Photos: MP DeSilva’s Back To School Party

Southampton East MP Zane DeSilva hosted his annual Back to School party yesterday [Aug 31] at Southampton Rangers, with a number of kid-friendly attractions on hand.

The event included a bouncy castle, food and drink, music, and more, all helping the children in attendance to enjoy one of their last days before the official start of the new school year.

The 10-minute live video replay is below:

Minister DeSilva, who was working at the BBQ during the event, said, “It was our 11th year and would like to thank Executives from both Constituency 29 and 30 for all their hard work over these years‎.

“It has give me and our teams great pleasure and pride to assist the children in Southampton and some from other parts of the island also.

“We would like to thank the police and fire departments for their continued support, along with long time sponsors Market Place, Arnolds, Barritts, BGA, Southampton Rangers Club, Department of Parks, Butterfield and Vallis, Island Construction, Lindo’s in Warwick and Crystal/Playgames Entertainment.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos