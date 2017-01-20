Photos/Video: Rescued Ninah Crew Arrive Home

Crew members from the damaged and abandoned 75ft vessel ‘Ninah’ arrived on the island this morning [Jan 20] after being rescued at sea and picked up by the merchant vessel ‘Hercules Leader’.

The Bermuda Maritime Operations Center previously said that ‘Ninah’ was damaged yesterday after being struck by a wave approximately 250 miles southwest of Bermuda, and the six crew onboard declared a Mayday and indicated their intention to abandon the vessel.

The merchant vessel ‘Hercules Leader’ arrived on scene and all crew were successfully recovered. The ‘Hercules Leader’ then made its way to Bermuda where it was met off the east end by the Pilot Boat St David this morning.

The crew, which include Bermudians, were disembarked and transported to Ordnance Island in St. George’s this morning, where relieved family members and friends awaited their arrival, greeting the arriving crew members with hugs.

The crew’s preparedness earned them high praise from the U.S. Coast Guard, who assisted in coordinating the rescue, and said “The crew of the Ninah were well prepared for their voyage and had a plethora of safety and emergency equipment aboard their vessel.

“Their preparation, along with the invaluable assistance from the crew of the AMVER vessel Hercules Leader, contributed to their rescue.”

