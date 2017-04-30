Security & Safety Preparations Continue For AC

With about 25 days until the 35th America’s Cup, preparation, planning and contingencies continue to be fine tuned in advance of the sailing spectacular.

“As a follow up from the “Exercise Joint Venture” – emergency operation that was held April 1st, a comprehensive all day meeting took place last Friday [April 28] with the aim of continuing to ensure that safety and security protocols are in place for the 35th America’s Cup,” the Government said.

“Friday’s meeting involved members of the Joint Agency Command Centre [JACC]. The JACC meeting was chaired by the Ministry of National Security’s National Disaster Coordinator, Stephen Cosham.

“Government departments and agencies represented at the meeting included the Bermuda Police Service, the Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service, ACEA, ACBDA, the Bermuda Regiment, KEMH, Government House, the US Consulate, the Department of Health, Marine and Ports, the Department of Environment, the Department of Customs, the Bermuda Red Cross, St John Ambulance, Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant organizations.

“The Minister of National Security, Sen. Jeffrey Baron was on hand to observe Friday’s emergency planning discussions, and stressed the critical importance of ensuring Bermuda’s emergency readiness for any situation.”

Minister Baron said, “Bermuda continues its vigorous preparation for the 35th America’s Cup. It was good to attend Friday’s emergency planning meeting as it provides all the key individuals, including members from the ACEA, ACBDA, the Police, hospital, fire service, health department and others to come together and ensure that their process and plans are complete and compatible.

“The 35th America’s Cup will be an unforgettable and amazing event for Bermuda. For our part, we recognise that safeguarding those who attend this event is vital. So, as it relates to security and safety, the JACC team will continue to engage and meet to ensure a safe and successful America’s Cup for all.”

Mr. Cosham said, “It was good to see the enthusiasm of so many agencies coming together to participate in this Americas Cup led table top exercise, which will go a long way in supporting ACBDA to put on a safe and professionally run event”

The security simulation exercise in early April featured a series of drills concentrating on the North and South Basin. The scenarios being tested include oil spill containment procedures, on water incident management and security screening.

