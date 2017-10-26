Aecon Group Agrees To Be Acquired By CCCI

[Updated] Aecon — the company involved in the Bermuda airport redevelopment — announced that they will be acquired by CCCC International Holding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company.

The announcement said, “Aecon Group Inc. and CCCC International Holding Limited [CCCI] today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which CCCI will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Aecon for $20.37 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $1.51 billion.

“The purchase price represents a 42 per cent premium to Aecon’s unaffected share price on August 24, 2017[1] and a 9.2x EV/LTM EBITDA multiple. The board of directors of Aecon has unanimously recommended this transaction.”

“We believe this is a very positive outcome for Aecon and our key stakeholders,” said The Hon. Brian V. Tobin, P.C., O.C., Aecon’s Chairman. “This transaction is the result of an active and diligent sale process that has enabled us to select an outstanding partner and create significant shareholder value.”

“This is an excellent fit for both of our companies,” said Mr. Lu Jianzhong, President of CCCI. “Aecon has a strong management team and a very impressive track record that have made it a leading construction company in Canada and a pioneer in public private partnerships and concession operations. It will now gain access to significant capital, complementary infrastructure expertise and an international network to support its growth ambitions.”

Mr. Lu said: “The vision and leadership of John M. Beck, President and CEO, have built Aecon into the successful company it is today, a diversified business focused on innovation and customer service with a formidable management team. We will continue to rely on John’s experience and leadership as we together take Aecon to a new level.”

“This transaction creates significant and immediate value for Aecon shareholders, strengthens our competitive position in Canada and abroad with enhanced capabilities and financial resources, and provides expanded opportunities for our people,” said Mr. Beck.

“We look forward to partnering with a global leader while retaining Aecon’s Canadian headquarters and values. I’m excited and proud to be part of this new chapter for Aecon and for Canada. And I am personally committed to working with the Aecon management team and CCCI on CEO succession planning which began last year, prior to our exploring the sale of the company.”

Subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company

CCCI is the overseas investment and financing arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company Limited [CCCC], one of the world’s largest engineering and construction groups.

CCCC is a public company listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange.

“Sale will have no impact on the day-to-day of the construction of the new airport terminal”

Steve Nackan, President, Aecon Concessions and Chairman, Skyport, said, “Following the announcement to enter into an agreement with CCCC International Holding Limited [CCCI], a wholly owned subsidiary of China Communications Construction Co., Limited, we wish to confirm our steadfast commitment to Bermuda and the Airport Redevelopment Project. It is business as usual at Aecon and on the Bermuda airport terminal construction project.

“This agreement will create value for our shareholders and enhance Aecon’s capabilities and growth potential, something that we’re very excited about. By joining the third largest construction company in the world, Aecon and Skyport will ultimately benefit from enhanced capabilities and financial resources. However, Aecon will remain a Canadian company.

“This sale will have no impact on the day-to-day of the construction of the new airport terminal or Skyport. The Aecon management team and friendly Bermudian Skyport employees will remain in place and the new airport will be completed on-time and on-budget with the guarantee of the Canadian Commercial Corporation. We look forward to delivering a state-of-the-art terminal in 2020.”

The sale has just been announced this morning, and we will update as able.

Update 7.27am: The full announcement follows below [PDF here]:

