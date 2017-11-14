Residents Visit The Proposed ATV Tours Route

The Bermuda Environmental Sustainability Taskforce [BEST] recently hosted a walk around the proposed ATV tours route through Hog Bay Park in the west end, and have also reminded people that the deadline for submitting feedback is today [Nov 14].

“Up to 100 concerned citizens showed up throughout the afternoon, ranging in ages from 2 to 88 years old,” BEST said. “Many very concerned residents from the Somerset area were there, as Hog Bay Park is one of their favourite, frequented walking spots enjoyed by individuals, families, walking clubs and joggers. Some came for the walk, others just for the information.

“The deadline for comments is today. Please e-mail: parkspublicconsultation@gov.bm – or drop off at the Parks Dept, Global House, Church Street.”

Last month, the Ministry of Public Works announced they were seeking feedback on a proposed change of the use for part of the Bermuda Railway Trail Park in Sandys, to consider a proposal for a private entity to conduct ATV tours in the area.

At that time, the Ministry said that submissions can be sent via email at parkspublicconsultation@gov.bm before 4:00pm on Tuesday, November 14th.

