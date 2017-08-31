Confirmed: Nahki Wells Transfers To Burnley

[Updating: Bermuda’s star striker Nahki Wells has been transferred from Huddersfield to Premier League side Burnley on a three year contract. Both clubs said the terms of the deal are undisclosed, with multiple reports from the British media suggesting the fee was around £5m [$6.46 million].



It’s ‘Deadline Day’ for English football, meaning transfers for this window should be completed today, and there are numerous reports from the British media that Burnley are in talks with Huddersfield Town over the transfer of Bermuda’s Nahki Wells for a fee of around £5m [$6.46 million].

Back in January 2014, Huddersfield bought Wells for a club record setting fee of over $2 million, which was not only a Huddersfield record, but also a new record for a Bermudian footballer.

They signed him to a 4.5 year contract, which was due to expire in June 2018, and since signing him the team was promoted to the Premier League.

Neither of the two clubs said to be involved have made an official statement yet, however we will update if that changes.

Update 7.59am: The Huddersfield Examiner is reporting that “Burnley and Huddersfield Town have agreed an undisclosed fee for striker Nahki Wells. The 27-year-old is now set to undergo a medical at the Lancashire club.”

Update 8.05am: Sky Sports reports, “Burnley have agreed a fee with Huddersfield for striker Nahki Wells, according to Sky sources. Sky Sports News understands the 27-year-old, who recently underwent ankle surgery, will undergo a medical on Deadline Day ahead of a proposed move to Turf Moor.”

Update 10.14am: Still no official confirmation, and the last unofficial reports suggest Wells is undergoing a medical. As of this writing, there are just under 9 hours left to the transfer window closes.

Update 10.45am: Huddersfield Town have just officially confirmed that Nahki Wells has “completed a permanent transfer to Premier League side Burnley.”

The full statement from Huddersfield is below:

Nahki Wells has today completed a permanent transfer to Premier League side Burnley, ending his time at Huddersfield Town. The terms of Nahki’s transfer will remain undisclosed. Nahki joined Huddersfield Town in January 2014 under Mark Robins, signing for a then-Club record fee from Bradford City. He went on to make 153 appearances for the Terriers in the Sky Bet Championship, scoring 49 goals in the process. The Bermuda international finished as the Club’s top scorer for two consecutive seasons between 2014 and 2016, leaving as Town’s 25th all-time top goal scorer – one ahead of Frank Worthington. During Town’s promotion winning campaign, Wells started 34 games alongside 12 substitute appearances, scoring 10 goals. The 5ft 7’ tall striker also stepped up to score penalties against Sheffield Wednesday and Reading in the Play-Offs. Nahki’s contract at Huddersfield Town was set to run until the summer of 2018. Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner commented: “Nahki is a great character and has been a very important player for Huddersfield Town for a long time but now this move works for everyone. “He is a very good player but at this moment in time we have a number of high quality players and options in our offensive line. “Everyone here at Huddersfield Town would like to thank Nahki for what he has done for the Club and wishes him all the best for the future.”



Update 10.49am: Burnley have also just confirmed, saying: “Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Nahki Wells on a three-year deal.”

Update 10.53am: The full statement from Burnley is below:

Burnley Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Nahki Wells on a three-year contract. The Clarets completed the deadline-day signing of the striker, 27, from Premier League rivals Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee. Wells ends a three and-a-half-year stay with the Terriers after helping the West Yorkshire club climb into the top-flight. The Bermuda international scored 48 goals in 152 appearances for Huddersfield after a prolific stay with Bradford City, where he also won promotion and helped the then-League Two side reach the 2013 League Cup final during a season which saw him score 26 times. pic.twitter.com/yTNeIQgGUY — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 31, 2017 “I have no doubt this is an ideal move for me,” said Wells. “I have played at every level besides the Premier League. I achieved that by getting promoted (with Huddersfield) and it wasn’t something that was going to change. I have always wanted to play there. “I’ve documented that way back, when I first broke into the game. “Now the opportunity is here and I’m very thankful to the football club to give it to me. I feel I can go on and do great things.” Wells, who becomes the Clarets’ seventh signing of the summer, added: “Burnley is becoming an established Premier League side. “It’s a group I’m sure I can come in and blend with really quickly and it’s about trying to get out on that pitch as soon as possible and hit the ground running. “The facilities are fantastic and it has everything you need to take my football to the next level. “I’m here to grow. It’s a step up for me and it’s one that I’m relishing. “I don’t see why I can’t learn of the strikers here and hopefully find a combination with the attacking options and play my part in helping move this club forward.” Wells is currently recovering from minor ankle surgery he underwent earlier this summer, but is expected to be fit in a number of weeks to challenge for a place in Sean Dyche’s side. The Burnley boss, who has also strengthened his squad with the addition of frontmen Chris Wood and Jon Walters this summer, said: “We welcome Nahki as another striking option and a player that is different to those we have. “He holds a different-skill set and therefore we feel can only enhance our attacking options in due course.”

