Deadline Extended For RFI For Technology Hub

The Ministry of Public Works is extending the deadline for submissions for the Request for Information [RFI] to establish a Technology Hub, with a new deadline set of November 15th.

A spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works is advising the public that it is has received great interest in its Request for Information [RFI] to establish a Technology Hub. As a result, the Ministry is extending the deadline for submissions to November 15th.

“The public will recall that the 2017 Speech from the Throne, outlined that the Government of Bermuda will create a Tech Hub with the aim of helping to expand Bermuda’s economy.

“In the context of the RFI, the Tech Hub will be a physical space in which startup companies and/ or individuals can gather to receive the support to grow their businesses.

“Individuals using the Tech Hub will have access to the Government’s regulatory environment, tax advice, and other government services. The Hub will also serve as a business incubator for introducing, developing and including young people in the tech industry.

“The RFI is the first part of a multi-step process. This first phase is to obtain information on vision/concepts, products and services on the creation of the Tech Hub, with additional phases incorporating detailed information RFQs and/or RFPs from those who successfully demonstrate the capability of delivering a Tech Hub. To review the full RFI visit here.”

The Ministry invites interested individuals to send their RFI submissions to: Claudelle Richardson, Ministry of Public Works, General Post Office Building – 3rd Floor, 56 Church Street, Hamilton HM 12. Email: carichardson@gov.bm

