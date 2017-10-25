Photos & Video: Aeries Nursery UN Day Parade

Aeries Nursery in Devonshire held their United Nations Day Parade of Costumes yesterday [Oct 24], featuring the nursery’s children dressed in a wide range of costumes representing places all over the globe, with adults on hand to join in on the fun.

The event was held to mark UN Day, which marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter.

The 8-minute live video replay is below:

“With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being. 24 October has been celebrated as United Nations Day since 1948,” the UN website states.



















































Click to enlarge photos:

