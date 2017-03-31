Bailey’s Bay Cricket Club To Host Symposium

Bailey’s Bay Cricket Club will be hosting a Symposium on Tuesday, April, entitled, “A Pillar Of Our Community, Necessary But Are We Sufficient?”

A spokesperson said, “Bailey’s Bay Cricket Club is known for its brilliant Red and White and our successful cricket program. We as a sports club would like to see our program flourish for years and decades to come.

“Notably there have been numerous anti-social incidents that have occurred on our premises and we would like to conquer the issues surrounding these incidents before matters escalate. We also endeavor to rid our club of any negative connotation that surrounds it and that of sports clubs as a whole in Bermuda.

“Our main concern is to facilitate a safe environment for our members of all ages especially our youth, as it will be them that will carry on our legacy for years to come.

“With that said we have invited an elite group of panelists. These panelists range from educators, government ministers, club executives, and The Bermuda Police Service. This will be a question and answer forum while also allocating time for audience participation.

“It is our hopes that the feedback from the panelists combined with the concerns of the audience members will create a foundation on which the club can develop a plan to evade any future anti-social behavior.

“Ultimately, our main objective as a club is to continue to be a positive outlet for our surrounding community while developing the youth into positive contributing citizens. It is our hope that this Symposium will get the conversation started on the needs of both our members and the club and the immediate concerns in relation to the anti-social behavior displayed at Bailey’s Bay Cricket Club.

“We are excited to hold this summit and believe that Tuesday April 4th 2017, will be the beginning of something great! All are invited, this is a night to be heard, band together and progress in the name of our Bailey’s Bay community.”

