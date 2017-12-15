Photos: BRFU Youth Christmas Rugby Festival

On Sunday [Dec 10], the Bermuda Rugby Football Union hosted a Youth Rugby Festival to mark the last Sunday rugby session before the Christmas break at Police Field, with U6s to U16s involved in the festival.

BRFU Youth Development Officer Patrick Calow said “We typically have just have a Christmas party for the young people before the Christmas break, but this year one of the coaches suggested we have tournament for the various age groups to provide another opportunity to get some games in, and it proved to be a great success.”

Youth Coach Chris Naylor added, “We’re looking take a number of national teams to compete overseas in 2018, so this type of tournament ‘atmosphere’ helps to prepare the players for this. As well as highlighting to the young age groups watching the older age groups play – that they have something to stride towards.”

The BRFU also extended their thanks “to all the volunteer coaches, family and friends who help to support on the day, and for the awesome photography from Rich Cumbers.”

