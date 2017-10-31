Govt Seeks Public Feedback On ATV Proposal

October 31, 2017 | 12 Comments

The Ministry of Public Works is seeking feedback on a proposed change of the use for part of the Bermuda Railway Trail Park in Sandys, to consider a proposal for a private entity to conduct ATV tours in the area.

8500-Visual-Display-of-Proposal_Image_v2

A spokesperson said, “The Government of Bermuda is committed to ensuring that it provides opportunities for residents to share their feedback on matters of importance that affect them.

“In that regard, the Ministry of Public Works is currently seeking the public’s submissions / comments regarding a proposed change of the use to the Bermuda Railway Trail Park in the protected areas of Scaur Hill Fort Park and Hog Bay Park.

“The changes to the Railway Trail are in consideration of a proposal for a private entity to conduct all-terrain vehicle or ATV tours throughout the western section of the Bermuda Railway Trail Park – specifically Scaur Hill Fort Park and Hog Bay Park.

“The public is encouraged to share their submissions in the following ways:

  • Members of the public can submit their comments in writing by visiting the Government Portal here or here
  • Submissions can be sent in to the Parks Department, via email at parkspublicconsultation@gov.bm before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 14th.
  • Individuals can mail their submissions to the Department of Parks, P.O. Box HM20, Hamilton, HMAX.
  • Interested residents can also provide their submissions in person by visiting the Department of Parks’ main office, Ground floor Global House, Church Street, Hamilton.

“The Department of Parks will have forms available to fill out, and schematics of the proposed trail changes will be on display in their main lobby for review and consideration.

“Schematics of the proposed trail changes will be on display from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, November 1st 2017 – Tuesday November 14th.”

For more information regarding this proposal, people can email parkspublicconsultation@gov.bm.

The Proposed Change of Use and comment sheet follow below [PDF here]:

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, News

Comments (12)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Hmm says:
    October 31, 2017

    This is simply unnessessary. If the speed is only 10mph why not just stick with mountain biking tours?

    Reply
  2. Ludicrous says:
    October 31, 2017

    Have we lost the plot in this little Island. Where is the Sandy’s Parish Council on this ? This is a lot to give up by the people of Sandys for one or two men’s greed !

    Reply
  3. J R Smith says:
    October 31, 2017

    Hell to the no!!!

    Reply
  4. J R Smith says:
    October 31, 2017

    Helll no!!!

    Reply
  5. Truth is killin' me... says:
    October 31, 2017

    NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO…ATVs are a scourge to the natural beauty of the island!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  6. Coffee says:
    October 31, 2017

    No !

    Reply
  7. Hell no! says:
    October 31, 2017

    Hell no!

    Reply
  8. Upset voter says:
    October 31, 2017

    This is very dangerous, please don’t do it!

    Reply
  9. MB says:
    October 31, 2017

    Sorry..we r considering seriously among most dangerous of vehicles for novices on a quiet scenic trail, have we lost our minds govt??
    We say no to casinos, gay tourism, franchises, beach bars, hotels on beaches, and just about everything else but we are considering this dumb idea…SMH

    Reply
  10. Dennis C says:
    October 31, 2017

    Does Government or anyone really need feedback on this?! Very ba idea!

    Reply
  11. Seriously though says:
    October 31, 2017

    Electric ATV yes, environmental impact, neighborhoods noise and privacy , study need to be done .. better structured to the idea. Don’t rush it please

    Reply
  12. Micro says:
    October 31, 2017

    Fat tire bicycles with electric assist for less capable adventurer would be a better fit.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">