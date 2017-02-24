Photos: Fishermen Catch Large Blue Marlin

[Written by Don Burgess]

“It’s a total shock!” - That was the reaction from brothers Allan and Delvin Bean when they caught a huge blue marlin earlier this week.

The Beans were in the boat Nothing’s Easy in between Argus and Challenger Banks when they received a tug on their line.

Delvin told Bernews, “We knew we had something special form the beginning because the line was screaming on the 130 reel. We actually had the line out trying to catch a blue fin tuna. This fish just started going and going and going.

“My brother was scrambling around trying to control the fish. While he was controlling it, I was trying to bring it in. I’m fighting this fish and it got about 50 yards off the boat and it just took off again. At this time of the year it’s supposed to be a blue fin tuna and not a blue marlin.

Delvin said when it started jumping they knew they had hooked a blue marlin instead of a blue fin tuna. He said it took 45 minutes to reel the big fish in.

Part of the battle they had was because there was just the two of them fishing. The blue marlin went into a deep dive and had a heart attack before they got it to the Nothing’s Easy.

“We were planning on releasing it but it was dead before we got it to the boat,” Delvin said.

“We tried putting it in the boat and we couldn’t because there was just the two of us and it was too big. Normally we would hoist it up on the boat but it was way too big for that.”

The pair towed it behind the Nothing’s Easy to get it in to be weighed.

