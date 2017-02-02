Minister On Issues Using Driving Licence Abroad

Some Bermudians have experienced difficulty renting vehicles abroad using a Bermuda Driving Licence, and the Minister said this is because that Bermuda is not a signatory to an international Convention which allows for drivers licence reciprocity across 178 countries, and unless Bermuda is prepared to have the Treaty extended to Bermuda, Bermudians will continue to have issues using a Bermuda Driving Licence abroad.

Minister of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities Michael Fahy said, “Bermudians have been experiencing some difficulty in renting vehicles out of Boston’s Logan Airport using a Bermuda Driving Licence.

“The problem appeared to be limited to one car rental agency. As a result of this the Ministry of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities commenced discussions with the State of Massachusetts to consider entering into an agreement for the recognition of the Bermuda Driving Licence in that jurisdiction.

“Those discussions were going well. However, the Ministry was made aware of sporadic problems in Canada and South Africa, and major issues in the Azores.

“The reason for this is that Bermuda is not a signatory to the Geneva Convention on Road Traffic 1949 which essentially allows for reciprocity in the recognition of licences across 178 different countries, including Cayman Islands, Anguilla and other small island nations.

“In short, unless Bermuda is prepared to have the Treaty extended to Bermuda, Bermudians will continue to have issues using a Bermuda Driving Licence when renting or using vehicles abroad.

“As part of the Government’s commitment to consult stakeholders prior to bringing into force any legislation, the Ministry is in the process of consulting key stakeholders that could be affected if the Treaty were to be extended to Bermuda.

“We have met with the Bermuda Taxi Owners and Operators Association, taxi dispatchers and the two mini-bus associations thus far to advise them of this issue and we shall shortly be speaking with the local driving instructors, and the Bermuda Police Service.

“We shall also reach out the local insurance companies. In short, reciprocity of recognition of driving credentials would mean that visitors to Bermuda will be able to use their licences to drive a car in Bermuda – although we are also exploring what reciprocity restrictions we may be able to place on such recognition.

“The Ministry wishes to be absolutely clear that this is not a precursor to the implementation of rental cars and is unrelated to any activity regarding the America’s Cup.

“Rather we wish to ensure that Bermudians are able to travel unhindered to other jurisdictions and use and/or rent vehicles abroad when they travel for holiday, business or medical reasons.

“We have commenced discussions with Government House on how the Treaty might be extended to Bermuda but are keen to speak directly with all stakeholders so they have an opportunity to hear first-hand the issues and give an opportunity for comment and raise any concerns.

“Thus far, our meetings have been very fruitful. It is our view that the impact on our public service vehicles will be minimal but it is important that their concerns if any are heard and addressed.

“We must balance those with the inconvenience to the Bermuda public when they travel if they are unable to rent/use cars abroad. We shall keep the public updated, accordingly.”

