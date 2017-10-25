Two Hour Video: PLP Delegates Conference

The Progressive Labour Party’s 52nd Annual Delegates Conference, with a theme of “Building a Better & Fairer Bermuda”, got underway this evening [Oct 25] with an event at St. Paul Centennial Hall, which featured speeches, musical performances, and a year in review segment.

The Delegates Conference will continue on Thursday and Friday, and the PLP previously said, “The Annual Delegates Conference provides an opportunity for PLP delegates, party members, Parliamentary Group, and Executive to engage in rich discussions on pertinent Party issues and contribute to its development.”

The event has just concluded, and will post photos and additional information later on, and in the meantime, the 2-hour live video replay is below.

