Column: ‘Overwhelming Mandate To Govern’

[Opinion column written by John Barritt]

That was fun, Pat. For over a week afterwards, I was still getting positive feedback about Bernews’ election night coverage. The audience reach was nothing short of impressive, both here and abroad. Well done – and thank you.

People then asked what the result means. It means quite simply this: the Progressive Labour Party has won an overwhelming mandate to govern and to lead Bermuda in the direction they think will best meet our interests.

Their first touchstone on this journey will be their election platform and already we have been told that the goal is to keep their 100-day commitments. Good. That’s as it should be.

They also get to take advantage of the honeymoon any new government typically enjoys and to do what the One Bermuda Alliance should have done but failed to do following their election in December 2012.

By all means, please, ‘look under the hood’ and tell us, the people, what you find —- in each and every Ministry. There is great value in this. We all get to know their starting point.

Moreover, we get to hear from the former OBA Government whether they agree or disagree with what’s reported. Benchmarks are established for the purposes of measuring what’s done [or not] as the new Government goes forward. That is critical for the purposes of accountability.

This is where a network of parliamentary committees can prove their worth, populated as they should be, by members of the backbench, both Government [PLP] and Opposition [OBA].

Readers may recall the recommendation of the SAGE Commission, endorsed by the Commission of Inquiry, which became a promise in the PLP election platform: the establishment of three parliamentary committees to oversee the work of the various Government Ministries. The hope, the goal, is that this will help improve governance; identify and reduce waste; and ultimately bring about greater efficiency.

As it so happens, this will also provide a meaningful means through which backbench MPs – and there are two dozen of them available for the task in this new House on the Hill – can actually be seen, sleeves up, working together; with the additional opportunity to ‘cut their teeth’ as potential Ministers in waiting, whether Government or Opposition.

This network of parliamentary committees was but one of the PLP’s 100-day commitments. There are a couple of others worth highlighting as well:

Updating the Ministerial Code of Conduct – an overhaul that was another recommendation of both the SAGE Commission and the Commission of Inquiry;

Implementing a Code of Conduct for members of the Legislature – which should be pretty straightforward as this was also promised by the OBA; and,

Putting into place – finally – a code of practice for the Office of Project Management and Procurement, various and innumerable drafts of which have been floating around since the PLP left office in 2012.

The 100-day commitments don’t stop there either. There were also the promises to:

Re-establish the ‘Bermuda First’ initiative to develop a long-term economic and social vision for Bermuda;

Form a bi-partisan committee to examine immigration reform; and

Set up a Tax Reform Commission.

I single out these three because in each case the promise is one of inclusion, that the wider community will be involved, including people with different views and experiences.

This is a welcome point from which to start. It is also an important signal to send for a new government and the beginning of what could turn out to be a solid foundation on which to build going forward. Finally, as with any government, there is no second chance to make a good first impression which, incidentally, was one of the hard lessons the OBA has had to learn.

