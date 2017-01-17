Video: Martial Artists In Virginia Tournament

The John Chung World Cup Tournament was recently held in Reston, Virginia, with the Bermuda Karate Organization taking part.

From Bermuda, Kianna Aguiar-Vaughans competed in the girls 6-8 beginners form [second place BSK], Callahj Simons competed in the girls 6-8 beginners form [first place BSK], and Kallan Todd competed in the 9-11 intermediate boys form [finalist, sparring won first match 5/2, lost second 4/3, no place BSK].

Andrea, Kallan, Eugene, Raykeysha, Skipper, and Ryley; Front: Kianna and Callahj:

Rakeysha Robinson competed in advanced girls 15-17 form [second place BSK], and Ryley Mason competed in advanced girls 15-17 form [first place, sparring lost match third place 5/3 BKI].

Andrea McKey competed in traditional forms over 40 [first], traditional weapons over 40 [second], and open weapons over 40 [first BSK], while Skipper Ingham competed in traditional forms [second BSK], and Eugene Simons competed in traditional under belt over 40 [second BSK].

