Photos & Video: 2017 End To End Gets Underway

[Updated with more photos] Celebrating 30 years of fundraising, the XL Catlin 2017 Bermuda End-to-End got underway this morning [May 6] from St George’s, with walkers set to travel to the other end of the island to raise money for charity.

The Bermuda End-to-End first started as a get fit challenge between a group of friends. Steadily, more people decided to join the fun and the event was formalised in the charity “fun raiser” which attracts thousands of people every year to walk, ride of swim across Bermuda, while raising money for local charities.

All pledges raised by participants are distributed amongst that year’s selected charities. Event costs are funded through corporate sponsorship and participants’ entry fees. The XL Catlin End-to-End and its participants have raised more than $5.3 million for local charities since 1988.

















































































































































































































































































































































The charities selected to benefit from this year’s event include Adult Education School, Age Concern, Raleigh and Greenrock. There is a 2017 People’s Choice 30th Anniversary $30,000 award which will see participants choose one of four charities at registration.

