Blue Ribbon Panel Says Airport Is A ‘Good Deal’
[Updated] The Blue Ribbon Panel announced today [Feb 8] that they feel the airport redevelopment plan is a “good deal” and “commercially sound.”
Speaking at a press conference, Chairman Malcolm Butterfield said, “In summary, the Blue Ribbon Panel has found that this transaction is commercially sound and reasonable and likely to meet the Government’s stated objectives of long-term sustainability, increased traffic volume and revenue, while effectively providing for the structural needs for the airport.”
“It is the overall panel’s view that it is a good deal,” added Mr Butterfield. “It is not perfect, but it’s a good deal.”
Last month, Finance Minister Bob Richards announced that a team of local professionals will serve on the Blue Ribbon Panel to review the Airport Redevelopment Project.
The panel, which is chaired by Mr. Butterfield, a retired managing director at KPMG, also included Mr. Craig Simmons, Economics Senior Lecturer at the Bermuda College, Mr. Gil Tucker, retired Chairman of Ernst & Young Ltd., Mr. Barclay Simmons, a Managing Partner of ASW Law and chairman of Butterfield Bank, Mr. Anthony Joaquin, retired partner of Ernst & Young and Chairman of HSBC Bermuda and Ms. Caroline Foulger retired partner of Price Waterhouse Coopers.
The press conference has just concluded, and we will update with more information as able, and in the meantime the live video replay is below.
27-minute live video replay of the Blue Ribbon Panel’s press conference this afternoon:
Update 4.52pm: The 34-page report from the Blue Ribbon Panel follows below [PDF here]:
Train has already left the station - what's point of all of this?
Burt is gna be vaxxx !
Still won't be enough for the no , no , no's
The goal posts will simply be moved yet again .
I.e. let's sit back with some popcorn and see what the PC and BIU/PLP have to say about these finding.
PS I am looking forward to what brother Chris has to say
The BIU cannot keep its own financials in order & up to date. How can anyone in the BIU form an educated opinion as complex as this terminal deal?
It is not Chris' concern for crying out loud he is a union head not a politician...He is lucky they even invited him to an interview.
There will clearly be lots of comments about the panel's conclusion.
1 - where is the report that indicates their analysis?
2 - given their professional backgrounds, would they recommend the deal to a client if they were still in private practice?
3 - what is the underlying value of the contract - to what extent does the government have to either make payments to Aecon or absorb costs that would otherwise be borne by the airport
4 - do you believe the underlying assumptions about future passenger flow are reasonable?
5 - of the current revenues and expenses that currently exist, what is the net impact of the deal to the government receipts? A net positive or a net negative?
Most of this is implied in their endorsement.
Well Mr. Butterfield and Mr. Simmons come across as very knowledgeable I, get the impression that they have spent a great deal of time on this and been very fair in who they have invited to the discussion. I am much more at ease now that I have listened to this.
AINT NO STOPPING US NOW....we're on the move!