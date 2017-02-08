Blue Ribbon Panel Says Airport Is A ‘Good Deal’

[Updated] The Blue Ribbon Panel announced today [Feb 8] that they feel the airport redevelopment plan is a “good deal” and “commercially sound.”

Speaking at a press conference, Chairman Malcolm Butterfield said, “In summary, the Blue Ribbon Panel has found that this transaction is commercially sound and reasonable and likely to meet the Government’s stated objectives of long-term sustainability, increased traffic volume and revenue, while effectively providing for the structural needs for the airport.”

“It is the overall panel’s view that it is a good deal,” added Mr Butterfield. “It is not perfect, but it’s a good deal.”

Last month, Finance Minister Bob Richards announced that a team of local professionals will serve on the Blue Ribbon Panel to review the Airport Redevelopment Project.

The panel, which is chaired by Mr. Butterfield, a retired managing director at KPMG, also included Mr. Craig Simmons, Economics Senior Lecturer at the Bermuda College, Mr. Gil Tucker, retired Chairman of Ernst & Young Ltd., Mr. Barclay Simmons, a Managing Partner of ASW Law and chairman of Butterfield Bank, Mr. Anthony Joaquin, retired partner of Ernst & Young and Chairman of HSBC Bermuda and Ms. Caroline Foulger retired partner of Price Waterhouse Coopers.

The press conference has just concluded, and we will update with more information as able, and in the meantime the live video replay is below.

27-minute live video replay of the Blue Ribbon Panel’s press conference this afternoon:

Update 4.52pm: The 34-page report from the Blue Ribbon Panel follows below [PDF here]:

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics