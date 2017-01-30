Video: ’10 Most’ Spotlights Dr Goodbody-Gringley

The “10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series continues today with the fourth video release featuring Dr. Gretchen Goodbody-Gringley.

Host Lisa Pickering introduces Dr. Goodbody-Gringley by saying, “The ocean may belong to its sea creatures, however, the world of ocean sciences is still very much a man’s world.

“Defying this status quo, the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Science’s Dr. Gretchen Goodbody-Gringley is not only Chief Scientist for Ocean Tech, but also only one of a handful of women certified to perform a technical deep dive – an accomplishment that took her two years to obtain.”

In speaking about the impact being a cancer survivor, Dr. Goodbody-Gringley said, “I think that having gone through cancer and the treatment that went along with it really sort of opened my eyes in terms of not being afraid.

“I think before I was more afraid of everything, of doing something too risky, of what people thought about what I was doing, if I was doing the right thing.

“Then after I was sick, I kind of thought, ‘It doesn’t really matter anymore and I just want to do what I want to do, and do it to the best of my ability and be awesome at it.”

