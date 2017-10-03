Smith On Lockdown During Las Vegas Shooting

[Written by Don Burgess]

Three-time Olympian Tyrone Smith was in lockdown at the Luxor Hotel for six hours in Las Vegas after the shooter rained down bullets upon country music fans.

At least 59 people are dead, and 527 injured after Stephen Paddock smashed out a window with a hammer at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and then opened fire on the crowd at the 91 Harvest Festival as country superstar Jason Aldean was on stage.

Smith was at the sister property of the Mandalay Bay, the two resorts separated by Mandalay Bay Road, with his girlfriend and other elite pole vaulters who were enjoying an end of the season retreat.

He told Bernews, the experience was “surreal” saying, “We initially had no idea if we were in danger and then being locked down for so long was very difficult. Of course, that is nothing compared to what others experienced.”

The lockdown lasted six hours as first responders flooded the streets between the two hotels and sirens blared ferrying the injured to hospitals.

Smith said the Luxor didn’t supply much information to the trapped guests inside of their own hotel as to what was happening outside and instead they had to rely on social media.

“Once they made the second ‘we are in an emergency’ announcement I started scouring social media and instantly saw one of the videos of the carnage that had gone viral. I started to share it with people around us.

“At that time, and for awhile longer, the Luxor staff wasn’t giving us details as to why we were being asked to stay there. When they finally told us, everyone inside had already found out through social media.”

Smith, reflecting on the carnage, said, “I don’t want to say I can’t believe it happened because I absolutely can. Today, it’s just too easy for those who wish to do harm to find a method to inflict maximum damage. Whether it’s a gun, a truck/van, or a bomb.”

