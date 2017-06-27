Confined Sea Turtles Released In Great Sound
Today [June 27], the Ministry of the Environment returned 38 green turtles collected from the high marine traffic area of the Great Sound back to western waters.
A spokesperson said, “A further eight of the smallest green turtles and three hawksbill turtles were released inshore in the East End in mid June, and it is expected they are now making their way west.
“When the sea turtles were collected in late May, they were measured, weighed, photographed, micro-chipped and numbers were painted on their shells. It is estimated that the turtles ate 50 or more heads of lettuce per day while enclosed near the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo [BAMZ].
“They were fed at the deepest point of the enclosure by submerging trays of lettuce arranged to mimic sea grass beds. In this way, human interaction was minimized to prevent habituation.”
“While protection of the turtles from heightened marine traffic was the principal aim, we were able to closely monitor this group of green sea turtles. That has added information to our database that some turtles are dealing with very high parasite burdens,” said Dr. Ian Walker, Principal Curator and Veterinarian, BAMZ.
Dr. Mark Outerbridge [Wildlife Ecologist with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources] and Dr. Ian Walker [Principal Curator and Veterinarian at BAMZ]
“BAMZ keeps detailed records of all turtles that pass through our hands, whether this group or the turtles brought to us by members of the public for treatment or necropsy. Based on all our data, we think that disease resulting from high parasite burdens is becoming increasingly common.
“As high parasite burdens, often related to malnutrition, is now one of the leading causes of turtle morbidity and mortality in Bermuda, BAMZ is actively pursuing research to better understand and deal with this issue.”
Before release, the turtles were weighed and had flipper tags attached. A very small DNA sample was taken from each individual turtle before groups of turtles were taken by boat to the area where they were first collected in the Great Sound. This is so that these individual turtles can be readily identified if they are returned to BAMZ.
The turtles were transported on their backs on beds made from swimming noodles to keep them from moving. They were kept cool and hydrated in transit.
Now that they are back in the Great Sound, their purpose-built, temporary enclosure will be dismantled.
You are going to tell me they took all the turtles out of the great sound those more lies for the OBA
They never claimed to. In fact they very clearly stated that they knew they couldn’t remove all of them in the articles leading up to their transfer. Go back and research. They’re not making any false claims here. Big assumptions, and you know what they say.
Yes. They were caught in the Sound. They were at the back of the Aquarium for 6 weeks and now they are released. The Bermuda Turtle Project tags a few hundred turtles every year. The Aquarium do this type of stuff all the time. It is pretty standard for them.
I did your research for you. The above article says 38 were returned to the Great Sound, and another eight to the east (total=46). Where does that say ‘all’?
And here’s a quote from BAMZ from their May 10, 2017 statement:
“It is not thought possible to collect every turtle considering that based on visual observations there are likely several hundred. Naturally, some turtles will not be captured and some may enter the Sound after the collection period ends. The aim is to try to protect as many turtles as possible.”