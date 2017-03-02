U.S. Consulate Statement On Passport/Visa Issue

Saying that they “recently became aware that some Bermudians were experiencing additional questions or delays at some international borders,” the U.S. Consulate said that “immigration policy related to Bermuda has not changed and Bermudians do not require a visa to enter the United States, as has been long-standing policy.”

The U.S. Consulate added the issue is because the “newly issued UK Overseas Territory passports no longer designate Bermuda separate from other UK Overseas Territories, most of which do require visas to enter the United States,” adding that “obtaining a U.S. visa could reduce or eliminate additional questions at international borders due to the elimination of Bermuda’s unique designation code.”

Bermuda Department of Immigration In Discussions With Aim Of Resolving Problem

Last night, a Department spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Passport Office, Department of Immigration is aware of the current issue with the new BOTC [Bermuda] passport and has had discussions with Her Majesty’s Passport Office [HMPO], the Deputy Governor, the US Consul General, and United States Custom and Border Protection, [USCBP,Bermuda], with the aim of resolving the problem.

“BOTC [Bermuda] passport holders are being told by authorities of various countries that they need a US visa to enter the US.

“The new passport is readable and contains a biometric chip. However, the code in question is GBD, the nationality code for British Dependent Territories, as BMU, the country code for Bermuda, is no longer included on the passport data page; this is the real issue.

“To be clear, the passports affected are those that were issued after May 2016 and are printed in the UK by the HMPO. We should also emphasize that the problem is occurring at ports of entry other than the US preclearance at the LF Wade International Airport.

“Until a resolution is achieved, travelers with a BOTC [Bermuda] passport issued after May 2016 may be asked to obtain a US visa.

“In such cases, they are advised to cooperate with the authorities of various countries to avoid extreme delays in their travel plans. The Bermuda Government will continue to work expeditiously to resolve the issue and will update the general public accordingly.”

U.S. Consulate in Bermuda’s Statement

“U.S. immigration policy related to Bermuda has not changed and Bermudians do not require a visa to enter the United States, as has been long-standing policy, ” said a statement posted on the Consulate’s website today.

“The U.S. Consulate General recently became aware that some Bermudians were experiencing additional questions or delays at some international borders.

“After looking into the issue, we discovered that newly issued UK Overseas Territory passports no longer designate Bermuda separate from other UK Overseas Territories, most of which do require visas to enter the United States.

“Without its own unique designation, Bermudians with newly-issued British Overseas Territories passports might be asked about visas when entering the United States from other countries. We referred the issue to Government House and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at LF Wade International Airport are fully aware of the new designation for Bermudians in the new Overseas Territories passports and are able to routinely process visa-free entry to the United States from Bermuda per standard practice.

“Obtaining a U.S. visa could reduce or eliminate additional questions at international borders due to the elimination of Bermuda’s unique designation code.

“Again, this situation is not due to any changes in U.S CBP procedures and U.S Immigration Law relating to Bermudian Nationals admission into the United States.

“The decision to apply for a visa is up to each individual traveler. Prospective applicants should follow instructions on the U.S. Consulate’s website: bm.usconsulate.gov/visas.”

Problems Occurring At International Ports

The Bermuda Department of Immigration said, “We should also emphasize that the problem is occurring at ports of entry other than the US preclearance at the LF Wade International Airport.”

The U.S. Consulate said, “U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at LF Wade International Airport are fully aware of the new designation for Bermudians in the new Overseas Territories passports and are able to routinely process visa-free entry to the United States from Bermuda per standard practice.”

Read More About

Category: All, News