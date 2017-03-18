Over $550,000 Raised At St Baldrick’s Events

According to the listings on the St Baldrick’s Foundation website, the ‘head shaving’ events held across Bermuda have raised more than $550,000 for charity.

The events are held worldwide each year, and Bermuda is once again one of the top fundraising areas, with the event held at Saltus ranked as the 4th highest fundraiser worldwide bringing in some $265,000; while the event held at Docksiders was the 21st highest in the world, with over $137,000 raised.

In addition, Warwick Academy staff and students held an event where they raised $17,000, the event held by the Bermuda High School raised more than $95,000, while over $73,000 was raised by MSA. You can view coverage of those events here.

St. Baldrick’s donors and volunteers around the world have enabled the foundation to fund over $200 million in grants, allowing the foundation to fund more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government.

Bermuda has been taking part in the event for years, with schools and organisations hosting events, with the island raising hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

The Foundation website notes that in the 1950s, almost all kids diagnosed with cancer died. Because of research, today about 90% of kids with the most common type of cancer will live. Worldwide, some 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year, and for many there is still no cure.

Local hairdressers generously donated their time to help with the hair cutting, and many of the participants donated their hair to “Locks of Love” to make wigs for those fighting cancer.

