BTA Signs “Major” Agreement With Airbnb

[Updated with video] The Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] and Airbnb have signed a “major agreement that will help to promote Bermuda as a world-class destination for leisure, group travel and tourism investment.”

A spokesperson said, “This partnership will also create a framework that opens a dialogue between the Government of Bermuda and Airbnb to discuss topical industry matters, including marketing and regulation.

“In line with one of the main objectives of the Bermuda Tourism Authority, Airbnb will share its aggregated data to be included in analysing and evaluating the tourism industry’s performance holistically.”

“Out here, Bermudians have been welcoming travellers into our homes for many decades. Partnering with an innovative brand like Airbnb enables us to build on our legacy of legendary hospitality, reach a new generation of travellers and expand opportunities for Bermudian homeowners to participate in the tourism economy,” said Kevin Dallas, Bermuda Tourism Authority’s CEO.

“With this partnership, Airbnb will continue promoting tourism and will work to highlight Bermuda’s distinct brand and genuine island life. The strategy focuses to move Bermuda’s tourism industry forward by growing visitor spending and experience, the volume of leisure and group visitors to Bermuda, and nurturing an environment for job creation.”

“Today’s agreement with Bermuda is a great example of how local authorities and the private sector can work together to achieve mutually desired goals.

“Bermuda is an important and growing market for Airbnb and we are very excited to be working with the Bermuda Tourism Authority and Bermuda Government to help grow sustainable tourism to the island.” said Airbnb’s representative for the Caribbean and Central America, Shawn Sullivan.

“Airbnb plays an increasingly important role in the Bermuda tourism industry with 257 listings already across the island and a typical host earns $14,900 USD per year. Today’s partnership brings new opportunities to grow and strengthen the Bermuda economy overall.

“Recently, Airbnb has reached a series of innovative and very promising partnerships with countries in the Caribbean, especially the recent signing of an agreement with the Caribbean Tourism Organisation, which sets a great environment for boosting tourism in the region.”

