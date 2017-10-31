Govt Seeks Public Feedback On ATV Proposal
The Ministry of Public Works is seeking feedback on a proposed change of the use for part of the Bermuda Railway Trail Park in Sandys, to consider a proposal for a private entity to conduct ATV tours in the area.
A spokesperson said, “The Government of Bermuda is committed to ensuring that it provides opportunities for residents to share their feedback on matters of importance that affect them.
“In that regard, the Ministry of Public Works is currently seeking the public’s submissions / comments regarding a proposed change of the use to the Bermuda Railway Trail Park in the protected areas of Scaur Hill Fort Park and Hog Bay Park.
“The changes to the Railway Trail are in consideration of a proposal for a private entity to conduct all-terrain vehicle or ATV tours throughout the western section of the Bermuda Railway Trail Park – specifically Scaur Hill Fort Park and Hog Bay Park.
“The public is encouraged to share their submissions in the following ways:
- Members of the public can submit their comments in writing by visiting the Government Portal here or here
- Submissions can be sent in to the Parks Department, via email at parkspublicconsultation@gov.bm before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 14th.
- Individuals can mail their submissions to the Department of Parks, P.O. Box HM20, Hamilton, HMAX.
- Interested residents can also provide their submissions in person by visiting the Department of Parks’ main office, Ground floor Global House, Church Street, Hamilton.
“The Department of Parks will have forms available to fill out, and schematics of the proposed trail changes will be on display in their main lobby for review and consideration.
“Schematics of the proposed trail changes will be on display from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, November 1st 2017 – Tuesday November 14th.”
For more information regarding this proposal, people can email parkspublicconsultation@gov.bm.
The Proposed Change of Use and comment sheet follow below [PDF here]:
This is simply unnessessary. If the speed is only 10mph why not just stick with mountain biking tours?
Have we lost the plot in this little Island. Where is the Sandy’s Parish Council on this ? This is a lot to give up by the people of Sandys for one or two men’s greed !
Hell to the no!!!
Helll no!!!
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO…ATVs are a scourge to the natural beauty of the island!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
No !
Hell no!
This is very dangerous, please don’t do it!
Sorry..we r considering seriously among most dangerous of vehicles for novices on a quiet scenic trail, have we lost our minds govt??
We say no to casinos, gay tourism, franchises, beach bars, hotels on beaches, and just about everything else but we are considering this dumb idea…SMH
Does Government or anyone really need feedback on this?! Very ba idea!
Electric ATV yes, environmental impact, neighborhoods noise and privacy , study need to be done .. better structured to the idea. Don’t rush it please
Fat tire bicycles with electric assist for less capable adventurer would be a better fit.