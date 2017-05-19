PLP Bills Pass, No Confidence Motion Introduced

The Decriminalisation of Cannabis Bill 2017 and the Statutory Interest Rate Amendment Act — Bills which were both brought by the Opposition PLP — passed in the House of Assembly on Friday evening [May 19].

The Bills must now head to the Senate, where they must also pass before becoming law.

Noting the passing of the Bills, the PLP said the “votes have revealed that the minority OBA government no longer has control of Parliament” and ”it is clear that it is time to take it to the people and for Bermudians to decide the direction of Bermuda’s future” and “that’s why we have introduced this motion of no confidence.”

A PLP spokesperson said, “Tonight, the Progressive Labour Party won two major victories for the people. Since 2014, the PLP has fought to decriminalise simple possession of small amounts of cannabis and, despite opposition from members of the OBA Cabinet, the bill passed. Then, over the objections of the Minister of Finance, the PLP successfully passed a bill to reduce Bermuda’s Statutory Interest Rate from 7% to 3.5%.

“Over the last year, two founding members of the OBA voted with their feet and reduced the OBA to a minority government without a mandate to govern.

“Tonight, two of those same OBA MPs voted against their former party. In fact, they voted against the OBA twice – including on a significant measure that will protect our young people from gaining unnecessary criminal records.

“Today’s votes have revealed that the minority OBA government no longer has control of Parliament. Having lost the support of even their founding members, it is clear that it is time to take it to the people and for Bermudians to decide the direction of Bermuda’s future.

“Bermuda can do better than the failed minority OBA government. That’s why we have introduced this motion of no confidence. It’s time to put the power in the hands of the people and let them choose a government that puts Bermudians first.”

