control and make election results more about how much money you spend than how the people’s condition will improve. The OBA approach is to ignore this issue altogether while they quietly raise millions of dollars for high priced consultants. Thirdly, we will set limits on individual and corporate donations and require public disclosure of large donors. This issue is intimately connected with spending limits. In the absence of such limits we will remain in the murky area of simply buying political influence as was raised in the JetGate spectacle. To date there has been no full and proper investigation regarding the $350,000 donation that the OBA repeatedly denied any knowledge of. Only after the donor himself publicly confirmed the contribution did the OBA admit to the use of those funds in their 2012 election ground campaign. What followed was the resignation of Mr. Cannonier as Premier but we know little more. Transparency requires that the public know who all large donors are and, while the OBA has only paid lip service, we will act decisively. Fourthly, we will formulate relevant campaign regulations. These regulations will cover a multitude of issues relating to elections. One such regulation will cover campaign donations to unofficial accounts in support of a political party. These too must come under public scrutiny.

