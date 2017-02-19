Photos, Video: 29th Annual P.A.L.S. Charity Walk

[Updated with video] The 29th annual P.A.L.S. Cancer Care Sponsored Walk took place this morning [Feb 19] with people able walk three, five or 10 kilometre routes, starting from the organisation’s offices on Point Finger Road in Paget, with the walk serving to help raise funds for cancer care in Bermuda.

P.A.L.S. mission is to “provide cancer patients with quality care primarily in the home setting in order to enhance the quality of life. To provide support and assistance to cancer patients and their families.

“To meet physical, emotional and social needs of patients. To promote health, dignity and independence, regardless of ability to pay, to the extent of the resources of P.A.L.S.”

The walk was sponsored by Clarien, Butterfield & Vallis and Colonial, and Colonial spokeswoman Kathy Perry previously said: “P.A.L.S. does a tremendous amount of excellent work and we are delighted to be able to support this event.

“More importantly, though, the event needs everyone’s support to make sure it is a success and helps to raise money to fund its services.”

