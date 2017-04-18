75% Disagree With BPS Use Of Pepper Spray
75% of people disagreed with the Bermuda Police Service’s use of pepper spray during the protests in December, according to a recent poll.
The poll, conducted earlier this month by Global Research, asked “Do you agree or disagree with the Bermuda Police Service’s use of pepper spray during the Dec 2nd 2016 protests?”
When looking at the breakdown by gender, age and race, there was little difference by gender, with 76% of females disagreeing, as compared to 73% of males.
As far as results by race, 51% of whites disagreed and 49% agreed, while 88% of blacks disagreed and 12% agreed.
Global Research conducted utilised Computer Assisted Telephone Interview [CATI] to interview 405 registered voters between April 3rd – 7th 2017.
The results were weighted to be representative of Bermuda’s population on the following factors; age, race and gender; and the margin of error for the study is +/- 5% at the 95% confidence level.
People break the law every single day and don’t get summoned to court. This mess was politically motivated and the chief of police can try and spin it all he wants. I see no good reason why all the defendants involved in the 2/12/16 protest couldn’t have been cautioned. A so-called independent assessment was carried out on the BPS handling of the incident and that assessment stated that the officers were not adequately trained and the tactics adopted were doomed to fail. This in itself is proof positive that those defendants should have been cautioned. Anywhere else in this world and the chief of police would have had to resign. No, not Bermuda only the little man can be forced to resign or be fired for their handling of a situation.
It does not matter what the public thinks. The police report to the Governor – read the Constitution. The Governor takes advice from the OB*. We are lucky they allow us to live here.
75% of people disagree with the pepper spray yet the government is hell bent on criminalizing the victims.
These polls are pointless.
Taking a poll of only 405 out of 60,000 people isn’t accurate and nothing can be taken from it. What a waste of time.
#2bermudas #neveragain
Wow. What’s really interesting is that it looks like white people are split almost down the middle of was it right or wrong.