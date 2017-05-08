Photos: ‘One World Boxing Festival’ Event

The One World Boxing Festival was held at the National Sports Centre, with the action-packed night seeing a competitive display from amateur and elite fighters, with the night culminating in Bermuda’s Nikki Bascome maintaining his undefeated record.

The highlight of the night was Bermuda’s “Fresh and Hungry” star, Bascome as he battled against his Mexican opponent to maintain his undefeated record with a unanimous decision by the judges.

Dr. Carlton Crockwell, Chief Operating officer of Security Associates and sponsor of the One World Boxing Festival, joined the hundreds of fans at the National Sports Centre in celebrating the high calibre of boxing talent in Bermuda.

“Security Associates is thrilled to have been a part of this unique family sporting event that has definitely been a bright light on the season’s calendar,” Dr. Crcckwell said.

“The proceeds have gone to support the development of boxing in Bermuda through the Youth Boxing Academy and the Coalition for the Protection of Children.

“Our company believes in a secure Bermuda and the beneficiaries of this event represent the development of talent in our young people and securing the wellbeing of our community”.

International Boxing Hall of Fame referee, Steve Smoger out of Atlantic City, New Jersey celebrates Bermuda’s undefeated IBF Welterweight fighter, Nikki “Nifty” Bascome on his win against Mexico’s David Rangel Gomez

Security Associates COO, Dr. Carlton Crockwell joins a victorious Nikki Bascome, of 40 Rego’s Boxing Gym [left] and David Rangel Gomez [right] of Miura Boxing Gym, Mexico at the end of the IBF Welterweight bout.

Nikki Bascome [left] makes a hard-hitting connection

Nikki Bascome stands firm as Mexican contender, David Rangel Gomez powers through]

Dr. Carlton Crockwell, COO of Security Associates and event sponsor, shares his company’s congratulations with Bascome on his hard-fought win at the National Sports Centre

Baltimore Boxing Gym fighter, Markees Hines [left] escapes a blow from Bermuda boxer Matthew Tannock of Forty Rego’s Boxing Gym

Girl Power! Zuriah Gibson-Daniels [left] faces Kelly Simmons [right] in action-packed battle which was ultimately won by Miss Simmons

Youth Boxer, Elmico Hayward-Deshields, takes a breather between rounds against Logan Jimenez [not pictured]

Radio personality, Mark “Burger” Jennings ,shares lens time with Carlton Crockwell, COO of Security Associates

Nikki gives his all as he fights for a win over Mexico’s Gomez

Robert “King” Somner, Controversy Gym, Amateur Middleweight fighter, emerged victorious after a well-matched fight against Victor Santos of Heavy Hitting Boxing and Fitness

- Photos courtesy of Shanaye Smith, The Brand Lion

