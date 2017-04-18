75% Disagree With BPS Use Of Pepper Spray

75% of people disagreed with the Bermuda Police Service’s use of pepper spray during the protests in December, according to a recent poll.

The poll, conducted earlier this month by Global Research, asked “Do you agree or disagree with the Bermuda Police Service’s use of pepper spray during the Dec 2nd 2016 protests?”

When looking at the breakdown by gender, age and race, there was little difference by gender, with 76% of females disagreeing, as compared to 73% of males.

As far as results by race, 51% of whites disagreed and 49% agreed, while 88% of blacks disagreed and 12% agreed.

Global Research conducted utilised Computer Assisted Telephone Interview [CATI] to interview 405 registered voters between April 3rd – 7th 2017.

The results were weighted to be representative of Bermuda’s population on the following factors; age, race and gender; and the margin of error for the study is +/- 5% at the 95% confidence level.

