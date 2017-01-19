Crew Recovered After Wave Damages Vessel

Early this morning the 75ft vessel ‘Ninah’ was damaged after being struck by a wave approximately 250 miles southwest of Bermuda, and the six crew onboard — which include Bermudians — declared a Mayday and indicated their intention to abandon the vessel.

The merchant vessel ‘Hercules Leader’ arrived on scene and all crew were successfully recovered, and the ‘Hercules Leader’ is currently inbound to Bermuda, and is expected to arrive early tomorrow morning with the crew.

A Bermuda Maritime Operations Center spokesperson said, “At 7:20am, Thursday 19th January, the Rescue Coordination Centre in Bermuda [RCC Bermuda] was contacted by the U.S. Coastguard [Norfolk, Virginia], reporting that an Emergency signal was received from a 406 MHz PLB [Personal Locator Beacon], approximately 250 miles southwest of Bermuda.

“Following further investigation, RCC Bermuda managed to trace beacon to a local owner who confirmed that the 75ft catamaran ‘Ninah’, had been struck by a rogue wave early this morning, suffering damage to vessel steering and failure of one engine.

“S/v Ninah had departed Stewart, Florida, on Sunday, with six crew onboard [four Bermudians], with owner now unsure if crew had declared a ‘Mayday’ and wished to abandon vessel.

“A few minutes later [07:34], RCC Bermuda received a call from S/v Ninah confirming vessel damage due to a rogue wave and subsequent activation of 406 MHz Emergency beacons onboard. The crew declared a Mayday, indicating their intention to abandon vessel.

“At 07:38, a U.S. Coastguard C-130 fixed wing aircraft was deployed to the Distress position while merchant vessel ‘Hercules Leader’ was also tasked to assist, indicating arrival on scene around noon time.

“Communications continued via Satellite between RCC Bermuda, RCC Norfolk and sailing vessel ‘Ninah’ in preparation for merchant vessel arrival, and plan for crew to abandon to a life-raft and subsequent recovery by merchant vessel.

“At 1:58pm, all crew were successfully recovered by ‘Hercules Leader’ which is currently inbound to Bermuda to disembark survivors, arriving early tomorrow morning [daylight].”

