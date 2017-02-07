90 Minute Video: PLP Town Hall On Airport Deal
The Progressive Labour Party hosted a town hall meeting regarding the airport redevelopment project this evening [Feb 7], with Opposition Leader & Shadow Minister of Finance David Burt and Shadow Minister for Transport Lawrence Scott addressing the attendees.
The airport deal was first announced back in November 2014, and since then has been the subject of extensive discussions, and after having been previously delayed, the debate on the Airport Development Concession Act 2016 and the Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2016 is scheduled to take place at the House of Assembly this Friday [Feb 10].
The 90-minute live video replay is below:
Hey, look at that! Betty is sitting at the panels desk!
This member of the shameful 20 did not mention the massive road fatalities or his anti equality stance or his unprogressive party , the missing millions ,instead it's all about his personal quest for power and money via not building an airport talk about lack of priorites ,plain and simple not the kind of guy you would want to run any country
Deduct the MPs, media & the party management from the numbers & how many truly regular people are there? 50? Most of them at or past retirement age. How many of them are going to get to use the new terminal with its physically challenged friendly jetways?
the plp are a waste of time
If the PLP were in power with the same deal and Ewart Brown at the helm, he would of just got it done, no questions asked.