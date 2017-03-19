Photos: Bermuda Select & NY Cosmos Draw 1-1

[Updated with photos] A Bermuda Select football team took on the New York Cosmos at the National Sports Centre this afternoon, with the game ending in a 1 – 1 draw.

Bermuda Select: Stefan Dill [Quinaceo Hunt 46th], William White [Rai Sampson 18th], Marco Warren [Justin Corday 62nd], Na’eem Griffith, Jalen Harvey, Tre Ming [Zeko White 87th], Robert Rawlins, Willie Clemons [Liam Evans 78th], Mazhye Burchall [Keishon Bean 88th], Donte Brangman, Oneko Lowe [Ahria Simons 88th]

New York Cosmos: Jimmy Maurer, Calos Mendes, Andres Flores, Antony Taylor, Danny Szetela [Andres Mancini 64th], Juan Guerra, Ayoze, Irvin Herrera, Kalif All Hassan [Jimmy Mulligan 46th], Eugene Starikov, Ryan Richter [Michael Binns 64th]

Randy Horton, who was the Cosmos MVP back in 1972, was at today’s game:

The New York Cosmos controlled the early part of the match keeping possession, but Bermuda, once they settled, created a chance as Tre Ming had back to back shots just miss the target. However neither team scored in the first half, and they went to the break with the score deadlocked at 0 – 0.

In the 58th minute Bermuda took the lead, when Ming spotted the New York Cosmos goalkeeper Maurer off his line and his long range shot went in. However late in the game the New York Cosmos pulled even when Flores blasted home a shot from some 12 yards out to level the match at 1 – 1.

Things became a tad heated at one point in front of the benches, with words being exchanged, however the situation calmed down, and the game ended 1 – 1.





























































































































































































































































































































































