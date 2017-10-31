Govt Seeks Public Feedback On ATV Proposal

The Ministry of Public Works is seeking feedback on a proposed change of the use for part of the Bermuda Railway Trail Park in Sandys, to consider a proposal for a private entity to conduct ATV tours in the area.

A spokesperson said, “The Government of Bermuda is committed to ensuring that it provides opportunities for residents to share their feedback on matters of importance that affect them.

“In that regard, the Ministry of Public Works is currently seeking the public’s submissions / comments regarding a proposed change of the use to the Bermuda Railway Trail Park in the protected areas of Scaur Hill Fort Park and Hog Bay Park.

“The changes to the Railway Trail are in consideration of a proposal for a private entity to conduct all-terrain vehicle or ATV tours throughout the western section of the Bermuda Railway Trail Park – specifically Scaur Hill Fort Park and Hog Bay Park.

“The public is encouraged to share their submissions in the following ways:

Members of the public can submit their comments in writing by visiting the Government Portal here or here

Submissions can be sent in to the Parks Department, via email at parkspublicconsultation@gov.bm before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 14th.

Individuals can mail their submissions to the Department of Parks, P.O. Box HM20, Hamilton, HMAX.

Interested residents can also provide their submissions in person by visiting the Department of Parks’ main office, Ground floor Global House, Church Street, Hamilton.

“The Department of Parks will have forms available to fill out, and schematics of the proposed trail changes will be on display in their main lobby for review and consideration.

“Schematics of the proposed trail changes will be on display from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, November 1st 2017 – Tuesday November 14th.”

For more information regarding this proposal, people can email parkspublicconsultation@gov.bm.

The Proposed Change of Use and comment sheet follow below [PDF here]:

