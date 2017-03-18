CedarBridge Students Touring UK Colleges

Minister of Social Development and Sports Nandi Outerbridge offered her “encouragement and support” for the 21 Cedarbridge Academy students and faculty members travelling to the UK for a tour of colleges and universities.

Minister Outerbridge and other OBA Parliamentarians donated funds to help make the trip possible.

Minister Outerbridge said: “On behalf of my Parliamentary colleagues, the CBA Board and staff, I offer my encouragement and support to the students travelling to the UK for a week-long tour of colleges and universities. This trip is designed to give students exposure to institutions they may not otherwise consider and I know these students will take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Students will visit Sheffield Hallam University, Salford University, Xaverian College, University of Manchester, Roehampton University, London Metropolitan University, London South Bank University and University of Buckingham. Additional visits are being arranged as well as attendance at a major university fair.

The students and faculty will be in the UK from March 17 – 28th and will be accompanied by the Chairman of the CBA Board.

