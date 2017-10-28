Football: Barbados Defeat Bermuda 3 – 2

[Updating] Fans are making their way to the National Sports Centre as Bermuda and Barbados are set to match up in an international friendly football game at 8.00pm this evening.

Bermuda’s starting lineup is Quinaceo Hunt, Casey Castle, Roger Lee, Jaylon Bather, Tre Ming, Donte Brangman, Zeiko Lewis, Willie Clemons, Dante Leverock, Marco Warren, and Reggie Lambe.

Don Burgess will be tweeting match updates via Bernews Sports account, and that timeline is embedded below. Please note that sometimes when there are large crowds at NSC there can be issues updating from there, so while ‘the plan’ is to live tweet the entire match, we may experience ‘technical difficulties,’ so apologies in advance if that occurs, but hopefully all will go well!

Update 10.00pm: Bermuda and Barbados played an international friendly football game at the National Sports Centre in front of a vocal and supportive crowd, with Barbados defeating Bermuda 3-2.

Barbados’ starting lineup was Jason Boxill, Shane Codrington, Ranaldo Bailey, Mario Williams, Mario Harte, Hadan Holligan, Zeco Edmee, Raheim Sergeant, Jomo Harris, Ricardo Morris, and Rashad Jules

Willie Clemons scored first to give Bermuda a 1-0 lead, and Jaylon Bather doubled the Bermuda lead when he scored a few minutes later, and Bermuda took the 2-0 lead into the half time break.

However, Barbados came out strong in the second half, and despite the best efforts of Bermuda’s team, the visitors scored three goals in the second half, including two very late goals, with the match ending 3-2.

