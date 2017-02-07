90 Minute Video: PLP Town Hall On Airport Deal

The Progressive Labour Party hosted a town hall meeting regarding the airport redevelopment project this evening [Feb 7], with Opposition Leader & Shadow Minister of Finance David Burt and Shadow Minister for Transport Lawrence Scott addressing the attendees.

The airport deal was first announced back in November 2014, and since then has been the subject of extensive discussions, and after having been previously delayed, the debate on the Airport Development Concession Act 2016 and the Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2016 is scheduled to take place at the House of Assembly this Friday [Feb 10].

The 90-minute live video replay is below:

